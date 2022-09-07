ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Supreme Court allows trigger law banning nearly all abortions to take effect

Idaho’s trigger law banning abortion in nearly all cases will go into effect on Aug. 25, and the heartbeat law allowing civil lawsuits against medical providers will go into effect immediately following an opinion from the Idaho Supreme Court on Friday evening.  The opinion did not make a determination regarding the law banning abortion after […] The post Idaho Supreme Court allows trigger law banning nearly all abortions to take effect appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
The Independent

New WSJ poll shows more support for abortion after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Voters have grown even more supportive of abortion rights since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade this summer, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.This August, among 1,313 polled registered voters of both parties, 60 per cent said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, up from 55 per cent on the same question in March. (A majority of people have supported abortion access since at least 1995, according to Pew).The proportion of those who opposed abortion with limited caveats remained about the same, with 29 per cent saying it should be banned exceptions...
Ohio Capital Journal

Judge holds off on Ohio abortion ban decision

A Hamilton County judge said he needs more time to decide whether or not to put a pause on a six-week abortion ban in Ohio. Judge Christian Jenkins said in a Thursday hearing that he would not issue an opinion because the court still has questions about how the case moves forward. “The court would […] The post Judge holds off on Ohio abortion ban decision appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
The Associated Press

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after five Republicans, including all the chamber’s women, refused to support it. The 30 Republicans in the 46-member chamber had a majority to pass the ban, but did not have the extra votes to end a threatened filibuster by Republican Sen. Tom Davis. Davis, the chief of staff for former Gov. Mark Sanford before being elected to the Senate in 2009, was joined by the three Republican women in the Senate, a fifth GOP colleague and all Democratic senators to oppose the proposed ban. Davis said he promised his daughters he would not vote to make South Carolina’s current six-week abortion ban stricter because women have rights, too.
CBS Minnesota

Ramsey County judge who voided Minn. abortion limits blocks appeal bid

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling.Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan's previous ruling that Minnesota's restrictions were unconstitutional.Earlier in July, Gilligan threw out a series of laws enacted over the years, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period, a requirement that both parents be notified...
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota asks judge to lift stay on abortion trigger law

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The North Dakota attorney general's office asked a judge Thursday to lift his stay on a trigger law banning abortion, arguing he failed to make the state's lone abortion clinic show a likelihood of winning its challenge of the law.Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick last month granted the request for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought by the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo.State lawyers argue the judge made no "findings towards the substantial probability of succeeding on the merits," which is a factor needed to evaluate motions for preliminary injunctions.The ban was set to take effect last month. The clinic already moved its services a short distance to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal, even as it seeks to block the North Dakota law.Romanick said he was not ruling on the probability of the clinic winning the lawsuit, rather that more time was needed to make a proper judgment.
