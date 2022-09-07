Read full article on original website
Related
University at Buffalo Reporter
Changes to travel procedures focus on reducing emissions, advancing climate action
Faculty and staff who travel frequently for university business will notice some changes to travel procedures. In addition to moving to a paperless pre-approval process (Request), an updated interface to the Concur Travel and Expense Reimbursement System (Concur) should make the experience of detailing expenses more straightforward and easier to itemize.
University at Buffalo Reporter
UB hosting Alice Cooper and ‘Supermensch’/UB alumnus Shep Gordon Sept. 13
Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame legend Alice Cooper and his long-time friend and manager, University at Buffalo alumnus Shep Gordon, ’68, will be taking the stage to talk about their epic journey and partnership over the past 50 years in UB’s Center for the Arts from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Comments / 0