ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

People cancelling therapy sessions because they can no longer afford them – BACP

By Jemma Crew
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GD0n_0hly0Zhj00

People receiving mental health support during the cost-of-living crisis are being forced to cancel therapy sessions because they can no longer afford them, a survey suggests.

Two thirds (66%) of therapists say cost-of-living concerns are causing a decline in people’s mental health, according to the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP).

Its survey of members found that 60% of respondents were seeing clients cutting back on therapy sessions due to money worries.

And almost half (47%) of therapists reported that clients are cancelling or pausing sessions because they can no longer afford them.

The BACP said it is worried people will not get the help they need.

It surveyed 2,983 of its counsellors and psychotherapists online between July 6 and August 3.

The majority of its 60,000 members are private therapists but also include therapists who work for the NHS or charities.

It found that 49% of therapists said clients are cutting back on activities that benefit their mental health, such as gym memberships.

Some 61% of those surveyed said their clients are anxious about whether they can afford to pay their household bills, and over half (52%) said clients are reporting losing sleep due to money worries.

Martin Bell, BACP head of policy and public affairs, said: “People are already making difficult decisions about what they choose to pay for, and this will have devastating consequences on their mental health and wellbeing.

“What our members are already seeing in the therapy room is just the tip of the iceberg of how the cost-of-living crisis is affecting people’s mental health.

“We fear this will only get worse over the next few months and is on top of the growing mental health need which arose from the pandemic.”

Mr Bell said there needs to be a greater focus on addressing the inequalities which result in poorer mental heath, and more access to free or affordable therapeutic support.

A Government spokesperson said: “We are expanding and transforming mental health services with over £2.3 billion of additional funding a year by 2024 – enabling an extra two million people across England to get help.

“We know people are worried about rising energy bills and we are providing £37 billion worth of support throughout the year which is specifically targeted at those who need it most – like low-income households, pensioners and those with disabilities.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

NHS doctor urges people to ‘beg, borrow or steal’ to go privately as health service at breaking point

A senior NHS consultant is urging people to “beg, borrow or steal” to pay for private treatment because the health service is “on the brink of disaster”.“From a safety point of view, my department is stretched beyond capacity. The same is true for almost every A&E in the UK at almost any given time,” Dr Emma Jones warned.Every day she saw evidence in her hospital and beyond that the whole NHS, not just accident and emergency, is at breaking point, she said.Analysis of the latest government figures suggests up to 500 people are dying every week in England because...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Sessions#Because They Can#In Therapy#Mental Health Services#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Bacp#Nhs
survivornet.com

Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis

Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
CANCER
The Guardian

We live on cereal and soup, I ration washing my hair - what else can I give up to survive?

There’s nothing more I can do to save energy – we’re already frugal because we’re already poor. We already don’t leave lights on. We don’t leave devices on or plugged in. I’ll always put on a jumper instead of turning up the heating. When it gets to real winter, we have the thermostat set at about 13. We use hot-water bottles, blankets, jumpers, big socks. I don’t cook meals or have the oven on much – I’ll microwave noodles instead. My dad eats mainly cereal, as well as tinned soups, pasta – poor people’s food. I already only wash my hair once a week. I can’t go out any less. I can’t drink less, I barely ever drink now anyway. There’s nothing more I can give up at this point. I can’t live any less.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
The Independent

Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period

A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two

A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Benzinga

Is It Bad To Smoke Weed Every Day? Study Looks At What Happens With Decision-Making And Concentration Beyond Intoxication

What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress. The study was conducted by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

The Independent

835K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy