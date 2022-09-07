ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Jim McMahon Calls Bears Cheap and Blames Them For Lack Of Championships

Former Chicago Bears' quarterback Jim McMahon recently appeared on 'The Morning Roast' of 95.7 The Game in San Francisco. Hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky had McMahon on to preview the upcoming matchup between the Bears and the 49ers. They also talked about football in the past and how the rivalry between the two historic franchises heated up in the late 1980s.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shamrock Series game needs to come to Chicago Bears' new stadium

If you live in the Chicago area, you most likely know that the Bears are talking about leaving Soldier Field. A deal to buy the land currently occupied by the defunct Arlington Park is expected to close before the end of the year. Despite efforts by Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot to keep the Bears in the city, all signs point to the team bolting for the suburbs in a few years.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bears going cash-free at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears will no longer accept cash for concessions, souvenirs, and other purchases at Soldier Field, starting with the season opener on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.Bears games will now be cash-free, with visitors required to use only credit, debit, or pre-paid cards, or mobile payments for all purchases at Soldier Field – including retail shops, concessions stands, and roaming food and beverage vendors.The Bears said the switch to cash-free will make the game experience safer and more convenient for vendors and fans.Bears fans who bring cash to the game will be able to buy pre-paid Visa cards for no fee at locations throughout Soldier Field, and unused balances on those cards can be used outside the stadium. 
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Bears focus on “100-year opportunity” at Arlington Park

The Bears have been around for more than 100 years. They currently envision eventually spending 100 years at a new stadium in Arlington Park. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the team’s flirtation with exiting its longtime downtown home isn’t just a ploy. It’s a plan. A plan that keeps moving toward full-blown implementation.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Release Pair of Defensive Lineman

With football on the mind of everyone in Chicago this weekend, the Chicago Bears were busy making a few final adjustments to their roster. After making the initial 53-man roster, Mike Pennel Jr. has been released by the Bears. In addition, preseason standout Sam Kamara was released from the practice squad as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears Unveil New Details Surrounding Arlington Heights Project

JLL - Real Estate Advisors. Kimley Horn - Transportation and Civil Engineering. One bit of information worth noting is Hart Howerton is the same company that helped develop So-Fi stadium in Los Angeles. This is a huge step forward considering how the modern amenities and beautiful design that the Rams now call home bring a new sense of wonder.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL

