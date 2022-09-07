See the amazing moment A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces found out she won WNBA MVP

A’ja Wilson just finished playing 161 of a possible 165 minutes in the semifinals series between the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm. Her stellar Games 2 through 4 helped earn the team a spot in the 2022 WNBA Finals and earned herself a few days extra days of rest.

While she rests, she’ll get to stare at some additional hardware.

On Wednesday afternoon, the WNBA officially announced A’ja Wilson as the winner of the league’s 2022 MVP Award. She averaged 19.5 points and 9.4 rebounds across 36 regular-season games while also leading the W in blocks per game and leading the Aces to the No. 1 seed in the standings.

Wilson and her teammates, however, found out about the award a bit earlier. And their locker room celebration looked absolutely epic.

Wilson received 31 first-place votes to edge out Breanna Stewart (23) for the award.

Wilson’s trophy room is getting crowded.

With Wednesday’s announcement, she is now a two-time WNBA MVP (2020, 2022), a Rookie of the Year (2018) and a Defensive Player of the Year (2022). Of course, Wilson is also a gold medalist as an Olympian, a John R. Wooden Award winner and a national champion, amongst many other things.

The only way the resume gets better is with a WNBA championship, which Wilson and the Aces are three wins away from.

Could more hardware be coming soon? We’ll know by the end of the month.

