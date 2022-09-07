ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

People praise ‘stunning’ portraits of Michelle and Barack Obama after they are unveiled at White House

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUwx6_0hly0XwH00

People are praising the “stunning” portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama after they were unveiled during a White House ceremony.

On Wednesday, the Obamas returned to the executive mansion, more than five years after moving out, to share their official White House portraits.

The paintings of the former president and the former first lady , which were created by artists Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung, respectively, are painted in the artists’ respective styles, with Barack realistically depicted in a black suit, grey tie and an American Flag pin against a stark white backdrop. As is tradition, the former president’s portrait will likely be displayed in the Grand Foyer of the White House, where it will join portraits of Bill Clinton and George W Bush.

The portrait of Michelle, painted by Sprung, depicts the former first lady wearing a blue off-the-shoulder Jason Wu gown and sitting on a red chaise lounge. In the painting, which will also reside permanently in the White House, Michelle can be seen resting one hand on top of the other as she sits gracefully with her arms crossed.

On social media, the couple’s official portraits have been met with an outpouring of praise, with many applauding the artists for successfully capturing Michelle and Barack in their unique styles.

“Michelle Obama is absolutely stunning in her portrait. Barack Obama isn’t too shabby either,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “I’m literally OBSESSED with Michelle Obama’s official White House portrait. It’s stunning. Beautiful, classy, timeless, and so much more that words can’t explain.”

“Absolutely gorgeous. His shows so much power, so much dignity, and she looks absolutely gorgeous,” someone else wrote.

Others praised McCurdy’s ability to paint Barack Obama in such a hyper-realistic style, with one person noting that the former president “looks like a photograph”.

“Really beautiful. His looks like a photograph. Hers conveys the strength and determination touched with a hint of humour in her expression. Very well done,” they wrote.

Barack Obama himself was among those praising Sprung for her interpretation of his wife, with the former president telling the crowd assembled at the White House unveiling that he was grateful to the artist for capturing everything he loves about Michelle, including that she is “fine”.

“I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle. Her grace, her intelligence,  and the fact that she’s fine,” the 61-year-old former president joked.

As for the methods and techniques that went into capturing the portraits, McCurdy revealed during an interview for a podcast with Stewart McLaurin, the president of the White House Historical Association, which commissioned the portraits, that he employed his usual process, which sees him taking a photograph and then creating the painting based off the picture.

“This is the speech that everybody gets when they sit for me,” he said. “To look directly into the lens. To not smile. Not gesture. And just hold into that moment.

“We’re trying to extend time rather than slice it like a photograph. We’re not looking for a gestural moment. We’re looking for a more meditative or transcendent moment.”

When it came to capturing Michelle Obama, Sprung said she worked entirely from photographs taken in various locations on the State Floor of the White House. According to the artist, she’d originally thought to depict the former first lady standing up to “give it a certain dignity”.

“But she doesn’t need dignity. She has so much dignity that I decided to do it sitting,” she said, adding that the decision also stemmed from the realisation that Michelle is much taller than her.

Comments / 10

Related
The Independent

Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas’ portraits and why was the decision so controversial?

Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
POTUS
People

Michelle Obama Celebrated for Wearing Braids to Her White House Portrait Unveiling

"I lift a beautiful @MichelleObama in braids, which means a lot to Black girls & women," Adjoa B. Asamoah, an advisor to President Joe Biden, said in a tweet Wednesday While unveiling her official White House portrait on Wednesday, Michelle Obama also received recognition for her hairstyle which holds significant meaning to the Black community in the U.S. More than five years after moving out of the president's mansion, Michelle, 58, and her husband, former President Barack Obama, returned to their former home, where the White House Historical...
POTUS
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Jason Wu
Person
Bill Clinton
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The List

Melania Trump's Confidantes Reveal How She Feels About A Second Shot At First Lady

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump was outspoken about his feelings throughout his presidency. He often took to Twitter to speak out about everything from the weekly "Saturday Night Live" sketches to commentary on foreign policy (via The Washington Post). When he was banned from the platform, he created his own social media site, where he continues to speak his mind to his loyal followers.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obamas#Ne White House#American#The Grand Foyer#The White House#Sprung
SheKnows

Donald Trump & Melania Trump Are Getting New Smithsonian Portraits Courtesy of One Rich, Trump-Devoted Family

It’s a time-honored tradition for former presidents and first ladies to commission an artist to paint their portraits to reside in the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. In 2018, the paintings of Barack and Michelle Obama were unveiled, and now, it’s time to get started on Donald and Melania Trump’s portraits.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago

Fox News host Jesse Waters appeared stone-faced as author and journalist Ronald Kessler listed the possible sensitive documents that could have been held at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Mr Kessler, 78, the author of The Secrets of the FBI and other non-fiction books about the White House, the CIA, and the Secret Service, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. “The level of classification that we're talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret, beyond Sensitive Compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Mr Kessler...
POTUS
Fox News

Bill Clinton turns 76: Former president, Hillary spotted in the Hamptons

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been photographed in the Hamptons in New York ahead of Bill’s 76th birthday on Friday. The couple was spotted walking along a beach with their security, while their daughter Chelsea jogged nearby. HILLARY CLINTON RIPS BERNIE SANDERS...
POTUS
The Independent

‘Sexist’ CNN host Don Lemon under fire for asking female guest if she had ‘mommy brain’

CNN host Don Lemon is currently under fire for asking his guest, political commentator S.E. Cupp, if she was suffering from “mommy brain”.At a CNN panel on Tuesday, shared via Mediaite, Cupp and her colleagues discussed the Republican Party and the FBI warranted search of former US President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.When the 43-year-old television host said that the “numbers” of Republicans, “don’t add up,” Lemon asked her what she meant by that. In response, she said: “The ideas  are not popular among Republicans. Thirteen percent of Republicans want a total ban on abortion. Seventy percent of Republicans want...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
HollywoodLife

Hillary Clinton Shocked After Andy Cohen Reveals He Had Affair With Her Secret Service Agent

Hillary Clinton kept it short and sweet when she told Andy Cohen that he was dishing out “too much information”. The former First Lady stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (September 8) and during her discussion of all things pop culture — including her new Apple TV series Gutsy — she hilariously called out the loose-lipped Bravo boss as he spilled the tea on a romance of his that allegedly occurred during her time in the White House.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Chelsea Clinton says ex-friend Ivanka Trump ‘went to the dark side’

Chelsea Clinton has said that her friendship with Ivanka Trump ended when “she went to the dark side”. Ms Clinton was interviewed on Bravo’s What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Host Andy Cohen asked the younger Ms Clinton about her relationship with the daughter of former president Donald Trump, whom her mother notably ran against and lost to in the 2016 election.“We were friends,” Ms Clinton said of Ms Trump. “She is not the person I called when I was curious about something for my kids or if I was...
POLITICS
AFP

Obamas to unveil White House portraits after Trump snub

Former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will finally unveil their official portraits at the White House next week after being denied the honor by Donald Trump. The norm-shredding Republican reportedly removed portraits of presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush from the White House's Grand Foyer, considered the most prominent position in the executive mansion.
POTUS
The Independent

Hillary Clinton appears to defend Bill over Lewinsky affair: ‘He was really ashamed about it’

Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appeared to defend her husband, former President Bill Clinton, over the affair got him impeached in 1998. In a clip from her forthcoming television programme Gutsy, UCLA Health chaplain Rev Whittney Ijanaten asked Ms Clinton whether her husband would have revealed his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky had the couple not been in the public eye. “Oh no,” Ms Clinton responded. “No. Becasue he was so embarrassed and really ashamed about it.”Mr Clinton has indeed expressed remorse for the affair with Ms Lewinsky on a number of occasions...
POTUS
Business Insider

Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says

Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

835K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy