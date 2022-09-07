Read full article on original website
Home and Community-Based Service Providers to See Increase in Payments
Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced today that due to the critical need for home health care workers of West Virginia’s most vulnerable residents, DHHR’s Medicaid program will designate additional federal funds to increase rates for Home and Community-Based Service Providers.
COVID-19 Daily Update 9-9-2022
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 9, 2022, there are currently 3,058 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 21 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,322 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an...
West Virginia Office of Technology General Counsel Participates in Prestigious Henry Toll Fellowship
CHARLESTON, WV – Department of Administration Cabinet Secretary Mark D. Scott is proud to recognize West Virginia Office of Technology (WVOT) General Counsel Jennelle Jones for her recent participation in the Council of State Governments’ (CSG) distinguished Henry Toll Fellowship, a premier leadership development program. Jones was among 48 state government officials from 32 states to be competitively selected as a 2022 Toll Fellow.
Gov. Justice declares Saturday as Bob Huggins Day in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, September 10, 2022, as Bob Huggins Day in West Virginia. West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins will receive basketball’s highest honor on Saturday when he is enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.
