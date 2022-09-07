ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Says She Received a 'Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West

"I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect," Kim Kardashian said Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society." "I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he...
RadarOnline

Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian

Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
Bossip

Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde In Bare-Butt Interview Magazine Cover

Kim Kardashian’s latest magazine cover sees her flaunting her most talked-about asset. Nearly a decade after Kim Kardashian “broke the internet” with her raunchy Paper Magazine cover, the reality star is showing her bare butt once again, this time, for Interview Magazine’s “American Dream” issue.
Elle

Kim Kardashian Just Sported ‘Liquid Hair’ With A 2000s Side Fringe

Kim Kardashian is living her best life right now. The reality star, mum-of-four and beauty entrepreneur has been pretty active on social media lately, whether it’s posting fun singalong videos in the car with daughter North West or rocking thigh-high boots in the gym. As you do. Now, Kim has dropped an entire carousel serving an absolute look.
wegotthiscovered.com

What is Kim Kardashian’s SKKY company?

Kim Kardashian needs no introduction. The infamous TV star has cemented herself as a celebrity icon and has worked in several industries. She has produced her own fragrances and fashion lines, and expanded into other areas of the entertainment industry, like the app space. But her new company is likely her most unexpected move yet.
HipHopWired

Kanye West Won’t Face Charges For Punching Out Fan In LA

Earlier this year Kanye West found himself in legal hot water when he laid out a fan who asked him for an autograph at the worst possible time, but luckily Ye won’t be facing any charges for letting his “gangsta” out the cage. According to Page Six, a spokesperson for the LA City Attorney’s Office told […] The post Kanye West Won’t Face Charges For Punching Out Fan In LA appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Hangs With Pete Davidson’s Pal Orlando Bloom At Kendall Jenner’s Party

Kendall Jenner threw a shindig on the eve of Aug. 18, or 8/18, to celebrate her tequila brand, Tequila 818, and several A-listers showed up, to no surprise. One eye-catching photo from the event, which was obtained by TMZ and can be seen here, showed Kim Kardashian chatting with her ex, Pete Davidson‘s friend and co-star, Orlando Bloom. Kim, 41, who wore a black outfit, could be seen smiling up at Orlando, 45, who donned a blue suit jacket. He laughed as he grabbed Kim’s hand in a friend-like handshake. Other A-listers present included James Corden, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner and her beau, Corey Gamble.
Daily Mail

Kanye West says he is 'releasing all grudges' after the death of Queen Elizabeth II... following his long-running feud with ex Kim Kardashian

The death of Queen Elizabeth II appears to have inspired Kanye West to turn over a new leaf and put a hold on his many grudges. The 45-year-old rapper took to his Instagram account in the early morning hours of Friday to announce that he was 'releasing all grudges' in a text post, while adding photos of the Queen to suggest her death had inspired him.
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian made the Forbes World's Billionaires list for the first time in 2021. Now, she's making history again as her lingerie company, Skims, doubled in value to reach a $3.2 billion valuation.
The Hollywood Gossip

Alexei and Loren Brovarnik Welcome Baby #3!!!

Just over four months ago, Loren Brovarnik revealed that she was expecting Baby #3 with husband Alexei. The 90 Day Fiance fan favorites were careful about which details they shared at the time. Now, the couple have welcomed their third child. With their self-imposed embargo lifted, Loren and Alexei are...
