allaccess.com

WEDR (99 Jamz)/Miami Revamps Weekday Lineup, Brings Back K. Foxx For Middays

COX MEDIA GROUP Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ)/MIAMI has revamped its weekday lineup and it includes the return of K. FOXX for middays. She began her career at JAMZ co-hosting "TAKEOVER” with DJ KHALED. FOXX's media resume; WHQT/NEW YORK, WRNB/PHILADELPHIA, “THE GOSSIP GAME” on VH1, HLN's SHOWBIZ TONIGHT, UNCOMMON SENSE...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Identity of buyer for Arsht’s $107M estate revealed

Last week, it was reported that a 12-bedroom home, sitting on 4 acres of Biscayne Bay waterfront, was sold for a record price of $106.87 million. At the time, the name of the buyer was not disclosed. On Friday, the website Mansion Global reported that the buyer was hedge-fund billionaire...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

The Miami Woman’s Club members return to restored bayfront home

After waiting over a decade of reconstruction and intricate refurbishing of their 1926 historic clubhouse, the Miami Woman’s Club finally is back in the iconic five-story building in Downtown Miami at 1737 N. Bayshore Dr. The Miami Woman’s Club, now in its 122nd year of service, conducted its first...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

A Love Story Winery and Bistro now open at 8800 Miller Road

One of South Florida’s most anticipated venues has opened its doors. A Love Story Winery & Bistro is located at 8800 SW 56 St. (Miller Road), Miami, FL 33165. The labor of love and newest project was created by the dynamic Cuban husband and wife duo of Roger and Betty Marsan. Proprietors of “Betty Bu Party Rental,” the couple have serviced South Florida for three decades, with their massive inventory and event services.
MIAMI, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Miami-Dade to turn ‘wasted space’ into vibrant neighborhood

MIAMI (AP) — This is the vision: At the western end of downtown Miami, a dense, walkable, transit-centered and family-friendly high-rise district would bloom over eight city blocks. Rents for thousands of apartments would fall within reach of the average Miamian. Children would walk to neighborhood schools, check out...
Axios

Bank of America targets Miami with "zero down" mortgage program

Banks are trying to make it easier for certain Miami residents to become homeowners. What's happening: Miami is one of five cities where Bank of America recently announced it's offering "zero down payment" loans for first-time buyers in predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods who meet certain income requirements. Why it...
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami Has A Small Slice Of Paris With Its Very Own Love Lock Bridge

From many loyal lovers in Miami, this endearing gem is a permanent display of their everlasting love. The idea is simple: couples cross a bridge in Kendall’s Palms at Town & Country, put their names on locks to latch them on the bridge, and toss the keys into the scenic lake to symbolize locking their relationship together. A ‘love lockdown,’ as Ye famously put it.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler

Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
theraidervoice.com

Mass Flooding on Key Biscayne: My Experience and What Does it Mean for the Rest of Miami?

As residents of Miami, we are all used to flooding. After heavy rain it can be normal for social media to be flooded with videos of downtown streets turning into canals: challenging drivers to try to run through the rapids only for their engines to usually stall out. Almost as common are the videos of people making the most of such a day, whether taking to the streets in kayaks, paddle boards, or even wakeboarding the action in the tow of a friend’s pickup truck.
MIAMI, FL
cohaitungchi.com

9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast

Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
PopSugar

How This Venezuelan Entrepreneur Fosters Community in Miami Real Estate

For Stefania Mogollon, working in real estate is about more than selling homes: it's about community. When the Miami-based real estate agent first left her home in Caracas, Venezuela, she landed in New York City, intending to stay for only six months. When she decided she wanted to stay longer, she began looking for an apartment. "I very quickly realized how hard it is to find a place, especially as an immigrant and a young person with no records of anything in the United States," she says. "It was pretty much impossible."
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Empty Homes and Promises: Homebuyers Demand Answers After Construction Delays

A group of homebuyers say they have waited years to move into their dream homes. The townhomes in the heart of Coconut Grove are modern, spacious, and are still under construction. The homebuyers we spoke with say they’ve repeatedly demanded answers from the project’s developer but have only received excuses....
MIAMI, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnight

Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Florida is said to be possibly hauntedChaplin62 on wikicommons This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3. Florida is a state that loves its malls. Even before I moved here a year ago and came to Orlando ten years ago to perform on the Disney Magic, I noticed how serious this state was about their malls. In fact, according to Florida's listing on mallsinamerica.com, there are 426 malls holding 12,304 stores in the stare to date.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Relive the moments you can't remember and the times you won't forget at Homework Gallery's latest art exhibition, "Salad Days." The exhibit explores the idea of youth, a period often recognized as a time of carefree innocence, new beginnings, and endless possibilities. The showcase aims to take visitors back to the time just before the world stood still, a period that in a post-pandemic world can often be considered "carefree." Visitors will view works from rising artists Thomas Bils, Beth Rhodes, Dylan Matamoros, and Muu Blanco. 6 p.m. Friday through September 23, at the Knoxon, 7411 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; homework.gallery. Admission is free. Sophia Medina.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Cars scorched by fire at Hard Rock Stadium parking lot during Dolphins opener

MIAMI - A fiery loss for a few Miami Dolphins fans who attended the season home opener Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Several vehicles were torched when a fire broke out in a remote parking lot outside the football stadium. It happened just after 1 p.m. during the first half of the game against the New England Patriots. Ten Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews put out the fire, no injuries were reported. No word on what started the fire. 
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘We must never, ever forget’: 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Fort Lauderdale airport

Anna Harris found a seat just to the side of the stage set up in the baggage claim area of Terminal 1 of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The Deerfield Beach resident did not want to take up a seat seemingly reserved for dignitaries, law enforcement, government officials and airport staff at Sunday’s “Patriot Day Commemoration” on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
