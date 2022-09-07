Read full article on original website
Related
Border Patrol K-9 Sniffs Out 19 Illegal Immigrants in a Hidden Trailer Compartment
LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the I-35 checkpoint found several people hidden inside a trailer compartment during a failed human smuggling attempt. On September 3, an SUV hauling a trailer approached the primary inspection lane, when agents who were working at primary conducted an immigration inspection of the driver and passenger. Moments later, a Service canine alerted agents to the SUV, subsequently, the driver was referred to secondary inspection. While agents conducted a secondary inspection, a Service canine continued to alert agents. Agents discovered…
kgns.tv
Laredo Police reports 8 DWI arrests leading up to Labor Day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Labor Day is now in the rearview mirror and the Laredo Police Department has new DWI numbers to share after the holiday. From August 19 to September 5, a group of officers dedicated themselves to looking out for impaired drivers. Officials with the department said eight people were arrested for driving under the influence. There were 475 traffic stops and 656 citations.
Out of Shape Cities in The US: Which Texas Town Tops the List?
Let's face it, most of us could be in better shape. Yes, I know round is a shape!. Some recent statistics have revealed which cities in the United States have the most couch potatoes, and the city that made the top of the lazy heap in Texas. Most Out of...
kgns.tv
Investigation underway into deadly house fire in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Fire officials are continuing to investigate what caused a tragic house fire that resulted in the death of an elderly resident. The incident happened on Monday at around 1:30 a.m. when the Laredo Fire Department was called out to a house at the 4600 block of Acerra Lane.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Webb County housing program helps families find their forever home
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Having a house in good shape can be a challenge. Over the years, homes can easily get worn out. This situation has happened to some families in Webb County where their houses became impossible to live in. Luckily, one program has stepped in to help rebuild.
kgns.tv
TxDOT to receive $1.6 billion dollars for transportation projects in Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A total of $1.6 billion dollars will be going to Laredo for transportation funding. The funds are authorized through the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program. The state funding includes 16 highway projects in Laredo that will be under construction over the next...
kgns.tv
Tiny home project to provide big help in Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is building towards creating a tiny-home village for homeless veterans. During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, members entered into a donation agreement and accepted eight tiny homes from Last Chance Ministries on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9194.
kgns.tv
Man dies in south Laredo house fire
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that claimed the life of one man. The fire was reported at around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. The Laredo Fire Department was called out to the 4600 block of Acerra Lane. When fire crews arrived, they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Air Conditioning Issues Prompt Early Release of a Local High School
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials at United ISD have announced that students from Alexander High School will be released early due to air conditioning issues. In a message sent to parents via the district’s Parent Square, officials announced that “Alexander High School MAIN CAMPUS will have an early release today, Friday, September 9, 2022 starting at 12:30 PM due to issues with our Air Condition Units. You may begin to pick up your child/ren beginning at 12: 30 PM.” Officials have not said what type of technical issues the air condition system is experiencing but it appears extensive enough to prompt the early release.
kgns.tv
Four injured after car crashes into restaurant in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Several people are taken to the hospital after a serious accident in central Laredo Sunday evening. The accident happened at the 4900 block of San Bernardo at around 6 p.m. The driver of a car allegedly drove into the dining area of a Popeye’s restaurant.
Freer Mayor cleared of election wrongdoing
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Freer Mayor Arnold Cantu recently was declared the winner in a courtroom over alleged issues in the Democratic Primary for race for Duval County Judge. Cantu won the Democratic Primary runoff election for seat, but Alberto Martinez challenged the result in court. Martinez claimed that...
kgns.tv
LISD shows support for Uvalde by going maroon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thousands of schools across the country are standing with Uvalde as Uvalde Consolidated ISD returned to the classrooms. Both LISD and UISD showed their support for their fellow peers during this difficult time. Well wishes flew to Uvalde from all across Texas including here in Laredo.
Comments / 0