KSBW.com
Monterey County deputies conduct early morning raid targeting motorcycle gang
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday conducted an early morning crackdown on members of a notorious motorcycle club that law enforcement leaders fear is trying to make inroads on the Central Coast. Investigators with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the motorcycle gang was...
Lawrence Expressway closed due to traffic collision
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — A section of Lawrence Expressway in Santa Clara is closed Saturday morning due to a major traffic collision that is blocking the roadway. Santa Clara police said the southbound lanes of Lawrence Expressway are closed, as of 6:55 a.m., between Monroe Street and Cabrillo Avenue due to the collision. Police […]
Two suspects arrested in Salinas after shots fired and police chase
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two suspects were arrested Friday morning after a police chase and reports of a Honda Pilot being stolen and shots being fired near a church, according to Salinas Police. The initial call came at 5 a.m. regarding a white Honda Pilot being stolen on Rico Street. Then at 7:30 a.m., officers investigated The post Two suspects arrested in Salinas after shots fired and police chase appeared first on KION546.
Shooting victim hospitalized after walking into San Jose emergency room
SAN JOSE – A victim of an apparent shooting has been hospitalized after he walked into an emergency room in San Jose Friday afternoon.According to San Jose police, the man walked into the ER at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center around 2 p.m.Police said Friday afternoon that the man has been stabilized and is expected to survive, after initially reporting that his injuries were life threatening. Officers said there was no information on when or where the shooting took place. Information on potential suspects was not immediately available.
San Carlos woman beheaded by sword in the middle of the street
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KION-TV) — A woman was beheaded Thursday in San Carlos, KRON4 confirmed. She was murdered near Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. A man with a sword beheaded the woman. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, the adult male suspect was detained and arrested for murder. The woman The post San Carlos woman beheaded by sword in the middle of the street appeared first on KION546.
‘Armed and dangerous’ domestic violence suspect barricaded: San Jose police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is dealing with a barricaded domestic violence suspect Friday afternoon, police said on social media. The incident is taking place on the 100 block of Rancho Drive. Police have closed Rancho Drive while they handle the situation. The male suspect was described by police as […]
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Mateo County (San Mateo County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in San Mateo County. A silver Honda was traveling the wrong way at a high rate of speed. The officials stated that a drunk person crashed [..]
news24-680.com
One Dead In Pleasanton Freeway Crash Saturday
One person died in an early morning crash on northbound I680 at Bernal Avenue Saturday, closing all northbound lanes initially and then for several hours as officials investigated the cause of the collision. Police were made aware of the crash at 5:46 a.m. when callers first began contacting dispatchers with...
San Jose police in standoff with armed domestic violence suspect
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Friday afternoon are in a standoff with an armed and dangerous domestic violence suspect barricaded inside a home in the city's Rancho neighborhood.In a Friday afternoon tweet, police said patrol units and Special Operations personnel were in communication with a barricaded domestic violence suspect on the 100 block of Rancho Drive near the Capitol Expressway. Police said the incident started at around 10 a.m. Friday and that the male suspect was armed and dangerous. Police said the suspect is believed to be alone in the residence. Rancho Drive is closed on the block where the standoff is taking place, according to authorities. Tactical negotiators are attempting to contact the suspect. "We are working towards and hoping for a peaceful resolution to this incident," police said in the Twitter thread. Police said the scene is still active and requested that people stay away from the area.
DUI driver hits multiple parked cars during Capitola police pursuit
Multiple parked cars in Capitola were hit by someone the police department said was driving under the influence. The post DUI driver hits multiple parked cars during Capitola police pursuit appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Homicide investigation underway in San Carlos
SAN CARLOS, Calif. - The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is in the midst of a homicide investigation in San Carlos, authorities said. The incident happened in the 300-400 blocks of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue. "No outstanding threat to the community but please stay out of the area," the...
nypressnews.com
Young California mother beheaded on street identified, new info released on man arrested in attack
SAN CARLOS, Calif. — A father shared his regrets with ABC7’s sister station KGO-TV, saying he didn’t do something to keep his daughter away from the man who police say killed her Thursday in a brutal sword attack. “Every time I saw her, I would beg her....
Vallejo Police investigate shooting death of 23-year-old
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The shooting death of a man killed on Friday is currently being investigated, according to Vallejo Police Department. Police responded to a report of a shooting on Sonoma Boulevard near Nebraska Street at around 6:26 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was located at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot and […]
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Continues Homeless Encampment Cleanup Near Airport
It was startling wake up for nearly 200 people living at a homeless encampment bordering San Jose Airport International Airport Saturday. City crews moved in and renewed their work cleaning up the site. Residents of San Jose’s Guadalupe Gardens homeless encampment told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they were shocked...
pajaronian.com
Police arrest teen suspected in Watsonville homicide
WATSONVILLE—A teenager was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man Sept. 4 on Sudden Street. Michelle Pulido, spokeswoman for Watsonville Police, said detectives worked through the week and were able to identify a 15-year-old male suspect connected to the fatal shooting. On Thursday officers tracked down...
Crews respond to big rig fire on I-580 in Dublin
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a big rig truck that caught fire on I-580 in Dublin Saturday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened on the westbound part of the highway near Foothill Road. As of 6 p.m., the public is asked to avoid the area. […]
Homeless resident sues San Jose over sweep
A homeless person living at the sprawling camp near Columbus Park is suing San Jose over the monthlong sweep. Rudy Ortega filed a federal complaint this week against San Jose alleging city officials and the city’s partners breached their contracts and violated his constitutional rights—the city is sweeping where Ortega has been staying. The lawsuit, filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, also requests a temporary restraining order to prevent the city from breaking down Ortega’s camp and seizing the trailer he sleeps in.
Woman beheaded by sword in the Bay Area
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was beheaded Thursday in San Carlos, KTXL’s sister station KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been placed under arrest for murder, according to the San Mateo […]
Three bikers arrested, six total on weapons and drugs charges in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested six people, three being Vagos Motorcycle Club members, during a multi-agency raid called Operation "It's not easy being green." Four total homes were searched in Salinas, 13 guns were seized, as well as cash and a large amount of narcotics, said deputies. All The post Three bikers arrested, six total on weapons and drugs charges in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Los Banos police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash
There was vehicle debris on the road and the victim appeared to have been thrown into the south curb line from the force of the impact, police say.
