Georgia State

CBS 46

9/11 survivor gives back each year by sharing her story to kids

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Every year on this anniversary, a Georgia woman who survived the attack shares her story. ”All of us had no idea, what had happened,” said Beth Zampieri, 9/11 survivor. For some people, sharing a traumatic experience is...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Georgia DNR celebrates national Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24. There will be a variety of events across the state, including one in the Atlanta area. There will be a kids fishing event at the Lower Pool Park in Cumming from...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Jury awards $77M in suit against addiction treatment center

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - Nick Carusillo died when he was hit by multiple vehicles on a Georgia interstate, just days after he was abruptly discharged from an addiction treatment center. Now his parents hope a substantial jury verdict in their favor will prompt change that helps others suffering from mental...
GEORGIA STATE
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

New Bivalent Covid-19 boosters offer ‘enhanced protection,’ officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) officials announced they will offer the new bivalent COVID-19 booster this week, as shipments of the vaccine arrive in Georgia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommend the bivalent...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Georgia State Patrol cadet dies after training exercise

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia State Patrol cadet has died after a training exercise. Cadet Patrick Dupree is the first cadet to die during State Patrol training. Dupree and other members of the 113th Trooper School were completing a shotgun stress course Sept. 8 when Dupree collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Nibbles of Atlanta Restaurant News | Sept. 8, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s always something happening on the Atlanta dining scene, including new restaurants, new menu items, tastings and dinners, festivals and more. Here’s the latest news from around metro Atlanta:. Marlow’s Tavern is now offering a special ribs & whiskey menu through Oct. 3. Drinks...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Law enforcement rallies to support fallen Cobb County deputies

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Thursday evening, swarms of law enforcement officers from across metro Atlanta huddled around the exit of the ER at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. They awaited the bodies of two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies killed in the line of duty earlier Thursday. Around 11:30 p.m.,...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Man impersonating officer pulls over cop

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man in Colorado impersonating an officer got caught when he pulls over an actual officer. The off-duty officer said he felt like something was off when the car turned on red and blue lights from a bar on his windshield. The car then started brake-checking him, forcing him to pull over.
COLORADO STATE
CBS 46

Website breaks down ballot for Georgia voters ahead of Election Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a new resource voters can use to better understand candidates and issues on the ballot this October. New Georgia Project created a website called ReadySet.Vote. You type in your address and the site starts breaking down the voting process for you. ”We can point...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Out of office, former GOP senator Kelly Loeffler remains active in politics

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Although she served as a Georgia U.S. senator for barely a year, Kelly Loeffler is remaining active in state politics, as the state’s nationally watched midterm elections enter their final two months. Loeffler has started a conservative voter registration and mobilization group called Greater Georgia....
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT | Rain increases tonight, scattered downpours Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An area of low pressure is spinning away along the Gulf Coast; pumping moisture into North Georgia and increasing the chance of rain through the weekend. Hit-or-miss showers moved through North Georgia today; mainly along and south of the Interstate 20 corridor. Rain is forecast to...
ENVIRONMENT

