Milledgeville, GA

gcsu.edu

Student Research Workshop

Dr. Sidonia Serafini (English Department) and Dr. Victoria Gordon (Coverdell Visiting Scholar in Government and Sociology Department) will host an informal student research workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 14 in A&S 2-16. Bring your ideas for research projects, and we will provide advice and refreshments!
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
gcsu.edu

Virtual Undergraduate Research Seminar Series from the Mathematics, Computer Sciences, and Statistics (MCS) Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR)

The Mathematics, Computer Sciences, and Statistics (MCS) Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) is starting a Virtual Undergraduate Research Seminar Series. Meetings will happen on 2nd Mondays of the month at 2 pm Eastern. Sessions will be 45 mins with 15 mins Q&A at the end. Register in...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
gcsu.edu

CTL Workshop - KEEP 'EM COMIN': Deepening Engagement through tools & strategies for personalizing content, communication, and providing feedback

Now that you've developed initial relationships with your learners, let us give you some additional ideas on tools and strategies you can use to further develop meaningful learning connections to keep students interested in the course and content. We will provide tools and strategies on course personalization using GeorgiaVIEW/D2L for personalized communication, content, and feedback. Also, we would like to share some of the latest active learning strategies to engage your learners in thought-provoking ways. In this session, we will discuss how Canva can be used as a course collaboration tool that can bring unique and inviting elements to the design of your course in GeorgiaVIEW/D2L. For those who would like hands-on instruction, we invite you to stick around the open lab immediately following the workshop.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
gcsu.edu

Flu shots are now available at Student Health. Drop-ins welcome.

It is that time of year, and Flu shots are here at Student Health! We highly recommend that all students get their annual Influenza (flu) vaccine to help keep you healthy this Fall semester. You can drop-in the Student Health clinic on West Campus anytime during open hours of 8:15 to 4:30. No appointment needed.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
gcsu.edu

CTL Open Lab: Deepening Engagement through GeorgiaVIEW's Personalized Learning Tools

Do you want to deepen engagement with your students to keep them excited about your course and content? Are you interested in learning about GeorgiaVIEW/D2L teaching tools that can make personalizing student engagement easier? If so, CTL is hosting an open lab to allow you to work in three (3) focused breakout sessions, covering the how-tos of course personalization using GeorgiaVIEW/D2L tools. In these breakout sessions, you will learn how to personalize feedback using audio and video notes, use release conditions to personalize learning paths, and create personalized announcements and assessments for your learners.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
gcsu.edu

Flannery O'Connor Book Discussion

On Thursday, September 15 at 4:30 and 7:00pm Eastern: Dr. Bruce Gentry leads discussion on Flannery O'Connors "A Stroke of Good Fortune". When Ruby has an encounter with Laverne and some collard greens on her apartment stairwell, she is forced to accept that she doesn't have as much control over her life as she would like.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Dublin holds Peace Rally after recent violence in the community

DUBLIN, Ga. — Community members came together in the Emerald City for a peace Rally to express concern about recent violence there. 13WMAZ told you how one person was killed and three others were wounded in shootings this week in Dublin. Many community members say they want more programs...
DUBLIN, GA
Wild Orchid Media

VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA

Our team decided to venture into a land down under and evaluate the Warner Robins Outback Steakhouse. This is what they found. To be fully transparent here, numerous members of our staff eat at this Outback frequently, particularly on special occasions, and have always had a great experience. So, when we decided to officially evaluate the location, it was pretty well assumed that this was going to be a walk in the park, so to speak – but it didn’t turn out that way at all.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wabe.org

Tribute held in Macon for late Georgia recording artist Otis Redding

The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Georgia-born singer’s 81st birthday. The events set to take place September 9 and 10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Redding’s hometown of Macon, and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts.
MACON, GA
gcsu.edu

In remembrance of the lives lost on September 11, 2001

In remembrance of those whose lives were taken and in solidarity with the families and communities who still experience that loss, we continue to pray for healing. We honor the sacrifices of the first responders and service members who have committed to serve on 9/11 and the many years since.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Contractor jailed, Macon homeowner says she lost $18K to an unfinished job

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A 76-year-old woman and her family are left devastated and it's thanks to what they say is a bad recommendation from an insurance adjuster. Now, they're left figuring out how they'll pay for home repairs after a contractor they hired took more than $18 thousand dollars but never got the job done.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

2 people, ages 14 and 40, in stable condition after shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Dublin and Forsyth Avenues Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot during a fight that happened near the intersection.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon family looking for justice 7 years after murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon family says they’re still waiting for justice for a loved one following his murder seven years ago. We reported in 2015 that 53-year old Ricky Smith was shot and killed by Donna Jackson on Macon Avenue. At the time of the incident, Jackson claimed self-defense but was later charged in connection with Smith’s death.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'The way my sister left us, that's what hurts': Family of hit-and-run victim searches for answers, promised Bibb pedestrian safety improvements

MACON, Ga. — If you drive along Gray Highway in east Macon, you're bound to notice at least one person crossing the street with no crosswalk in sight. It's led to countless accidents and deaths over the years, and a push for improvements. Macon-Bibb County's pedestrian safety review board can only make recommendations, and the county says their hands are tied. They say only the Georgia Department of Transportation can make the necessary changes.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man arrested in Dublin after shooting on Tuesday

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was arrested for aggravated assault in Dublin on Tuesday. According to the Dublin Police, the arrest stems from a shooting at Riverview Heights Apartments on Riverview Drive. Officers responded to the scene around midnight, where they found a man shot in the chest....
DUBLIN, GA

