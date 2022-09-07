Read full article on original website
Related
gcsu.edu
Student Research Workshop
Dr. Sidonia Serafini (English Department) and Dr. Victoria Gordon (Coverdell Visiting Scholar in Government and Sociology Department) will host an informal student research workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 14 in A&S 2-16. Bring your ideas for research projects, and we will provide advice and refreshments!
gcsu.edu
Virtual Undergraduate Research Seminar Series from the Mathematics, Computer Sciences, and Statistics (MCS) Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR)
The Mathematics, Computer Sciences, and Statistics (MCS) Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) is starting a Virtual Undergraduate Research Seminar Series. Meetings will happen on 2nd Mondays of the month at 2 pm Eastern. Sessions will be 45 mins with 15 mins Q&A at the end. Register in...
gcsu.edu
CTL Workshop - KEEP 'EM COMIN': Deepening Engagement through tools & strategies for personalizing content, communication, and providing feedback
Now that you've developed initial relationships with your learners, let us give you some additional ideas on tools and strategies you can use to further develop meaningful learning connections to keep students interested in the course and content. We will provide tools and strategies on course personalization using GeorgiaVIEW/D2L for personalized communication, content, and feedback. Also, we would like to share some of the latest active learning strategies to engage your learners in thought-provoking ways. In this session, we will discuss how Canva can be used as a course collaboration tool that can bring unique and inviting elements to the design of your course in GeorgiaVIEW/D2L. For those who would like hands-on instruction, we invite you to stick around the open lab immediately following the workshop.
gcsu.edu
Flu shots are now available at Student Health. Drop-ins welcome.
It is that time of year, and Flu shots are here at Student Health! We highly recommend that all students get their annual Influenza (flu) vaccine to help keep you healthy this Fall semester. You can drop-in the Student Health clinic on West Campus anytime during open hours of 8:15 to 4:30. No appointment needed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gcsu.edu
CTL Open Lab: Deepening Engagement through GeorgiaVIEW's Personalized Learning Tools
Do you want to deepen engagement with your students to keep them excited about your course and content? Are you interested in learning about GeorgiaVIEW/D2L teaching tools that can make personalizing student engagement easier? If so, CTL is hosting an open lab to allow you to work in three (3) focused breakout sessions, covering the how-tos of course personalization using GeorgiaVIEW/D2L tools. In these breakout sessions, you will learn how to personalize feedback using audio and video notes, use release conditions to personalize learning paths, and create personalized announcements and assessments for your learners.
gcsu.edu
Flannery O'Connor Book Discussion
On Thursday, September 15 at 4:30 and 7:00pm Eastern: Dr. Bruce Gentry leads discussion on Flannery O'Connors "A Stroke of Good Fortune". When Ruby has an encounter with Laverne and some collard greens on her apartment stairwell, she is forced to accept that she doesn't have as much control over her life as she would like.
Dublin holds Peace Rally after recent violence in the community
DUBLIN, Ga. — Community members came together in the Emerald City for a peace Rally to express concern about recent violence there. 13WMAZ told you how one person was killed and three others were wounded in shootings this week in Dublin. Many community members say they want more programs...
Noah’s Ark employees walk off job, cite unsafe working conditions amid board leadership
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — There are internal conflicts between board members and the founders at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary that state leaders say are causing operational issues. “We cannot lose Noah’s Ark,” said state Sen. Emanuel Jones of District 10. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA
Our team decided to venture into a land down under and evaluate the Warner Robins Outback Steakhouse. This is what they found. To be fully transparent here, numerous members of our staff eat at this Outback frequently, particularly on special occasions, and have always had a great experience. So, when we decided to officially evaluate the location, it was pretty well assumed that this was going to be a walk in the park, so to speak – but it didn’t turn out that way at all.
wabe.org
Tribute held in Macon for late Georgia recording artist Otis Redding
The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Georgia-born singer’s 81st birthday. The events set to take place September 9 and 10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Redding’s hometown of Macon, and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
COVINGTON, 30014 (Singles Only) Fully furnished apartment with all util.
COVINGTON, 30014 (Singles Only) Fully furnished apartment with all util. paid. incl. free cable and wi-fi, $750.00/mo (678)768-3333.
gcsu.edu
In remembrance of the lives lost on September 11, 2001
In remembrance of those whose lives were taken and in solidarity with the families and communities who still experience that loss, we continue to pray for healing. We honor the sacrifices of the first responders and service members who have committed to serve on 9/11 and the many years since.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Baldwin County man receives reward for helping fire recue team
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — In August 2021, Baldwin County Fire Rescue Station 1 was dispatched to fire on Irwinton Road. When they arrived on the scene, the house was almost gone and the two people living in the house were outside. However, it was a witness who helped them determine...
Georgia trooper cadet collapses, dies after training exercise
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a trooper cadet died after a training exercise Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The GDPS said Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree was performing an exercise with members of the 113th Trooper School at the...
wgxa.tv
Contractor jailed, Macon homeowner says she lost $18K to an unfinished job
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A 76-year-old woman and her family are left devastated and it's thanks to what they say is a bad recommendation from an insurance adjuster. Now, they're left figuring out how they'll pay for home repairs after a contractor they hired took more than $18 thousand dollars but never got the job done.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
2 people, ages 14 and 40, in stable condition after shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Dublin and Forsyth Avenues Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot during a fight that happened near the intersection.
41nbc.com
Macon family looking for justice 7 years after murder
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon family says they’re still waiting for justice for a loved one following his murder seven years ago. We reported in 2015 that 53-year old Ricky Smith was shot and killed by Donna Jackson on Macon Avenue. At the time of the incident, Jackson claimed self-defense but was later charged in connection with Smith’s death.
'The way my sister left us, that's what hurts': Family of hit-and-run victim searches for answers, promised Bibb pedestrian safety improvements
MACON, Ga. — If you drive along Gray Highway in east Macon, you're bound to notice at least one person crossing the street with no crosswalk in sight. It's led to countless accidents and deaths over the years, and a push for improvements. Macon-Bibb County's pedestrian safety review board can only make recommendations, and the county says their hands are tied. They say only the Georgia Department of Transportation can make the necessary changes.
41nbc.com
Man arrested in Dublin after shooting on Tuesday
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was arrested for aggravated assault in Dublin on Tuesday. According to the Dublin Police, the arrest stems from a shooting at Riverview Heights Apartments on Riverview Drive. Officers responded to the scene around midnight, where they found a man shot in the chest....
Comments / 0