CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears will no longer accept cash for concessions, souvenirs, and other purchases at Soldier Field, starting with the season opener on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.Bears games will now be cash-free, with visitors required to use only credit, debit, or pre-paid cards, or mobile payments for all purchases at Soldier Field – including retail shops, concessions stands, and roaming food and beverage vendors.The Bears said the switch to cash-free will make the game experience safer and more convenient for vendors and fans.Bears fans who bring cash to the game will be able to buy pre-paid Visa cards for no fee at locations throughout Soldier Field, and unused balances on those cards can be used outside the stadium.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO