ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Apple event: Launch ends with clip of woman disappearing

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfRnl_0hly0MTW00

Apple ended their event today, 7 September, with a mysterious clip of a woman disappearing.

In what appeared to be a teaser for the second season of the Apple TV television series Severance, a red-haired can be seen on a subway train, before glitching and disappearing.

The strange clip followed the highly-anticipated keynote, in which CEO Tim Cook took to the stage to make several announcements, including the new iPhone 14, revised Apple Watches, and a new update to AirPods .

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Throws Shade at New iPhone

Watch: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Makes Runway Debut in Paris. Perhaps this apple does fall far from the tree where it concerns tech. Eve Jobs—the daughter of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell Jobs—shared her thoughts on the upcoming new iPhone by posting a meme to her Instagram Story. And it's safe to say Apple isn't quite selling Eve on their latest product.
CELL PHONES
CNBC

Here's everything Apple just announced at its iPhone 14 event

This is CNBC's live blog covering everything Apple announced at this year's iPhone 14 and Apple Watch launch event from Apple Park, its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Apple just wrapped up its big fall iPhone event where it announced new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches. Here's what it announced:. The...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
BBC

Apple reveals iPhone 14 Pro and Watch Ultra

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 14, with emergency satellite connectivity and car crash detection technology, at a launch event in the US. The company revealed four versions of the new handset at its Cupertino headquarters, with an audience attending in person for the first time since the pandemic. It also...
CELL PHONES
CNET

New Apple iPhone Release: When Will the iPhone 14 Go on Sale?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. We're likely only a few days away from learning all the details of the official release of the next iPhone. The iPhone 14, including Pro, Max and Pro Max versions, is expected to launch at Apple's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. If you're thinking about buying a new iPhone, you'll likely want to wait to get the official new details on the iPhone 14 -- but when exactly will it be released?
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 14 Plus Revealed at Apple's 'Far Out' Event

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus replaces the spot in Apple's phone lineup taken up by the iPhone 13 Mini.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watches#New Iphone#Apple Event#Television Series
itechpost.com

iOS 16 Rolls Out on September 12: Here’s What to Expect

The release date of iOS 16, which is on September 12, was one of several significant announcements made by Apple on September 7, however, not all users were able to access it. At their iPhone 2022 event on September 7, Apple launched a number of products, including its Apple Watch Ultra line and the new iPhone 14 series. On the same day, the company announced that qualifying models would finally get access to the iOS 16 operating system beginning on September 12 (via Engadget).
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple isn't done with 2022 — here's what's still coming

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The "Far Out" on September 7 introduced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max,Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and a new Apple Watch SE. Announcements for iPads and Macs were noticeably absent — but we're expecting both soon.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Disney wanted to buy Twitter but found ‘significant’ number of bots – to Elon Musk’s delight

Disney did not purchase Twitter because a “substantial portion” of its users “were not real”, the entertainment giant’s former chief executive has said.The anecdote comes as Elon Musk is attempting to back out of his bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Mr Musk has consistently claimed that the number of fake users on Twitter should allow him to renege on the deal. “Interesting”, the SpaceX chief tweeted in response to Mr Iger’s story - but it may not help him pull out of his offer in court.Twitter would have been “a global distribution platform” for Disney if the company...
BUSINESS
shefinds

3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately

When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Rolling Stone

Apple Unveils New iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra And Long-Awaited AirPods Pro 2

Apple’s long-awaited September event came with some big surprises. The popular tech brand announced a new iPhone, multiple new Apple Watches and the new Apple AirPods Pro, with most items available for pre-order now. Here’s a breakdown of each new Apple product unveiled and when they’re available for pre-order. Apple Watch Series 8 Similar to previous Apple Watch generations, you’ll be able to track your calories, check your heart rate, take an EKG reading and even measure blood oxygen levels. New features include a temperature sensor, designed specifically with women in mind. Apple says the new temperature sensor can accurately...
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

Apple expected to unveil new iPhone this week

Fifteen years after the first iPhone hit store shelves, Apple is expected to reveal its newest iPhone at its event this week. Dan Ackerman, senior managing editor for CNET, speaks to John Dickerson about what to expect from the potential announcement.
CELL PHONES
CBS San Francisco

Apple faithful gather for first in-person product unveiling since pandemic

SANTA CLARA -- Apple is expected to unveil the 14th series of its iconic and ubiquitous iPhone on Wednesday at its first in-person product launch event since before the coronavirus pandemic began.Industry watchers also hope to see the new generations of Apple watches, AirPods and other updated versions of its hardware.In addition to high tech advances, there is likely to be increased attention to prices this year with inflation hovering near four-decade highs. Even before the pandemic when the economy was booming, people were balking at the substantial price tags for smartphones with upgrades that don't win over owners of...
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Apple’s got new gadgets, but it’s also eyeing ad sales

Apple unveiled its latest product lineup yesterday at a live event with enough fanfare to be confused for a royal wedding. Four new iPhones, including the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, and new Pro models that run on an advanced chip and feature fancy cameras. Next-gen Apple Watches with new temperature...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Verizon's New One Unlimited For iPhone Plan Swaps Apple One For The Disney Bundle

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple fans on Verizon who would prefer an Apple One subscription as a perk now have a new option: the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. On Wednesday, ahead of Apple's "Far Out" event, the wireless carrier's website revealed that Verizon is adding a new plan to its lineup to cater to people with iPhones.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

The Independent

835K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy