Four people charged with drug offenses had their day in court Tuesday, September 6. Judge Gary McKenzie presided. 45-year-old Jermaine Derperise McCoy entered a plea to two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver over 0.5 grams of methamphetamine and received a 15-year sentence in each case as a range II offender in the Tennessee Department of Corrections to run concurrently with each other and with a White County case against him. He was fined $2,000 and given jail credit of 810 days served.

1 DAY AGO