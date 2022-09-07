Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
allaccess.com
WEDR (99 Jamz)/Miami Revamps Weekday Lineup, Brings Back K. Foxx For Middays
COX MEDIA GROUP Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ)/MIAMI has revamped its weekday lineup and it includes the return of K. FOXX for middays. She began her career at JAMZ co-hosting "TAKEOVER” with DJ KHALED. FOXX's media resume; WHQT/NEW YORK, WRNB/PHILADELPHIA, “THE GOSSIP GAME” on VH1, HLN's SHOWBIZ TONIGHT, UNCOMMON SENSE...
islandernews.com
Identity of buyer for Arsht’s $107M estate revealed
Last week, it was reported that a 12-bedroom home, sitting on 4 acres of Biscayne Bay waterfront, was sold for a record price of $106.87 million. At the time, the name of the buyer was not disclosed. On Friday, the website Mansion Global reported that the buyer was hedge-fund billionaire...
communitynewspapers.com
The Miami Woman’s Club members return to restored bayfront home
After waiting over a decade of reconstruction and intricate refurbishing of their 1926 historic clubhouse, the Miami Woman’s Club finally is back in the iconic five-story building in Downtown Miami at 1737 N. Bayshore Dr. The Miami Woman’s Club, now in its 122nd year of service, conducted its first...
communitynewspapers.com
A Love Story Winery and Bistro now open at 8800 Miller Road
One of South Florida’s most anticipated venues has opened its doors. A Love Story Winery & Bistro is located at 8800 SW 56 St. (Miller Road), Miami, FL 33165. The labor of love and newest project was created by the dynamic Cuban husband and wife duo of Roger and Betty Marsan. Proprietors of “Betty Bu Party Rental,” the couple have serviced South Florida for three decades, with their massive inventory and event services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Miami-Dade to turn ‘wasted space’ into vibrant neighborhood
MIAMI (AP) — This is the vision: At the western end of downtown Miami, a dense, walkable, transit-centered and family-friendly high-rise district would bloom over eight city blocks. Rents for thousands of apartments would fall within reach of the average Miamian. Children would walk to neighborhood schools, check out...
Bank of America targets Miami with "zero down" mortgage program
Banks are trying to make it easier for certain Miami residents to become homeowners. What's happening: Miami is one of five cities where Bank of America recently announced it's offering "zero down payment" loans for first-time buyers in predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods who meet certain income requirements. Why it...
secretmiami.com
Miami Has A Small Slice Of Paris With Its Very Own Love Lock Bridge
From many loyal lovers in Miami, this endearing gem is a permanent display of their everlasting love. The idea is simple: couples cross a bridge in Kendall’s Palms at Town & Country, put their names on locks to latch them on the bridge, and toss the keys into the scenic lake to symbolize locking their relationship together. A ‘love lockdown,’ as Ye famously put it.
4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler
Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
RELATED PEOPLE
thenextmiami.com
New York Developer Proposes Another New Tallest In Fort Lauderdale, With 830 Apartments
Plans have been submitted for yet another Fort Lauderdale tower that is taller than any existing building in the city. The new tower is planned at 633 SE 3rd Avenue, with:. The top off height of the roof is planned at 530 feet, with the top of structure planned at 563 feet.
Aldi opening new location in Boca Raton on Sept. 15
A new Aldi grocery store is opening this week in southern Palm Beach County. The new store is located at 4901 Federal Hwy. in Boca Raton.
theraidervoice.com
Mass Flooding on Key Biscayne: My Experience and What Does it Mean for the Rest of Miami?
As residents of Miami, we are all used to flooding. After heavy rain it can be normal for social media to be flooded with videos of downtown streets turning into canals: challenging drivers to try to run through the rapids only for their engines to usually stall out. Almost as common are the videos of people making the most of such a day, whether taking to the streets in kayaks, paddle boards, or even wakeboarding the action in the tow of a friend’s pickup truck.
Miami New Times
Diplomat Hotel Workers May Strike This Week Over Low Wages and Strained Working Conditions
More than 400 workers from the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood Beach say they will go on strike this week if the hotel does not increase pay and improve working conditions in the new union contract. "We are very far from standards that we believe the workers need in order...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cohaitungchi.com
9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast
Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
PopSugar
How This Venezuelan Entrepreneur Fosters Community in Miami Real Estate
For Stefania Mogollon, working in real estate is about more than selling homes: it's about community. When the Miami-based real estate agent first left her home in Caracas, Venezuela, she landed in New York City, intending to stay for only six months. When she decided she wanted to stay longer, she began looking for an apartment. "I very quickly realized how hard it is to find a place, especially as an immigrant and a young person with no records of anything in the United States," she says. "It was pretty much impossible."
NBC Miami
Empty Homes and Promises: Homebuyers Demand Answers After Construction Delays
A group of homebuyers say they have waited years to move into their dream homes. The townhomes in the heart of Coconut Grove are modern, spacious, and are still under construction. The homebuyers we spoke with say they’ve repeatedly demanded answers from the project’s developer but have only received excuses....
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnight
Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Florida is said to be possibly hauntedChaplin62 on wikicommons This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3. Florida is a state that loves its malls. Even before I moved here a year ago and came to Orlando ten years ago to perform on the Disney Magic, I noticed how serious this state was about their malls. In fact, according to Florida's listing on mallsinamerica.com, there are 426 malls holding 12,304 stores in the stare to date.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Relive the moments you can't remember and the times you won't forget at Homework Gallery's latest art exhibition, "Salad Days." The exhibit explores the idea of youth, a period often recognized as a time of carefree innocence, new beginnings, and endless possibilities. The showcase aims to take visitors back to the time just before the world stood still, a period that in a post-pandemic world can often be considered "carefree." Visitors will view works from rising artists Thomas Bils, Beth Rhodes, Dylan Matamoros, and Muu Blanco. 6 p.m. Friday through September 23, at the Knoxon, 7411 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; homework.gallery. Admission is free. Sophia Medina.
Cars scorched by fire at Hard Rock Stadium parking lot during Dolphins opener
MIAMI - A fiery loss for a few Miami Dolphins fans who attended the season home opener Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Several vehicles were torched when a fire broke out in a remote parking lot outside the football stadium. It happened just after 1 p.m. during the first half of the game against the New England Patriots. Ten Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews put out the fire, no injuries were reported. No word on what started the fire.
‘We must never, ever forget’: 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Fort Lauderdale airport
Anna Harris found a seat just to the side of the stage set up in the baggage claim area of Terminal 1 of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The Deerfield Beach resident did not want to take up a seat seemingly reserved for dignitaries, law enforcement, government officials and airport staff at Sunday’s “Patriot Day Commemoration” on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist ...
thenextmiami.com
Demolition Is Being Planned For Downtown Miami’s Cultural Center, Designed By Philip Johnson
The Miami-Dade Cultural Center in downtown Miami is expected to be demolished to make way for a much larger development, according to the Herald. The complex was completed in 1983, and designed by architect Philip Johnson, who was one of America’s top architects at the time. However, there were...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 2