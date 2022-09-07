Read full article on original website
Related
gcsu.edu
Student Research Workshop
Dr. Sidonia Serafini (English Department) and Dr. Victoria Gordon (Coverdell Visiting Scholar in Government and Sociology Department) will host an informal student research workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 14 in A&S 2-16. Bring your ideas for research projects, and we will provide advice and refreshments!
gcsu.edu
Virtual Undergraduate Research Seminar Series from the Mathematics, Computer Sciences, and Statistics (MCS) Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR)
The Mathematics, Computer Sciences, and Statistics (MCS) Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) is starting a Virtual Undergraduate Research Seminar Series. Meetings will happen on 2nd Mondays of the month at 2 pm Eastern. Sessions will be 45 mins with 15 mins Q&A at the end. Register in...
gcsu.edu
CTL Open Lab: Deepening Engagement through GeorgiaVIEW's Personalized Learning Tools
Do you want to deepen engagement with your students to keep them excited about your course and content? Are you interested in learning about GeorgiaVIEW/D2L teaching tools that can make personalizing student engagement easier? If so, CTL is hosting an open lab to allow you to work in three (3) focused breakout sessions, covering the how-tos of course personalization using GeorgiaVIEW/D2L tools. In these breakout sessions, you will learn how to personalize feedback using audio and video notes, use release conditions to personalize learning paths, and create personalized announcements and assessments for your learners.
gcsu.edu
CTL Workshop - KEEP 'EM COMIN': Deepening Engagement through tools & strategies for personalizing content, communication, and providing feedback
Now that you've developed initial relationships with your learners, let us give you some additional ideas on tools and strategies you can use to further develop meaningful learning connections to keep students interested in the course and content. We will provide tools and strategies on course personalization using GeorgiaVIEW/D2L for personalized communication, content, and feedback. Also, we would like to share some of the latest active learning strategies to engage your learners in thought-provoking ways. In this session, we will discuss how Canva can be used as a course collaboration tool that can bring unique and inviting elements to the design of your course in GeorgiaVIEW/D2L. For those who would like hands-on instruction, we invite you to stick around the open lab immediately following the workshop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gcsu.edu
Student Phish Incident
Yesterday afternoon, a student had their email account hacked. The hacker sent roughly 10,000 phishing emails using many different URLs and 3 different phishing schemes. Several hundred students clicked on the URLs. As a result, to protect the students and the campus, we’ve had to reset the passwords for those who clicked the URLs.
gcsu.edu
Flannery O'Connor Book Discussion
On Thursday, September 15 at 4:30 and 7:00pm Eastern: Dr. Bruce Gentry leads discussion on Flannery O'Connors "A Stroke of Good Fortune". When Ruby has an encounter with Laverne and some collard greens on her apartment stairwell, she is forced to accept that she doesn't have as much control over her life as she would like.
gcsu.edu
Flu shots are now available at Student Health. Drop-ins welcome.
It is that time of year, and Flu shots are here at Student Health! We highly recommend that all students get their annual Influenza (flu) vaccine to help keep you healthy this Fall semester. You can drop-in the Student Health clinic on West Campus anytime during open hours of 8:15 to 4:30. No appointment needed.
Comments / 0