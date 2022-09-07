TORONTO, Ontario -- Three current members of the High Point University men's lacrosse team were selected in the 2022 National Lacrosse League (NLL) Draft on Saturday night. This is the first time that three Panthers have been selected in the same NLL Draft. Grant Ammann was drafted to the Albany FireWolves, Hunter Vines was selected by the Vancouver Warriors, and Michael Ippolito was selected by the Panther City Lacrosse Club. Former Panther Tyler Hendrycks was also drafted in the second round to the Toronto Rock.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO