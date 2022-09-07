ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Light up the night at Glo Bingo

Glo Bingo is not your grandmas bingo. Glo bingo is full of high energy, loud music, black lights, and dancing. Great fundraiser! Proceeds go to VFW National Home for Children/Illinois House in Michigan and VA Illiana Hospital in Danville. Glo-Bingo – Friday, September 16. $25 in advance. $30 at...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign businesses make first steps in downtown facelift

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One small business is moving into the old Skins ‘n Tins Drum Shop in Downtown Champaign.  It’s one of the first steps in downtown’s $3 million revitalization project at Main and Walnut. Fire Doll Studio, a candle shop, first opened in Downtown Champaign on Neil Street a year ago.  Kayla Brown, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Have a case of those pesky post-Labor Day weekend blues? Fear not, for Bloomington-Normal still has a lot of activities to offer this weekend. Local pumpkin farm, Rader Family Farms, will open its gates for the first time this season at 10 a.m. Saturday. The farm announced that five new attractions will join the existing 50 plus attractions at the farm.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Normal, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Normal, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Normal, IL
Lifestyle
hoiabc.com

Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

120+ year old time capsule found at Hale Church to be opened Sept 20

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinoisans will soon have the opportunity to get a glimpse inside life from more than 120 years ago. The Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was demolished in August. While doing so, a time capsule was found. “I don’t think anything like this has ever...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

New Champaign store selling items with historic twist

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This summer brought changes to the Visit Champaign county Office. They’re in downtown Champaign on Taylor Street between Walnut and Neil Streets. The organization added a retail space to the front end of its building. There’s a little bit of everything from clothing and handmade soap to jewelry and tote bags. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Oktoberfest#Food And Drink#Uptown Normal#German#The Normal Rotary Club
wjbc.com

Day of Play on September 24th

Uptown Normal is being transformed into one giant playground for the Children Discovery Museum’s Day of Play!. Day of Play embodies the Children’s Discovery Museum’s mission of “Inspiring the love of learning through the power of play.” The whole day is FREE and designed to provide opportunities for all kids and parents to play and learn together! Fun, physically engaging activities are central to a healthy lifestyle.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
HUDSON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
videtteonline.com

Bloomington residents celebrate hard work with annual Labor Day parade

Bloomington had its annual Labor Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday, marching from Front Street to Miller Park. The parade featured community organizations, marching bands, local unions and more to celebrate the national holiday. Parker Sweeney is a member of the Normal Marching Band, a combination of both Normal Community...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCIA

Meet the piebald squirrel running around the UI campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — You’ve heard of an albino squirrel, and now, there’s another kind of squirrel running around Champaign.  Some students on the U of I campus recently spotted a piebald squirrel. It’s a healthy animal, it just has extra white spots and patches on its fur.  Eric Schauber, the Illinois Natural History Survey […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Police update: woman thought to be missing is safe

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for two weeks. Sierra Dittmar, 25, has not been seen by or been in contact with friends and family since Aug. 25. She was reported missing on Wednesday. Dittmar is White, has brown […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Train hits truck in Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A truck was hit by a train in Rantoul early Friday morning, according to Rantoul Police Department officials. Rantoul Police Department, Rantoul Fire Department, and AMT Ambulance service arrived at a railroad crossing at Liberty Avenue and Chandler Road around 9 a.m. to a train versus truck accident. Upon arrival, officers […]
RANTOUL, IL
wcbu.org

Springfield author recalls Shelton brothers in Peoria

Taylor Pensoneau may not live in Peoria but he likes talking about the town’s past, specifically that period in the 1930s and 1940s when the notorious Shelton Brothers were present. That description of the brothers served as the title of Pensoneau's 2002 book, "Brothers Notorious." Pensoneau recalled that Carl...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Possible closures, consolidations coming to Peoria parishes

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Diocese of Peoria is looking to grow its reach, but they may be doing some pruning first. The Diocese hasn’t made any official or final decision on how the changes will shake out. Right now it is reviewing how to change its approach to serving the 26 counties covered by the Diocese. The program is called “Growing Disciples,” and it said other Diocese nationally have gone through a similar process, including St Louis and Chicago.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Crews responding to Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews responded to a large fire near Grand Prairie Thursday. According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, fire crews are responding to a house fire on West Challacombe Road. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported at this...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Senior couple shot in the middle of the day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Two senior citizens are recovering after they were shot Thursday afternoon, and their neighbors have questions. The biggest one: how could something like this happen? It happened near Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard in Champaign. A car with shattered windows was on the scene, and police said they found evidence of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy