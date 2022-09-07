SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Friday afternoon are in a standoff with an armed and dangerous domestic violence suspect barricaded inside a home in the city's Rancho neighborhood.In a Friday afternoon tweet, police said patrol units and Special Operations personnel were in communication with a barricaded domestic violence suspect on the 100 block of Rancho Drive near the Capitol Expressway. Police said the incident started at around 10 a.m. Friday and that the male suspect was armed and dangerous. Police said the suspect is believed to be alone in the residence. Rancho Drive is closed on the block where the standoff is taking place, according to authorities. Tactical negotiators are attempting to contact the suspect. "We are working towards and hoping for a peaceful resolution to this incident," police said in the Twitter thread. Police said the scene is still active and requested that people stay away from the area.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO