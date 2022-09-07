Read full article on original website
lvpnews.com
Bruce B. Samuels
Bruce B. Samuels, 84, of Coplay, died Aug. 29, 2022, at Phoebe Home, Allentown. He was the husband of Janet L. (Lentz) Samuels for 62 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Claud and Marguerite (Beck) Samuels. He was in the U.S. Air Force. He owned...
lvpnews.com
Joy K. Stahl
Joy K. Stahl, 68, of Breinigsville, died on Sept. 4, 2022, in the home of her sister, Judy S. Holgate of Walnutport. She was the wife of the late John R. Stahl Jr. Born May 10, 1954, in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Walter C. Warren Sr. and Queen K. (Fink) Warren Weaver.
lvpnews.com
Jeffrey T. Teets
Jeffrey T. Teets, 65, of Coplay, died Aug. 25, 2022, in his home. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Fritzinger) Kneas. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Hope Gruver of Whitehall and the late Robert H. Teets. He was a 1975 graduate of Whitehall High School and...
lvpnews.com
Community calendar
Yard sale, bake sale and hot dog sale 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. John’s UCC, 139 N. Fourth St., Emmaus. Rain or shine. For information, call Jim Schaffer at 610-704-3980. Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company Community Day 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Green Acres Park. Event includes fire truck displays, basket raffle, games, face painting, a bounce house, fire safety house, extinguisher training and a Balloons the Clown show noon. There will be a canned food collection for the local food bank.
lvpnews.com
Michael F. Oleschak
Michael F. Oleschak, 90, of Coplay, died at home Aug. 29, 2022. He was the husband of Sonia M. (Dubroksy) Oleschak for 63 years. Born in Cementon, he was a son of the late Michael and Pauline (Gollatz) Oleschak. He was a 1950 graduate of Whitehall High School. He was...
lvpnews.com
Jenny Rose H. Bridges
Jenny Rose H. Bridges, 93, died May 7, 2022, at home. She was the wife of the late Talmadge S. Bridges for 48 years. Born in Goucher Community, S.C., she was a daughter of John Harrison and Minnie Jane (Gibbs) Henderson. She was a 1946 graduate of Cowpens High School.
lvpnews.com
Curtain Rises: Playhouse honors George B. Miller
A Lehigh Valley icon, as well as a national theater icon will be honored when Pennsylvania Playhouse presents “A Tribute to Sondheim & George B. Miller,” 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at the theater, 390 Illick’s Mill Road, Bethlehem. Stephen Sondheim (1930 - 2021) was a “significant force...
lvpnews.com
Gallery View: Doug Roysdon puppets around ‘Town’
Lehigh Valley artist, playwright and puppeteer Doug Roysdon is exhibiting a collection of his illustrations and puppets in “Town and Puppet: Backstage Drawings,” through Sept. 23, Rotunda Gallery, Town Hall, Bethlehem. “They called this ‘Town and Puppet’ because we did our first show here in about 1980,” says...
lvpnews.com
30 concerts this fall at Godfrey Daniels, Bethlehem
Folk music, blues, Celtic, jazz and more by acts young and old from across the United States and across the pond are gearing up to bring their distinctive grooves to Godfrey Daniels this fall. Godfrey Daniels, the Lehigh Valley’s premier music listening club, is kicking off its 47th season with...
lvpnews.com
Newport Ave. residents allege harassment by tenant neighbors
During the hearing of persons present agenda item at the Sept. 1 Northampton Borough Council meeting, several residents shared troubling experiences they claimed to have been enduring in their Newport Avenue neighborhood since January. Residents told council members they believe these occurrences border on criminal activity from their tenant neighbors....
lvpnews.com
Solomon’s UCC hosts annual Polka Worship Service Sept. 11
Solomon’s UCC in Macungie will host its annual “Polka Worship Service” 10:15 a.m. Sept. 11. This traditional liturgical music service will be provided by the Heidelberg Brass Band from Lancaster County under the direction of Rev. Glenn Beard Jr., who also leads the congregation in song. The...
lvpnews.com
Summer concert
PRESS PHOTOS BY CHRIS HARING The Wonton Soups, a Lehigh Valley-based, self-described “ska/funk/pop/punk/shanty/swing band,” performs for an audience Sept. 2 as part of a summer concert series program at the amphitheater at Catasauqua Park and Playground, 501 American St. The band played a mix of popular cover songs from the last several decades, such as “Hooked on a Feeling” and “Never Gonna Give You Up,” along with some original tunes. The last concert of the season will be held 7-10 p.m. Sept. 9, with a performance by Kim and the Clairvoyants.
lvpnews.com
LHS boys top Easton
Sometimes it takes a lead by the opposing team to serve as motivation to take control, as was the case with the Liberty Hurricanes in their 2-1 boys soccer victory over Easton last Friday at Liberty. “After their goal, we kind of woke up a little bit, and once we...
lvpnews.com
Marquee battles on tap this week
There are big games every week in the East Penn Conference and that theme continues for two of Bethlehem’s programs, as Bethlehem Catholic and Freedom square off Friday night in marquee matchups. The Golden Hawks travel to Nazareth to take on the highly touted Blue Eagles, while Freedom hosts...
lvpnews.com
Liberty tops EHS in golf
Liberty defeated Emmaus in a key, EPC golf match. The Hurricanes shot 404 to the Hornets 421. LHS was led by Matt Vital’s 72 while Mike Vital shot 78. Jimmy Barker carded an 82 and Jase Barker shot 84 and Matt Ronca 88. Emmaus was led by Noah Schurman’s...
lvpnews.com
Firefighters train in roof ventilation procedures
PRESS PHOTO BY JIM MARSH Firefighters from both Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company and Eastern Salisbury Fire Department train together recently using the Western Salisbury aerial ladder truck at the Allentown Fire Department's training ground behind Allentown's Mack South fire station. Firefighters practiced using the aerial ladder to access the ground level rooftop simulator to train in roof ventilation procedures that become necessary in burning structures. Western Salisbury Chief Joshua Wells and Eastern Salisbury Chief Ian Dodson said the training was useful to younger firefighters from both fire companies, and particularly for Eastern Salisbury Fire Department firefighters since that department does not have an aerial ladder truck to regularly train with.
lvpnews.com
Chesterbrook campers make donations to Peaceable Kingdom
Young summer campers at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool, 325 Lehigh St., Catasauqua, held a pet supply drive to benefit Peaceable Kingdom animal shelter in Whitehall. For two weeks, the campers collected cat food, treat bags, animal beds, toys, towels, blankets, monetary donations and more. They were able to donate nearly 300 pet supplies and $125 to the shelter. They also worked together to pack the donations for delivery to the shelter.
lvpnews.com
Travelers Protective Association hosts annual picnic
The Travelers Protective Association hosted its annual picnic Aug. 14 at North Catasauqua Park on Grove Street. The group has been holding its annual gathering “for many years,” noted Patricia Palencar, secretary of the local TPA organization, Post L Lehigh Valley. The picnic included food, refreshments and a...
lvpnews.com
Upcoming committee meeting to address solitary confinement
Once again, the issue of solitary confinement was raised at the Aug. 24 Lehigh County Commissioners meeting. A handful of citizens echoed their concerns at the meeting, focusing on the effects of mental health of inmates. Commissioner Dave Harrington assured all this issue will be addressed at the upcoming courts and corrections committee meeting which he chairs.
