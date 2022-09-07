Read full article on original website
Montana plays to scoreless tie with Colorado State
MISSOULA — The Montana and Colorado State soccer teams played to a 0-0 draw on Thursday afternoon at CSU Soccer Field in Fort Collins, Colo. The teams combined to take 22 shots but there were few quality scoring opportunities for either side as Camellia Xu and Emilie Gavillet both came away with a shutout.
Montana splits on first day of University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Tournament
MISSOULA — Montana's volleyball team earned a split on Friday, defeating Prairie View A&M in four sets before falling to host UT Rio Grande Valley in the nightcap in the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Tournament in Edinburg, Texas. With its win over Prairie View A&M, Montana improved...
MSU commit Adam Jones breaks out as No. 1 Sentinel beats Hellgate in Missoula showdown
MISSOULA — Adam Jones fixed a broken play with an effort that was emblematic of Missoula Sentinel’s fight throughout the night Friday at Missoula County Public Stadium. The senior caught a pass at the 5-yard line near the left sideline and broke through an arm tackle attempt by a Missoula Hellgate defender. He churned his legs as he carried another tackler who had wrapped him up at the waist. With that defender still on him, he refused to be pushed back at the goal line when a third defender tried to stand him up.
Missoula PaddleHeads rally for road win over Boise Hawks, boost record to 68-25
MISSOULA — The best record in all of professional baseball just keeps getting better. After spotting the Boise Hawks a three-run lead early, the Missoula PaddleHeads rallied for an 11-8 road win late Thursday night. Zootown's pro baseball team improved to 68-25, bolstering its winning percentage to .731 and adding to its momentum as it readies for a North Division best-of-3 playoff series next week against Billings.
Montana vs. South Dakota: Coyotes players to watch
MISSOULA — The third-ranked Montana Grizzlies (1-0) host the unranked South Dakota Coyotes (0-1) in their second of three nonconference games 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Here are the key Coyotes players to watch. Quarterback: Carson Camp, No. 18. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore quarterback from Bloomington, Illinois, already...
Unbeaten Kalispell Glacier surges past Missoula Big Sky
MISSOULA — For almost two quarters, the upset-minded Missoula Big Sky football team stayed with unbeaten Kalispell Glacier Thursday night at Missoula County Stadium. Then the fifth-ranked Wolfpack turned on the afterburners, scoring 38 unanswered points en route to a 55-14 win. Glacier boosted its record to 3-0 while Big Sky fell to 1-2, failing to build on the momentum of a win at Billings Skyview last week.
Florence-Carlton shuts out Cut Bank
FLORENCE — The Florence-Carlton Falcons defeated Cut Bank 37-0 on a beautiful night that turned to chilly fall football temperatures after half time. Initially both teams struggled to get going, but Patrick Duchien got the Falcons on the board with a 12-yard quarterback keeper. Cole Fowler added the extra point to go up 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Q&A with South Dakota insider Jay Elsen ahead of Montana's 2nd nonconference game
MISSOULA — South Dakota comes to Missoula for the return trip in a home-and-home series that began with a 2019 game in Vermillion, South Dakota. Both teams are still led by the same head coach, with Bob Nielson having accrued a record of 29-35 as he’s now in his seventh season at South Dakota. The Coyotes made the FCS playoffs last fall, marking their second trip to the postseason under Nielson after qualifying in 2017.
Montana Class A schools are set for week three football action
As we enter week three, teams are starting to hit their strides, with some playing conference games. Browning (0-2) at Stevensville (0-2) In last season’s Stevensville 28-20 victory over Browning, the Yellowjackets ran for 286 yards in the game against Browning last season, led by Kellan Beller’s 225 yards and two touchdowns.
