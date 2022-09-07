Read full article on original website
Related
WCIA
Light up the night at Glo Bingo
Glo Bingo is not your grandmas bingo. Glo bingo is full of high energy, loud music, black lights, and dancing. Great fundraiser! Proceeds go to VFW National Home for Children/Illinois House in Michigan and VA Illiana Hospital in Danville. Glo-Bingo – Friday, September 16. $25 in advance. $30 at...
Champaign businesses make first steps in downtown facelift
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One small business is moving into the old Skins ‘n Tins Drum Shop in Downtown Champaign. It’s one of the first steps in downtown’s $3 million revitalization project at Main and Walnut. Fire Doll Studio, a candle shop, first opened in Downtown Champaign on Neil Street a year ago. Kayla Brown, […]
wglt.org
Let's get nuts! Beer Nuts anchors Bloomington’s newest street festival
I don’t need a reason for a street festival, but Bloomington’s swan song to summer has a good one: nuts!. The inaugural BN Nuts Festival is all about our hometown hero of salty snacks, with Beer Nuts serving as title sponsor for an all-day party on Front Street downtown.
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Have a case of those pesky post-Labor Day weekend blues? Fear not, for Bloomington-Normal still has a lot of activities to offer this weekend. Local pumpkin farm, Rader Family Farms, will open its gates for the first time this season at 10 a.m. Saturday. The farm announced that five new attractions will join the existing 50 plus attractions at the farm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hoiabc.com
Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
Central Illinois Proud
120+ year old time capsule found at Hale Church to be opened Sept 20
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinoisans will soon have the opportunity to get a glimpse inside life from more than 120 years ago. The Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was demolished in August. While doing so, a time capsule was found. “I don’t think anything like this has ever...
New Champaign store selling items with historic twist
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This summer brought changes to the Visit Champaign county Office. They’re in downtown Champaign on Taylor Street between Walnut and Neil Streets. The organization added a retail space to the front end of its building. There’s a little bit of everything from clothing and handmade soap to jewelry and tote bags. […]
wcbu.org
A Peoria DIY music venue celebrated its one-year anniversary with a daylong charity concert
In the neighborhood surrounding the Bradley University campus, the venue named Mt. Moon looks like any other house. However, for the past year, Mt. Moon has become a common venue for the Peoria DIY music scene, hosting local and independent musical artists. The venue celebrated it's one-year anniversary on Sept....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjbc.com
Day of Play on September 24th
Uptown Normal is being transformed into one giant playground for the Children Discovery Museum’s Day of Play!. Day of Play embodies the Children’s Discovery Museum’s mission of “Inspiring the love of learning through the power of play.” The whole day is FREE and designed to provide opportunities for all kids and parents to play and learn together! Fun, physically engaging activities are central to a healthy lifestyle.
Central Illinois Proud
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
videtteonline.com
Bloomington residents celebrate hard work with annual Labor Day parade
Bloomington had its annual Labor Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday, marching from Front Street to Miller Park. The parade featured community organizations, marching bands, local unions and more to celebrate the national holiday. Parker Sweeney is a member of the Normal Marching Band, a combination of both Normal Community...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet the piebald squirrel running around the UI campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — You’ve heard of an albino squirrel, and now, there’s another kind of squirrel running around Champaign. Some students on the U of I campus recently spotted a piebald squirrel. It’s a healthy animal, it just has extra white spots and patches on its fur. Eric Schauber, the Illinois Natural History Survey […]
Police update: woman thought to be missing is safe
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for two weeks. Sierra Dittmar, 25, has not been seen by or been in contact with friends and family since Aug. 25. She was reported missing on Wednesday. Dittmar is White, has brown […]
Train hits truck in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A truck was hit by a train in Rantoul early Friday morning, according to Rantoul Police Department officials. Rantoul Police Department, Rantoul Fire Department, and AMT Ambulance service arrived at a railroad crossing at Liberty Avenue and Chandler Road around 9 a.m. to a train versus truck accident. Upon arrival, officers […]
wcbu.org
Springfield author recalls Shelton brothers in Peoria
Taylor Pensoneau may not live in Peoria but he likes talking about the town’s past, specifically that period in the 1930s and 1940s when the notorious Shelton Brothers were present. That description of the brothers served as the title of Pensoneau's 2002 book, "Brothers Notorious." Pensoneau recalled that Carl...
hoiabc.com
Possible closures, consolidations coming to Peoria parishes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Diocese of Peoria is looking to grow its reach, but they may be doing some pruning first. The Diocese hasn’t made any official or final decision on how the changes will shake out. Right now it is reviewing how to change its approach to serving the 26 counties covered by the Diocese. The program is called “Growing Disciples,” and it said other Diocese nationally have gone through a similar process, including St Louis and Chicago.
Central Illinois Proud
Crews responding to Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews responded to a large fire near Grand Prairie Thursday. According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, fire crews are responding to a house fire on West Challacombe Road. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported at this...
Is This ‘Arcade House’ The Best AirBnB You’ve Ever Seen?
What do you think about when we start talking about "themed hotel rooms?" Does your mind take you to the log cabins down Starved Rock at Grizzly Jack's? They've got everything from furniture built from tree limbs to beaver lamps. Or maybe you think of Mt. Olympus Resort in Wisconsin...
Senior couple shot in the middle of the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Two senior citizens are recovering after they were shot Thursday afternoon, and their neighbors have questions. The biggest one: how could something like this happen? It happened near Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard in Champaign. A car with shattered windows was on the scene, and police said they found evidence of […]
Comments / 0