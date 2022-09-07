ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

See the amazing moment A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces found out she won WNBA MVP

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpdUh_0hlxuWxA00

A’ja Wilson just finished playing 161 of a possible 165 minutes in the semifinals series between the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm. Her stellar Games 2 through 4 helped earn the team a spot in the 2022 WNBA Finals and earned herself a few days extra days of rest.

While she rests, she’ll get to stare at some additional hardware.

On Wednesday afternoon, the WNBA officially announced A’ja Wilson as the winner of the league’s 2022 MVP Award. She averaged 19.5 points and 9.4 rebounds across 36 regular-season games while also leading the W in blocks per game and leading the Aces to the No. 1 seed in the standings.

Wilson and her teammates, however, found out about the award a bit earlier. And their locker room celebration looked absolutely epic.

Wilson received 31 first-place votes to edge out Breanna Stewart (23) for the award.

Wilson’s trophy room is getting crowded.

With Wednesday’s announcement, she is now a two-time WNBA MVP (2020, 2022), a Rookie of the Year (2018) and a Defensive Player of the Year (2022). Of course, Wilson is also a gold medalist as an Olympian, a John R. Wooden Award winner and a national champion, amongst many other things.

The only way the resume gets better is with a WNBA championship, which Wilson and the Aces are three wins away from.

Could more hardware be coming soon? We’ll know by the end of the month.

The Las Vegas Aces have -220 odds at Tipico Sportsbook to win the title.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2022 WNBA awards: Aces clean up as A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Becky Hammon all win major honors

The WNBA playoffs are rolling along, and we're nearing the conclusion of what has been a thrilling semifinals. On Thursday night, the defending champion Chicago Sky will host the Connecticut Sun in a winner-take-all Game 5 to decide who will advance to the WNBA Finals and face the No. 1 overall seed Las Vegas Aces, who clawed their way past the Seattle Storm in an incredible series.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Duke lands top UNC basketball recruiting target

The race for prized four-star recruit T.J. Power is officially over and it’s bad news for the North Carolina Tar Heels.  Power officially announced his decision on Wednesday night, picking the Duke Blue Devils over Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels. The recruit revealed earlier in the week that he was ready to make a decision and the Blue Devils were trending leading into this announcement. Then he made it official, picking Duke over 23 other offers and a finalists list that also included Iowa, Virginia, and Notre Dame. The addition of Power gives Jon Scheyer another big recruit for his 2023...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Just 113 days after giving birth, Crystal Dunn was back in action for the Portland Thorns

Crystal Dunn may have had her first child 113 days ago, but since she’s a force of nature, she’s already back on the field. The U.S. women’s national team and Portland Thorns star, who gave birth on May 20, returned to action Friday night in a 2-0 win for the Thorns over the Orlando Pride. Dunn made a short appearance off the bench, replacing Sophia Smith in the 86th minute as the Thorns used extensive possession to set themselves up for a road win on goals from Yasmeen Ryan and Hina Sugita. The appearance was Dunn’s first for either the Thorns or the...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A'ja Wilson
Person
Breanna Stewart
BlueDevilCountry

Bluebloods chasing son of five-time NBA champ

Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) junior combo guard Dylan Harper revealed his Duke basketball offer on Aug. 1 and expressed sincere appreciation for it. Around the same time, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star noted his strong relationship with the coaches in Durham and told On3's Jamie Shaw that he plans to ...
DURHAM, NC
The Associated Press

WNBA to crown first-time champion: Aces or Sun

The WNBA will crown a first-time champion when Las Vegas and Connecticut meet in the Finals starting Sunday. Both franchises have come close, with Connecticut falling to Washington in the 2019 Finals and Las Vegas to Seattle a year later. It’s the Sun’s fourth trip to the Finals, also advancing that far in 2004 and ’05. The Aces made the championship round in 2008 when the franchise was still in San Antonio and coach Becky Hammon was a player on the team. “It’s super special for both franchises to be here, and that it’s going to be a new champion. I think that’s exciting for our league,” said Aces guard Chelsea Gray, who won a title when she played for Los Angeles. “I want it to be Vegas. That’s why I came here, you know, bringing Vegas its first championship amongst other things, but it’d be awesome to bring to this city.” The Aces are the top seed after having the best record in the regular season and beating Phoenix and Seattle to advance to the Finals. Las Vegas won two of the three meetings with Connecticut, although Jonquel Jones and coach Curt Miller each missed a game with COVID-19.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
196K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy