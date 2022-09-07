Read full article on original website
Man sentenced for gun, drug offenses
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges in Vermilion County. Lerone Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and delivery of a controlled substance. The charges stemmed from two separate crimes Johnson admitted to committing in […]
Man wanted for delivery of meth
ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCCU) — A man is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine. The Champaign Police Department is searching for Brian M. Merrick, 48. Merrick is described as 6 foot, has brown hair, and blue eyes, and weighs 165 pounds. The last known address of Merrick was #2 Meadows Drive,...
Man sentenced to 13 years after shooting at Fair Oaks Housing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man has learned his sentence after shooting at a housing complex and delivery of a controlled substance. Lerone Johnson was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. On June 29, 2019, the Danville Police Department responded to a...
Paxton man arrested for allegedly holding girlfriend captive, beating her repeatedly
PAXTON — A Paxton man was arrested this week for allegedly keeping his girlfriend in their home against her will and repeatedly beating her over a nearly three-day span. Arthuro L. Crawford, 51, was arrested Monday on several felony charges after Paxton police responded early that morning to a report of a domestic situation at his home in the 600 block of East Franklin Street, Police Chief Coy Cornett said.
‘I just want it to be safer’: neighborhood pleads for answers following mid-day shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Jorge Elvir, Champaign’s community relations manager, is working to reduce gun violence. It comes after a husband and wife in their seventies were shot on Thursday afternoon in Champaign at Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard. Champaign Police said a man walked up and fired at them. Then, the suspect left the […]
Woman arrested after postal worker threatened
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman was arrested on Wednesday after police said she threatened a postal worker and attempted to escape from them during a follow-up interview. Champaign Police officials said the they were informed on Tuesday that a woman had pointed a gun at a postal worker on Harvard Street near Willis […]
School threatened parent, arrested
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The school office at Pine Crest reported a shooting threat to Georgetown Police Thursday afternoon. Superintendent Jean Neal said, “Pine Crest office received a shooting threat over the phone yesterday afternoon. The threat was reported to the Georgetown Police. Law enforcement investigated the shooting threat and I was notified last night […]
Details emerge on murder investigation following arrest
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– More information has come out on the investigation of a murder that led to an arrest Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Richard Sandlin was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Donald Riley, who was shot and killed at a home in the 1100 block of 8th […]
Domestic battery charges upgraded to murder
A man facing domestic battery charges is now charged with murder. 55-year-old Kevin Stevenson was arrested last month after allegedly shoving his mother, 83-year-old Etta Stevenson at their residence in Northern Vigo County. She fell and hit her head. The alleged crime took place on August 19th. Ms. Stevenson died...
Elderly man and woman shot on Heritage Drive
On September 8, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the 2500-block of Heritage Drive for a report of a shooting with injury. Upon arrival, officers located two victims, a 76-year-old male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a 75-year-old female with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims are Champaign residents. The victims were conscious and talking as officers rendered medical aid, and they were transported to a local hospital. They are presently listed in stable condition. In addition to the two victims, officers found evidence of gunfire on several nearby houses and at least one vehicle.
Police ask for help identifying 3 theft suspects
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Three men are wanted for stealing over $3,800 from AM-KO Oriental Foods and Gifts in Champaign. We're told that the three men entered the store at 5:45 p.m. on August 1. Officials say once they got inside one male distracted an employee, one acted as...
Champaign Police reveal new details about shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police have released new information about a shooting that left two people hurt Thursday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard. Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson said the two victims are a 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were pulling into a driveway […]
Senior couple shot in the middle of the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Two senior citizens are recovering after they were shot Thursday afternoon, and their neighbors have questions. The biggest one: how could something like this happen? It happened near Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard in Champaign. A car with shattered windows was on the scene, and police said they found evidence of […]
Rankin man charged with attempted murder in McKinley Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man was charged with attempted murder in a February shooting that wounded a woman in the McKinley Park neighborhood. Adam Lujano, 39, is accused of opening fire on a woman who was driving black sedan on Feb. 15 in the 3500 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said.
UPDATE: Richard Sandlin arrested
Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police said the reason for a heavy police presence in the northern part of the county is because a wanted person was being taken into custody
Neighbors react after two hurt in shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said that two people were hurt in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Heritage Drive. Officials confirmed that officers were dispatched to the area of Heritage and Clayton Boulevard at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday. They found two victims and had them taken to the hospital. Their injuries are […]
Crime Stoppers searching for thieves
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs your help to find a couple thieves. They’re wanted for retail theft. Police were called to Meijer in Urbana at 2500 Philo Road at 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 13. Surveillance video captured two people working together to load more than $1,000 in electronics into backpacks. They […]
Soft lockdown at Unit 4 schools after report of shots fired
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Some Unit 4 schools were put on a soft lockdown Friday morning. Champaign Police say the schools were informed a little before noon of possible shots fired in the 2500 block of W. William Street. Because of the nature of the call and the proximity...
Police update: woman thought to be missing is safe
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for two weeks. Sierra Dittmar, 25, has not been seen by or been in contact with friends and family since Aug. 25. She was reported missing on Wednesday. Dittmar is White, has brown […]
Ten catalytic convertors stolen in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Developmental Services Center reported catalytic converters were stolen from their transportation vehicles over Labor Day weekend. Champaign Police said they arrived around West Bradley and North McKinley Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday. “Once on-scene, officers found that catalytic converters had been stolen from ten vehicles by an unknown subject,” said […]
