UEFA

How to watch a Champions League live stream for 2022/23 – fixtures, final, draw dates, Matchday 3

By What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 1 day ago

It's Matchday 3 of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage and the tables are starting to take shape. This week could see Manchester City nearly qualify but the story is a very different one for Graham Potter's Chelsea who'll need a result at home against Group E leaders Milan for the Blues to scrape themselves off the bottom of their pile. No easy task. Follow our guide below to get a Champions League live stream .

US soccer fans can stream the Champions League 2022/23 free with a 7-day trial of Paramount+ . Don't forget you'll need to use a VPN to access Paramount+ when travelling outside of the US. UK fans can watch using BT Sport.

Champions League live stream

Date: 6th Sept 2022 – 10th June 2023

Free trials: Paramount+ (7-day free trial) (USA)

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

AUS stream: Stan Sport (AU$20)

Can stream: DAZN (CAD $25)

UK/4K stream: BT Sport

Real Madrid were champions of Europe last year for a record-extending 14th time. Can they make it a faintly-ridiculous 15? Not according to the bookies, who are backing Manchester City, and superstar striker Erling Haarland, to come out on top. And let's not forget in-form Paris Saint-Germain, six-time winners Liverpool and European heavyweights Bayern Munich.

Bayern are without striker Robert Lewandowski for the first time since 2013/14 following his transfer to Barcelona, but Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé are thriving at PSG. Xavi's Barcelona are dreaming big despite being in Group C (the "Group of Death") with Bayern. Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur, who reached the final in 2019, will be hoping for another run, and then there's always the Italians.

The 2022/23 Champions League is the 68th season of Europe's elite football competition. The Champions League final will take place at the 75,000 capacity Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. Yes, the stadium that hosted the famous 2005 final, when Liverpool came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to complete the "Miracle of Istanbul", but we've all the group stage games, the draws and the knockout rounds to go first.

Read on to find out how you can live stream the 2022/223 Champions League from wherever you are in the world. Game on!

Watch a Champions League live stream for free

(Image credit: Getty Images / Anadolu Agency)

Football fans in the US get the chance to watch the Champions League for free – for seven days, at least. That's because streaming service Paramount+ has the rights to live stream every 2022/23 Champions League fixture, from the group stages to the final. Grab your 7-day free trial here . After the trial ends, you'll pay just $5 a month ($10 a month if you want the ad-free plan).

Champions League 2022/23 | Paramount+ 7-day trial
Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with this 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It's $5 a month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

The Paramount+ free trial is only available with the US. Travelling overseas?

Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad without being blocked .

It's also worth noting that there are free streams on local TV channels such as ServusTV in Austria, if that's where you happen to be . You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show the live Champions League football here .

Watch the 2022/23 Champions League from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022/23 Champions League rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee . If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.


1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Champions League footie, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Paramount +.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and enjoy the Champions League live stream.

UK: watch the 2022/23 Champions League live stream

Rights to show the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Europa League games. You can get BT Sport through BT TV, Sky TV and Virgin Media as well as through the BT Sport website and apps.

BT TV customers: Grab BT Sport from just £16 a month
Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £16 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price. View Deal

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media for £18 per month
The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time. View Deal

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £30 a month
Sky TV customers can add five BT Sport channels to their TV package for £30 per month either as a 12-month agreement of a rolling one-month contract. View Deal

Don't want to be locked into a contract? You can also opt for a BT Sport Monthly Pass , which costs £25 per month. It's a rolling one month contract and you can cancel anytime. The pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: Champions League for £25
The nifty BT Sport Monthly Pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices. It's a rolling one month contract and you can cancel anytime.

Watch a Champions League live stream in 4K

You can watch the 2022/23 Champions League in 4K HDR, beamed at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound.

The 4K Champions League games are also available, minus the Atmos, to Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox One, Apple TV 4K, Samsung TV, Chromecast Ultra, Now TV device (4K only), Amazon Fire TV device (4K only) or Roku player (4K only) can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25. No contract required.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

Australia: watch a 2022/23 Champions League live stream

In Australia, streaming service Stan provides live coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football.

You'll need Stan (30-day free trial; AU$10 a month after) plus the Stan Sport add-on (7-day free trial; AU$10 a month after).

Travelling outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access regional live streams without being blocked.

Canada: watch a 2022/23 Champions League live stream

In Canada, DAZN has the rights to live stream every 2022/23 Champions League game. There's no free trial but the price is very reasonable CAD $25 per month. No long contract required.

You can use a VPN to log into your DAZN account while abroad.

DAZN Champions League live stream 2022/23
DAZN has the rights to show the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Fightsports and much more, live and on demand, in Canada.

Champions League fixtures 2022/23

(Image credit: Getty Images / Anadolu Agency)

All times BST/GMT

GROUP STAGES:

Matchday 1: Tuesday 6th - Wednesday 7th September 2022

6 Sep – 17:45 GNK Dinamo – Chelsea FC
6 Sep – 17:45 Borussia Dortmund – F.C. Copenhagen
6 Sep – 20:00 FC Salzburg – AC Milan
6 Sep – 20:00 Celtic FC – Real Madrid CF
6 Sep – 20:00 RB Leipzig – FC Shakhtar Donetsk
6 Sep – 20:00 Sevilla FC – Manchester City FC
6 Sep – 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain – Juventus
6 Sep – 20:00 SL Benfica – Maccabi Haifa FC
7 Sep – 17:45 AFC Ajax – Rangers FC
7 Sep – 17:45 Eintracht Frankfurt – Sporting Clube de Portugal
7 Sep – 20:00 SSC Napoli – Liverpool FC
7 Sep – 20:00 Club Atlético de Madrid – FC Porto
7 Sep – 20:00 Club Brugge – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
7 Sep – 20:00 FC Barcelona – FC Viktoria Plzeň
7 Sep – 20:00 FC Internazionale Milano – FC Bayern München
7 Sep – 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur – Olympique de Marseille

Matchday 2: Tuesday 13th-Wednesday 14th September 2022

13 Sep – 17:45 FC Viktoria Plzeň – FC Internazionale Milano
13 Sep – 17:45 Sporting Clube de Portugal – Tottenham Hotspur
13 Sep – 20:00 Liverpool FC – AFC Ajax
13 Sep – 20:00 Rangers FC – SSC Napoli
13 Sep – 20:00 FC Porto – Club Brugge
13 Sep – 20:00 Bayer 04 Leverkusen – Club Atlético de Madrid
13 Sep – 20:00 FC Bayern München – FC Barcelona
13 Sep – 20:00 Olympique de Marseille – Eintracht Frankfurt
14 Sep – 17:45 AC Milan – GNK Dinamo
14 Sep – 17:45 FC Shakhtar Donetsk – Celtic FC
14 Sep – 20:00 Chelsea FC – FC Salzburg
14 Sep – 20:00 Real Madrid CF – RB Leipzig
14 Sep – 20:00 Manchester City FC – Borussia Dortmund
14 Sep – 20:00 F.C. Copenhagen – Sevilla FC
14 Sep – 20:00 Juventus – SL Benfica
14 Sep – 20:00 Maccabi Haifa FC – Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3: Tuesday 4th-Wednesday 5th October 2022

4 Oct – 17:45 FC Bayern München – FC Viktoria Plzeň
4 Oct – 17:45 Olympique de Marseille – Sporting Clube de Portugal
4 Oct – 20:00 Liverpool FC – Rangers FC
4 Oct – 20:00 AFC Ajax – SSC Napoli
4 Oct – 20:00 FC Porto – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4 Oct – 20:00 Club Brugge – Club Atlético de Madrid
4 Oct – 20:00 FC Internazionale Milano – FC Barcelona
4 Oct – 20:00 Eintracht Frankfurt – Tottenham Hotspur
5 Oct – 17:45 FC Salzburg – GNK Dinamo
5 Oct – 17:45 RB Leipzig – Celtic FC
5 Oct – 20:00 Chelsea FC – AC Milan
5 Oct – 20:00 Real Madrid CF – FC Shakhtar Donetsk
5 Oct – 20:00 Manchester City FC – F.C. Copenhagen
5 Oct – 20:00 Sevilla FC – Borussia Dortmund
5 Oct – 20:00 Juventus – Maccabi Haifa FC
5 Oct – 20:00 SL Benfica – Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 4: Tuesday 11th-Wednesday 12th October 2022

11 Oct – 17:45 F.C. Copenhagen – Manchester City FC
11 Oct – 17:45 Maccabi Haifa FC – Juventus
11 Oct – 20:00 GNK Dinamo – FC Salzburg
11 Oct – 20:00 AC Milan – Chelsea FC
11 Oct – 20:00 FC Shakhtar Donetsk – Real Madrid CF
11 Oct – 20:00 Celtic FC – RB Leipzig
11 Oct – 20:00 Borussia Dortmund – Sevilla FC
11 Oct – 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain – SL Benfica
12 Oct – 17:45 SSC Napoli – AFC Ajax
12 Oct – 17:45 Club Atlético de Madrid – Club Brugge
12 Oct – 20:00 Rangers FC – Liverpool FC
12 Oct – 20:00 Bayer 04 Leverkusen – FC Porto
12 Oct – 20:00 FC Barcelona – FC Internazionale Milano
12 Oct – 20:00 FC Viktoria Plzeň – FC Bayern München
12 Oct – 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur – Eintracht Frankfurt
12 Oct – 20:00 Sporting Clube de Portugal – Olympique de Marseille

Matchday 5: Tuesday 25th-Wednesday 26th October 2022

25 Oct – 17:45 FC Salzburg – Chelsea FC
25 Oct – 17:45 Sevilla FC – F.C. Copenhagen
25 Oct – 20:00 GNK Dinamo – AC Milan
25 Oct – 20:00 Celtic FC – FC Shakhtar Donetsk
25 Oct – 20:00 RB Leipzig – Real Madrid CF
25 Oct – 20:00 Borussia Dortmund – Manchester City FC
25 Oct – 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain – Maccabi Haifa FC
25 Oct – 20:00 SL Benfica – Juventus
26 Oct – 17:45 Club Brugge – FC Porto
26 Oct – 17:45 FC Internazionale Milano – FC Viktoria Plzeň
26 Oct – 20:00 SSC Napoli – Rangers FC
26 Oct – 20:00 AFC Ajax – Liverpool FC
26 Oct – 20:00 Club Atlético de Madrid – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
26 Oct – 20:00 FC Barcelona – FC Bayern München
26 Oct – 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur – Sporting Clube de Portugal
26 Oct – 20:00 Eintracht Frankfurt – Olympique de Marseille

Matchday 6: Tuesday 1st-Wednesday 2nd November 2022

1 Nov – 17:45 FC Porto – Club Atlético de Madrid
1 Nov – 17:45 Bayer 04 Leverkusen – Club Brugge
1 Nov – 20:00 Liverpool FC – SSC Napoli
1 Nov – 20:00 Rangers FC – AFC Ajax
1 Nov – 20:00 FC Bayern München – FC Internazionale Milano
1 Nov – 20:00 FC Viktoria Plzeň – FC Barcelona
1 Nov – 20:00 Sporting Clube de Portugal – Eintracht Frankfurt
1 Nov – 20:00 Olympique de Marseille – Tottenham Hotspur
2 Nov – 17:45 Real Madrid CF – Celtic FC
2 Nov – 17:45 FC Shakhtar Donetsk – RB Leipzig
2 Nov – 20:00 Chelsea FC – GNK Dinamo
2 Nov – 20:00 AC Milan – FC Salzburg
2 Nov – 20:00 Manchester City FC – Sevilla FC
2 Nov – 20:00 F.C. Copenhagen – Borussia Dortmund
2 Nov – 20:00 Juventus – Paris Saint-Germain
2 Nov – 20:00 Maccabi Haifa FC – SL Benfica

KNOCKOUT PHASE

Round of 16: 14th/15th/21st/22nd February & 7th/8th/14th/15th March 2023

Quarter finals: 11th/12th & 18th/19th April 2023

Semi finals: 9th/10th & 16th/17th May 2023

Champions League final: 10th June 2023

When is the Champions League draw?

(Image credit: WIKIPEDIA: By Валерий Дед - Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=54411168)

The draw dates for the 2022/23 Champions League are as follows:

Group stage: 25th August 2022

Round of 16: 7th November 2022

Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 17th March 2023

