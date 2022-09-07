Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
ODFW warns dog owners of salmon carcasses along Willamette Valley rivers
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning Oregonians to keep their dogs away from dead salmon in the coming months. The dead salmon are part of an effort by ODFW to supply local ecosystems with essential nutrients, however, the carcasses can have a deadly effect on dogs.
nwsportsmanmag.com
It’s Salmon-slinging Season In The Willamette Valley
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. Why are there dead salmon in the river? If you live close to a river or stream in the Willamette Valley, you might come across salmon carcasses or see ODFW staff and volunteers slinging carcasses into the water during September and October.
opb.org
What changes to Oregon Elk hunting means for bow hunters
Your browser does not support the audio element. Elk hunting season started late last month and with it came new changes for bow hunters in Oregon. These changes were proposed last year by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. Before the changes, bow hunters operated on a general system,...
KATU.com
Fire crews at the ready as Northwest Oregon faces critical fire danger
Fire crews across the region say they have spent the last few days preparing for the Red Flag Warning for high fire danger this weekend. Fire agencies say they have adapted their wildfire responses following the devastating Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge five years ago, and almost two years after the Labor Day fires in Oregon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New fire sparks south of Salem as Oregon braces for difficult weather weekend
A brush fire ignited in South Salem Friday evening in the Vitae Springs area, causing near immediate evacuations around the area, the Statesman Journal reported. Fire crews were fighting the fire from different locations near Vitae Springs Road South and Skyline Road South. Eighteen other agencies, including units from Silverton, Stayton, Woodburn, Jefferson have responded, the Statesman said. Evacuees were being sent to a local middle school.
Wildfire smoke headed for PNW valleys as easterly winds pick up
Wildfire smoke from around the Pacific Northwest will blow into the Willamette Valley Friday afternoon as 30- to 40-mph, easterly winds hit the region.
beachconnection.net
High Temps, Smokey Haze on Oregon Coast This Weekend, Beach Fire Bans
(Oregon Coast) – UPDATE: SOUTH COAST IS CURRENTLY IN THE 90s. With now all of the Oregon coast under a red flag warning, the area will also be seeing usually high temps, a lot of smokey haze from wildfires to the east, some closures, and possibly some public safety power shutdowns. The entire coastline is now under a beach bonfire ban along with forests. The south coast was just issued an air quality alert until 5 p.m. Saturday. (Above: Neptune Beach, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
KATU.com
Boat breaks free of anchor in high wind along Columbia River
An unoccupied boat is floating in the Columbia River on Friday afternoon, pushed by the high wind sweeping the area, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The 35-foot vessel broke free of its anchor in the high wind and is floating free in the South Channel. River patrol deputies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's what the air quality is expected to be like this weekend in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — As parts of Oregon and Washington face extreme fire danger this weekend, people can expect to see hazy skies on Friday and Saturday due to strong winds blowing in smoke from wildfires around the region. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said on Twitter that...
KATU.com
Oregon fire crews prepare for wildfire conditions
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — With a Red Flag Warning in effect for Friday and Saturday in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, fire crews are gearing up for a potentially busy weekend. Wednesday, power companies warned of potential power shutoffs due to fire danger. The message from Hoodland Fire District:...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Rare Dorado Caught Off Of Ilwaco
Scroll through Washington ocean charter photos on Facebook and you’ll see a whole lot of chrome-, white-, deep blue- and orange-sided fish, but a striking Seahawks-colored one popped up earlier this week. The dorado, or mahi mahi, was caught by Taylor Veary during a pretty productive Labor Day trip...
KATU.com
Fire and health officials warn of smoke inhalation dangers
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to the Environmental Protection Agency, poor air quality could lead to difficulty breathing, as well as throat and chest pain. "We will be seeing more smoke in the area, just because of the way that the wind that is blowing and the existing wildfires that are burning both in Oregon and elsewhere," said Cassandra Ulven with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. "Any breathing difficulties after they’ve been exposed to smoke, whether that’s from a cooking fire, or an outside fire, they’re not feeling well, we’re happy to come take a look. Make recommendations of follow-up treatments."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Oregon requests firefighting assistance ahead of hot and windy forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal has ordered three Washington task forces through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to supplement firefighting capacity ahead of east winds and heightened wildfire conditions. One of the three task forces will be assigned to the Double Creek Fire in...
Wall of red flag warnings issued for Western Oregon, Washington
Red flag warnings have been issued for almost all of Western Oregon and Washington from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10., as low humidity, 90-degree temperatures and 40-mph winds are expected to bring nightmarish wildfire conditions to the Pacific Northwest.
KATU.com
The Standard Volunteer Expo: Cat Adoption Team & Trillium Family Services
Find the right volunteer opportunity for your talents and interests at The Standard Volunteer Expo!. Nancy Puro from Cat Adoption Team joined Kara Mack at Pioneer Courthouse Square to share how volunteers can help CAT. Shanin Engman from Trillium Family Services joined us in our studio to share how volunteers...
Roadtripping through small towns of eastern Oregon: Peak Northwest
Driving out to eastern Oregon offers travelers an opportunity to see some of the state’s finest desert terrain. If you plan your trip just right, and take a few less traveled roads, you’re in for a treat of small town exploration, too. On this week’s episode of Peak...
KATU.com
Tricky weather conditions ahead for firefighters as they battle big blazes across Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A majority of Oregon is under a Red Flag Warning and starting Friday, Fire Weather Watches will go into effect for Western Oregon. Red Flag Warnings are posted in all areas where fires are currently burning across the state. Weather and fire officials are concerned with high temperatures, gusty winds, and the likelihood of dry thunderstorms.
KATU.com
Power shutoffs begin Friday as Western Oregon, SW Wash. face critical fire danger
Facing dangerous wildfire conditions across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, utility companies ready to cut power to some customers Friday and Saturday in the hopes of preventing more flames. Portland General Electric has already initiated a “Public Safety Power Shutoff” in the Mt. Hood Corridor/Foothills and Columbia Rover Gorge. The...
KATU.com
Are you ready to evacuate if needed? Suggestions from experts help get you prepared
PORTLAND, Ore. — With critical fire danger in the forecast, emergency managers and government officials are asking people to be prepared, should an emergency situation or evacuation order arise. The federal government’s. website says everyone should have a plan in place. A basic emergency supply kit should include...
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Comments / 0