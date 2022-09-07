ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ryan Giggs will face retrial over domestic violence charges

By Holly Patrick
 2 days ago

A judge has ruled that Ryan Giggs will go on trial for a second time, in a re-trial on domestic violence charges.

The former Wales manager, 48, had been on trial for four weeks, but the jury has failed to reach any verdicts.

Mr Giggs has denied controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38.

In a statement to the Press Association, Mr Giggs said: “I am obviously disappointed that a retrial has been ordered. My not guilty plea remains in relation to all charges.”

