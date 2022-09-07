Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Dodge Challenger, Charger Swingers Strut Wide-Body Flair for ‘Last Call’ Muscle Cars
DodgeDodge has revived a historic name to adorn these very green special edition models.
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Speed
Drag Race: A Sports Car FINALLY Beats The Suzuki Hayabusa
The supercar vs superbike debate is never-ending, but Carwow recently took matters into its own hands when it pitted the Lamborghini Huracan SVJ against the new gen-III Suzuki Hayabusa in a drag race. Unsurprisingly, the Hayabusa did some severe damage, leaving Carwow’s Matt Watson with no option but to bring a faster car next time.
Pagani C10 Shows Gated Manual Gearbox, Design Details In New Teaser
It may be September 2022 but we've gathered here to talk about a brand-new car equipped with a gated manual transmission. Yes, the Pagani C10 will allow one-percenters to row their own gears in the most spectacular way possible. The only way an automaker could top that is by installing a V12, which the Huayra successor will have. A twin-turbo 6.0-liter AMG engine will be at the heart of the new hypercar, with a dual-clutch auto also available.
CNET
Razor's New Cargo Scooter Seats 2 Adults
Razor, the scooter company you probably remember from when you were a kid, launched a new electric scooter on Thursday, called the EcoSmart Cargo, according to The Verge. The scooter features a convertible rack system that lets you switch between an adult passenger seat, a basket or a built-in storage compartment.
"The Dually" is an Electric Bike With a Little Extra Power!
So many electric bikes are on the market today, making it difficult to sort through the various features and benefits to riders. “The Dually” is one such bike that offers something somewhat unique. This electric bike has an all-wheel drive with dual motors supplying power to both the front and rear tires.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022 Polaris Slingshot SL First Drive: A Raucous and Rowdy Good Time
We have the 2022 Polaris Slingshot for a couple weeks. Check out our initial thoughts and driving impressions of this cool-looking autocycle. The post 2022 Polaris Slingshot SL First Drive: A Raucous and Rowdy Good Time appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Road & Track
Here's a Taste of What Ford's S650 Mustang GT3 Race Car Sounds Like
The official debut of the seventh-generation Ford Mustang at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show is less than a week away at this point. The automaker has been furiously hyping the pony car faithful up for the occasion, continuing to drop new teasers as the celebration draws nearer. Thanks to Ford Performance, we might have even just been treated to a bit of the S650 Mustang GT3 race car’s exhaust note.
New Ford Mustang Teaser Highlights Sound Of Running Through The Gears
Ford isn't letting up with releasing teasers of the next-gen Mustang ahead of its debut on September 14. The audio clip starts with the engine reaching high revs and then dropping down through the gears. The sound suggests the car is on a track or possibly downshifting when slowing down to take a corner.
RideApart
Honda Reveals Hornet Engine Details But Still Calls It A 'Concept'
As the days spin out and we get closer to 2023, motorcycle OEMs continue to roll out their latest and greatest new machinery. On September 9, 2022, it wasn’t a new motorcycle that Honda Europe pulled the covers away from. Instead, it was an entirely new engine—the beating heart of the revived Honda Hornet.
Porsche Kills Red Bull Deal, Dodge Charger Swinger And Two New Jeep EVs Revealed: Cold Start
Hello, and welcome to your new format of Cold Start. You may have noticed that there was no report on Thursday, and that's because we're no longer going to give you a roundup of the biggest news from the past 24 hours every single day. Instead, we'll check in weekly with a selection of the entire week's most important developments. This week, we learned that the Ferrari Purosangue will be revealed on September 13, and Porsche has formally announced its intentions for an IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Is a Very Fancy Truck With a Jeweled Shifter
RamRam's Limited trim gets an even snazzier sibling with suede headliner.
motor1.com
BMW M5 Touring E61 hits 205 mph with ease in top speed run
The BMW M5 in all its generations is a rocket on wheels. We are seriously uncertain about which our favourite generation of the performance vehicle is but we know for sure the E61 family is among the best vehicles ever created. We love to see it in action and today we are happy to share a new video with the mighty M5 E61.
3 Great Toyota Tacoma Alternatives Under $40,000
Find out which three trucks make excellent Toyota Tacoma alternatives for under $40,000. The post 3 Great Toyota Tacoma Alternatives Under $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Wild 1987 Ford E-350 ‘Boaterhome’ Breaks Record At Auction: Video
Older vehicles are often referred to as “land yachts” due to their large bodies and less-than-precise steering, but it turns out there’s at least one example of a true land yacht out there on the road. Meet the so-called “Boaterhome,” a unique, if not downright strange, 1987 Ford E-350 with a detachable boat integrated into its modified rear end. This vehicle recently crossed the auction block at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2022, fetching a record-breaking $77,000.
MotorAuthority
KTM's first road car is the 493-hp X-Bow GT-XR
KTM, an Austrian firm most widely recognized for its motorcycles, has revealed its first four-wheeled model designed for the road. The new X-Bow GT-XR, which was shown on Tuesday, traces its roots to KTM's original X-Bow track car launched in 2008, but is more closely related to the X-Bow GT2 race car launched in 2020.
Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look At The New Honda Transalp 750 ADV
After what seems like an eternity of rumors, the much-awaited Honda Transalp 750 has been spotted doing rounds in the Swiss Alps during a promotional video shoot. The spy shots reveal a production-ready motorcycle and come just after the company filed a trademark for the XL750 Transalp name in Japan—all hinting at an imminent unveiling.
How The Manual Transmission Has Evolved
If we break a car's transmission down to its simplest and most essential aspects, its job is to regulate the power supplied by the engine to the wheels. It does this by changing the gears in the unit to optimize the engine's output compared to the speed of the car and its load. An automatic transmission takes care of everything for the driver. However, there are still enough car enthusiasts who enjoy controlling that aspect of the car for the manually operated transmission to live on and for manufacturers to keep developing them. And that's despite automatic transmissions now being more efficient and faster than using a clutch pedal to disengage drive, moving a lever manually, and re-engaging the clutch.
Comments / 0