Chicago Cubs games in the late summer of 2022 continue to be stories that rewrite themselves. After suffering three straight losses at the hands of its bullpen last week, the Cubs arm barn imploded once again on Thursday at Wrigley, blowing a seventh-inning, 2-1 lead over the Cincinnati Reds, and then another 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth inning.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO