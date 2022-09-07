ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ambcrypto.com

Cardano: Latest Vasil fork enhancements has ADA holders feeling like…

Cardano’s [ADA] demand, from institutional or retail investors, seems to be rising since the beginning of this year. Well, despite the bearish trend, institutional investors have shown interest in altcoin investment products as per CoinShares’ report. Thus, offering exposure to Cardano [ADA] and other tokens. But the question...
Money

What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?

The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
NEWSBTC

Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO)

With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).
investing.com

What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday

The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin At $19k: To Buy or Not To Buy?

Bitcoin is currently priced at $19,313, with all the signs of an invigorated asset ready to smash through multiple resistance levels. September appears to be the month crypto investors show some tenderness to the top-tier cryptocurrency, which has suffered severe bearish hangovers since the start of 2022. Part of the...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $40M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $40,564,484 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 19nd43PueaiE1kbnWzksWWSUVEkMekhiL7. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
The Independent

Ethereum Merge: ‘Most important moment in crypto history’ begins

The Ethereum network has completed the first part of its highly-anticipated Merge, which has been billed as the “biggest event in crypto history”.The Merge will see the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switch from a proof-of-work system to proof-of-stake, cutting its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude.The transition means that miners no longer need to verify transactions on the network by solving complex mathematical puzzles, which require vast amounts of computing power. Instead, transactions are validated by owners of Ethereum’s crypto token (ETH) stake their own holdings in order to validate and secure the network.In order to achieve this, Ethereum’s...
zycrypto.com

Cryptocurrencies Promoting Decentralization One Step at a Time: Persystic Token, Polkadot, and Avalanche

The growth and development of decentralization in the world’s current financial market can be attributed to cryptocurrencies and the blockchain industry. These cryptocurrencies have provided numerous real-life use cases contributing to this financial market growth. Persystic (PSYS), Polkadot (DOT), and Avalanche (AVAX) are three cryptocurrencies that aim further to improve the development of the world’s financial market as we know it.
zycrypto.com

$20,000 Seems to Be Short-Term Resistance for Bitcoin; Here’s What to Expect

Bitcoin is experiencing a significant correction following a few successive days of persistent upsurge. The market rally appears to have hit a roadblock, and the bears are kicking in. As BTC approached the $20k zone, recent charts signalled a surge of onchain whale activity. This is an essential indication of a psychological resistance level.
