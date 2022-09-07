A recent Blinn College District graduate presented his research project at one of the nation’s largest psychology conferences. Dylan Franke, 22, recently attended the American Psychological Association (APA) Annual Convention in Minneapolis, Minn., where he participated in a poster session to discuss his work with Psychology Professor and Assistant Academic Dean Dr. Katherine Wickes. Their project focused on how the pandemic impacted students’ resilience, social media usage, and other factors. The team’s poster was one of only six accepted to the conference at the community college level.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO