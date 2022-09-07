Read full article on original website
AKQs47
2d ago
I really can't stand articles that start with racist titles. We all bleed the same color blood. We are all God's children. 🤷🤦
8
Guest
2d ago
God bless you Angel and your beautiful babies. God is moving mountains. If anyone watched her story they would know she had NOTHING to do with this murder. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
4
Vickie Black
2d ago
ya and it took them this long to figure that out it's just a way to get her our because of her color
3
Tennessee Appeals Court denies new trial for man serving life for Holly Bobo's murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee appeals court has denied another request for a new trial from one of the men convicted in the 2011 murder of Holly Bobo. Zach Adams was convicted in 2017 of kidnapping, raping, and murdering the nursing student in Decatur County, Tennessee. His defense raised...
wjle.com
Drug Offenders Have Their Day in Court
Four people charged with drug offenses had their day in court Tuesday, September 6. Judge Gary McKenzie presided. 45-year-old Jermaine Derperise McCoy entered a plea to two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver over 0.5 grams of methamphetamine and received a 15-year sentence in each case as a range II offender in the Tennessee Department of Corrections to run concurrently with each other and with a White County case against him. He was fined $2,000 and given jail credit of 810 days served.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Shooting Spree Suspect In Court
Doctor’s give girl 2 days to live, 12 years later she’s giving back. Kaelyn Adams was diagnosed with cancer when she was 5. St. Jude saved her life, now she wants to help other children diagnosed with cancer. Man arrested, charged with sexual battery on Chapman Highway, report...
Tennessee Woman Convicted of Cold Case Murder that Occurred When She Was 13 Years Old Granted New Trial After Judge Finds ‘Cumulative’ Errors with First One
A Tennessee woman long ago convicted on felony murder and robbery charges has won a new trial after years of insisting that she was framed and had no knowledge of the crime whatsoever. In 2009, 68-year-old Franklin Bonner was tied to a table and chair during an alleged robbery attempt...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee fugitive captured in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An escaped inmate from Tennessee was taken into custody in Mobile. The Cocke County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force for their help locating and bringing into custody Eric “E.B.” Ballard. According to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office […]
3 charged after allegedly shipping fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee
Three California men were arrested in California Wednesday and charged with conspiring to ship fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee and other states.
WDEF
CPD deals with a cluster of four shootings in six days within 3.5 miles of each other
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Four shootings over the past six days in one particular area is what the Chattanooga Police Department is dealing with. All of the sites where the shootings occurred are within three-and-a-half miles of each other. Last Saturday, there were two: one was in the 100 block...
Dire need of correction officers in Middle Tennessee
Cheatham County officials realized they had to do more and recently increased pay.
WDEF
One victim died in East Chattanooga double shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police say one of the victims died in a double shooting Thursday night. It happened just before 9 PM on Rubio Street near Wilcox Boulevard in East Chattanooga. When police arrived, they learned of another victim about a block away. The victims were a 19 year...
WDEF
Three suspects charged in Bradley County drive by shooting
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators have charged three people with a drive by shooting back in June. They say that the shots were fired into a home in Rolling Brook around 1 AM when five people, including children, were inside. None of them were hit. Sheriff’s officers...
‘Violent’ Georgia meth dealer, member of white supremacist gang sentenced to prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A member of a white supremacist street gang was sentenced to more than 10 years for trafficking methamphetamine on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, Donnie Lee Curtis Jr.,...
Meth supplier sentenced to federal prison
MACON – A metro Atlanta resident who admitted to distributing methamphetamine in middle Georgia has been sentenced to prison for his crime. Victor Penaloza Sanchez, 27, of Cartersville, was sentenced to serve 150 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release to run consecutively to a sentence imposed in Cobb County Superior Court after he previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine on March 15.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Kidnapping Victim Found in East Ridge
Officers responded to a BOLO early Monday morning for a gray Ford F150 with Missouri registration plates. The driver was wanted in connection with a kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault in Poplar Bluff Missouri. Police located the vehicle and it’s owner, Chris Luecke, at the Fairfield Inn on Mack Smith...
WTVCFOX
26-year-old woman shot in Chattanooga Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police released more information later in the morning. They say the victim is a 26-year-old woman, and that the shooting was domestic-related. Police say the victim is "not in critical condition," but right now we don't know her specific injuries beyond that. Chattanooga Police...
WTVC
Woman killed, man shot on Rubio Street Thursday night, according to Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE 12:21 AM. Chattanooga Police confirm a 22-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting Thursday night on Rubio Street. Witnesses tell our NewsChannel 9 crew at the scene there was a large gathering on Rubio Street prior to the shooting. Police also...
WTVC
Man charged with carjacking after SWAT standoff at Fort Oglethorpe apartment
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — UPDATED:. A man has been charged with carjacking for an incident in Chattanooga after surrendering during a SWAT standoff at a Fort Oglethorpe apartment. Gillespie is suspected of carjacking a 2016 Nissan Altima. CPD Robbery conducted a search warrant of the residence where the 2016...
TBI notices new trends in Tennessee drug-related cases
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeing new trends when it comes to illegal drugs. Some of the most common are going down, but that is only due to the rise of others. “Tennesseans are dying by overdose by the thousands. Think about that…by the thousands,”...
WDEF
Suspect arrested for fatal East Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made more arrests in a fatal shooting and robbery from earlier this summer in East Chattanooga. It happened on July 31st at 2500 O’Rear Street near Glass Street. 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City was killed. On Wednesday afternoon, fugitive officers and...
WDEF
Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Lakeview
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting last night in the Lakeview community. Officials say it happened sometime between 8:30 and 10 PM on Nawaka Avenue near Lake Winnie. A man in his twenties suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body.
darnews.com
Kidnapping victim saved in Tennessee, suspect arrested
A kidnapping suspect is in custody and his victim has been rescued, according to law enforcement. The FBI has been asked to review the case by Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley. At 12:29 a.m. Monday, the Poplar Bluff Police Department received a report an adult female had been taken...
