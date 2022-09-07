Now that you've developed initial relationships with your learners, let us give you some additional ideas on tools and strategies you can use to further develop meaningful learning connections to keep students interested in the course and content. We will provide tools and strategies on course personalization using GeorgiaVIEW/D2L for personalized communication, content, and feedback. Also, we would like to share some of the latest active learning strategies to engage your learners in thought-provoking ways. In this session, we will discuss how Canva can be used as a course collaboration tool that can bring unique and inviting elements to the design of your course in GeorgiaVIEW/D2L. For those who would like hands-on instruction, we invite you to stick around the open lab immediately following the workshop.

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO