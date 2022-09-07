PRESS PHOTO BY JIM MARSH Firefighters from both Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company and Eastern Salisbury Fire Department train together recently using the Western Salisbury aerial ladder truck at the Allentown Fire Department's training ground behind Allentown's Mack South fire station. Firefighters practiced using the aerial ladder to access the ground level rooftop simulator to train in roof ventilation procedures that become necessary in burning structures. Western Salisbury Chief Joshua Wells and Eastern Salisbury Chief Ian Dodson said the training was useful to younger firefighters from both fire companies, and particularly for Eastern Salisbury Fire Department firefighters since that department does not have an aerial ladder truck to regularly train with.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO