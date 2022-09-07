Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Christopher Morel absent from Cubs' Thursday lineup
Chicago Cubs infielder Christopher Morel is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Morel will grab a seat for the matinee after starting three straight. David Bote will replace Morel on third base and bat ninth. Bote has a...
Yardbarker
Cubs Prospect Strumpf Hits 20th Home Run of the Season
Former Chicago Cubs second-round pick Chase Strumpf had a 1-for-4 day with the Tennessee Smokies Thursday, but he made his one knock count. The second baseman smacked a three-run home run to left field, reaching the 20 home run benchmark for the first time in his Major League career. Strumpf...
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes not in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Reyes is being replaced at designated hitter by Rafael Ortega versus Giants starter Logan Webb. In 400 plate appearances this season, Reyes has a .233 batting average with a .663 OPS, 13 home...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Nico Hoerner hitting cleanup Friday afternoon
Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner will bat cleanup in Friday afternoon's series opener against left-hander Carlos Rodon and the San Francisco Giants. Hoerner will hit a spot higher in the order after he went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, and a run scored on Thursday. Ian Happ, who hit cleanup in that contest, is idle for Friday's matinee.
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal on Cubs' bench in Thursday matinee
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Madrigal will move to the bench after leading off the first two games of the series. Zach McKinstry will replace Madrigal on second base and in the leadoff spot.
CBS News
Could Chicago lure a second NFL team if the Bears leave Soldier Field? An expert says it's not realistic
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Could a second NFL team call Chicago home?. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has hinted at the possibility of trying to bring a second team to the city – as the Bears' move to Arlington Heights seems more likely than ever. But as CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported Wednesday, experts think such an idea likely is not realistic.
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs Around the Farm 28th Edition: 9/8/22
Around the Chicago Cubs’ farm on Thursday, Sept. 8, the trend of postponed games continued. At least this time, only one contest was wiped out as the Iowa Cubs had their game suspended. The Myrtle Beach Pelicans emerged victorious on Thursday in Low-A, but the Double-A Tennessee Smokies lost...
Carlos Rodon, Giants try to stop skid vs. Cubs
While the San Francisco Giants continue to slide, Carlos Rodon has put together a second straight stellar season. He also
numberfire.com
Nelson Velazquez (illness) scratched Friday for Cubs, Michael Hermosillo added
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez (illness) has been scratched from Friday afternoon's series opener against left-hander Carlos Rodon and the San Francisco Giants. Velazquez was previously set to start in left field, but he is apparently feeling under the weather. Christopher Morel will now cover left field and Michael Hermosillo has been added to the lineup to start in center and bat seventh.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bullpen Melts Down Again as Cubs Blow 9th Inning Lead in Loss
Chicago Cubs games in the late summer of 2022 continue to be stories that rewrite themselves. After suffering three straight losses at the hands of its bullpen last week, the Cubs arm barn imploded once again on Thursday at Wrigley, blowing a seventh-inning, 2-1 lead over the Cincinnati Reds, and then another 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth inning.
Skidding Giants turn to Logan Webb in matchup with Cubs
Logan Webb is producing a consistently solid season amid a disappointing campaign for the San Francisco Giants. Meanwhile, Marcus Stroman
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Release Pair of Defensive Lineman
With football on the mind of everyone in Chicago this weekend, the Chicago Bears were busy making a few final adjustments to their roster. After making the initial 53-man roster, Mike Pennel Jr. has been released by the Bears. In addition, preseason standout Sam Kamara was released from the practice squad as well.
