MISSOULA — Adam Jones fixed a broken play with an effort that was emblematic of Missoula Sentinel’s fight throughout the night Friday at Missoula County Public Stadium. The senior caught a pass at the 5-yard line near the left sideline and broke through an arm tackle attempt by a Missoula Hellgate defender. He churned his legs as he carried another tackler who had wrapped him up at the waist. With that defender still on him, he refused to be pushed back at the goal line when a third defender tried to stand him up.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 10 HOURS AGO