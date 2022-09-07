Read full article on original website
Eater
A Growing LA Sake Company Leaves Its Secret Apartment Tasting Room Behind
“What we’re really trying to do is express the flavors of locally grown California rice, much in the same way that a Japanese brewery wants to showcase their local rice and local water.”. Troy Nakamatsu says this 25 minutes into a deep conversation about sake, the craft and skill...
Eater
The Cat & Fiddle in Hollywood Launches High Tea Service in Honor of the Queen
As one of Los Angeles’s remaining British pubs, it seems fitting that the family-owned the Cat & Fiddle will host high tea in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen died yesterday, September 8, at the age of 96, and was officially the longest-reigning monarch of England. High tea...
Eater
Meet the Aerospace Mechanic Hosting the Best Oaxacan House Party in the Southland
What do Tesla and tlayudas have in common? In Riverside, quite a bit. Twenty-one years ago, aviation mechanic Efraín Toledo and his wife, Antonia Toledo, began serving Oaxacan food from their hometown of Tlalixtac de Cabrera, Oaxaca, in their Riverside backyard. Around the same time, Toledo began working in the Inland Empire’s aerospace industry.
L.A. restaurant ranked among the ‘most photo-worthy’ in the U.S. and Canada
Los Angeles is filled with photo-worthy landmarks, so it’s no surprise that an L.A. restaurant is ranked among the most photo-worthy places to eat in North America. Bottega Louie, a downtown L.A. restaurant known for its Italian cuisine, breakfast and dessert options, ranked second among 61 of the “most photo-worthy places to eat in the […]
Sandbags in San Diego? Yeah...thanks to Hurricane Kay
Kay, which is projected to come closer to L.A. than any tropical storm has in the last 50 years, will take an unusual path. AccuWeather takes a look at the state’s closest encounters in history. Hurricane Kay brought heavy rains and high winds along the west coast of Mexico...
New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County
A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
surfcityusa.com
Fall in Love with Huntington Beach This Fall
There's nothing like summer in Surf City USA®, but a myriad of can't miss events, oceanfront resort specials, wedding excitement, and crisp, colorful sunsets make Huntington Beach the best place to be through the upcoming fall season. Fall Events in Huntington Beach. Back to Top of List. ISA World...
California Rent Is Rising For Every Space Except This Bedroom Type
Some cities are seeing as much as a 28% decrease in prices.
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
coloradoboulevard.net
Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena’s Historic Star-News Building
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
Rent is rising in many California’s cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii
"It was quite a bit of a shock," a friend from the tightknit Long Beach swimming community said. "He had been working very hard to train for this event." The post Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii appeared first on Long Beach Post.
sunnews.org
Rainbow Car Show coming to Peter’s Landing
Great Autos Car Club started in the Palm Springs area in 1983 to give the LGBTQ community’s car enthusiasts a club of their own. Since then the club has become the largest of its kind on the west coast, according to officials with the club. The club now includes...
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
localocnews.com
City of Seal Beach monitoring conditions as Hurricane Kay approaches off coast of Mexico
In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf.
westsidetoday.com
Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently
Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
El Segundo Declares State Of Emergency Over Lingering Effects Of Massive Sewage Spill
More than a year after the Hyperion wastewater treatment plant spilled 17 million gallons of raw sewage, residents are still smelling foul odors.
easyreadernews.com
About Town Redondo: White shark in harbor, water cease, Kiwanis fair
A juvenile white shark was spotted in King Harbor shortly after sunset on Labor Day. Boaters reported seeing the shark near the harbor entrance buoy. Redondo Beach Fire Department Harbor Patrol kept paddlers out of the area. Swimming in the harbor is prohibited, and no swimmers were in the water.
