After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Bears name 4 captains for 2022 season
After having weekly rotating captains for the last four years under former coach Matt Nagy, the Bears have voted on and named full-season captains for 2022.
ESPN
Chicago Bears' conceptual plans for 326-acre property includes construction of domed stadium
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears released their conceptual plans Tuesday for the development of the 326-acre Arlington Park property, which includes the construction of a domed stadium. In what the organization is calling "one of the largest development projects in Illinois state history," the Bears envision building a...
CBS News
Could Chicago lure a second NFL team if the Bears leave Soldier Field? An expert says it's not realistic
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Could a second NFL team call Chicago home?. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has hinted at the possibility of trying to bring a second team to the city – as the Bears' move to Arlington Heights seems more likely than ever. But as CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported Wednesday, experts think such an idea likely is not realistic.
What we learned about Bears' Arlington Park plan at stadium meeting
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. – The Bears held their first informational community meeting about their exploration into developing Arlington Park into a multi-use property anchored by a new NFL stadium on Thursday. Bears chairman George McCaskey, CEO Ted Phillips, senior vice president of marketing Scott Hagel, and senior vice president...
Lightfoot on Ted Phillips retiring, how it affects stadium plans
The city of Chicago has provided multiple attempts to keep the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. But, in light of Bears President/CEO Ted Phillips announcing his retirement, it could throw a wrench into the city's plans. How will his retirement change the dynamic of the discussions between the city and...
Yardbarker
Jim McMahon Calls Bears Cheap and Blames Them For Lack Of Championships
Former Chicago Bears' quarterback Jim McMahon recently appeared on 'The Morning Roast' of 95.7 The Game in San Francisco. Hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky had McMahon on to preview the upcoming matchup between the Bears and the 49ers. They also talked about football in the past and how the rivalry between the two historic franchises heated up in the late 1980s.
Shamrock Series game needs to come to Chicago Bears' new stadium
If you live in the Chicago area, you most likely know that the Bears are talking about leaving Soldier Field. A deal to buy the land currently occupied by the defunct Arlington Park is expected to close before the end of the year. Despite efforts by Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot to keep the Bears in the city, all signs point to the team bolting for the suburbs in a few years.
CBS News
Full interview: Marc Ganis on the Bears' potential Arlington Heights stadium plan
Ganis, president of SportsCorp Ltd., says the odds that the Bears will move are 90-plus. He talked with CBS 2's Chris Tye on Tuesday.
49ers TE George Kittle (groin) still sidelined from practice ahead of opener with Bears
San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle hasn’t practiced this week due to a groin injury and is in jeopardy of missing San Francisco’s opener at Chicago on Sunday.
Bears' stadium in Arlington Heights will likely have permanent roof, team says
While the Chicago Bears did not unveil any new renderings of their proposed stadium in suburban Arlington Heights during a public meeting Thursday, they did provide an important detail, saying that the roof of the facility will likely be permanently in place. During the Q & A session at the...
Keyshawn Johnson doesn't think the Bears should build a dome
National media has consistently grit its teeth at the Chicago Bears for their poor off-season roster construction and inability to develop Justin Fields. However, new comments about the Bears and its stadium plans are proving inaccurate. There have been talks of building a dome atop Soldier Field. Mayor Lori Lightfoot...
Bears don't anticipate retractable roof for enclosed Arlington Heights stadium
The Bears held a community meeting regarding the proposed Arlington Heights stadium on Thursday, where chairman George McCaskey, president/CEO Ted Phillips, senior vice president of marketing Scott Hagel, and senior vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion Tanesha Wade all spoke. While they didn’t reveal specifics about the stadium, one...
Bears going cash-free at Soldier Field
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears will no longer accept cash for concessions, souvenirs, and other purchases at Soldier Field, starting with the season opener on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.Bears games will now be cash-free, with visitors required to use only credit, debit, or pre-paid cards, or mobile payments for all purchases at Soldier Field – including retail shops, concessions stands, and roaming food and beverage vendors.The Bears said the switch to cash-free will make the game experience safer and more convenient for vendors and fans.Bears fans who bring cash to the game will be able to buy pre-paid Visa cards for no fee at locations throughout Soldier Field, and unused balances on those cards can be used outside the stadium.
NBC Sports
Bears focus on “100-year opportunity” at Arlington Park
The Bears have been around for more than 100 years. They currently envision eventually spending 100 years at a new stadium in Arlington Park. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the team’s flirtation with exiting its longtime downtown home isn’t just a ploy. It’s a plan. A plan that keeps moving toward full-blown implementation.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Release Pair of Defensive Lineman
With football on the mind of everyone in Chicago this weekend, the Chicago Bears were busy making a few final adjustments to their roster. After making the initial 53-man roster, Mike Pennel Jr. has been released by the Bears. In addition, preseason standout Sam Kamara was released from the practice squad as well.
Yardbarker
Bears Unveil New Details Surrounding Arlington Heights Project
JLL - Real Estate Advisors. Kimley Horn - Transportation and Civil Engineering. One bit of information worth noting is Hart Howerton is the same company that helped develop So-Fi stadium in Los Angeles. This is a huge step forward considering how the modern amenities and beautiful design that the Rams now call home bring a new sense of wonder.
Details on Bears Soldier Field lease, Lightfoot’s plans
The Chicago Bears and the McCaskey family are moving forward with plans to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. But the Bears’ contract with the Chicago Park District to play at Soldier Field running through 2033, how soon can they break their lease and how much will it cost?
The one (big) detail we know about Bears' design for Arlington Park stadium
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. – We didn’t learn a lot about the Bears’ new stadium plans Thursday during their first community meeting about the development of the Arlington Park property. There was a lot of talk about land use, transit-oriented spaces, tax benefits, and public perception. But talk...
White Sox Claim Nicholas Padilla, Designate Anderson Severino
The White Sox have claimed right-hander Nicholas Padilla off waivers from the Cubs and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte, tweets Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. Southpaw Anderson Severino was designated for assignments to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Padilla, 25, has one big league game under...
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)
Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
