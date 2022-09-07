FDA accepts Integral Molecular’s letter of intent (LOI) on Membrane Proteome Array antibody specificity test into ISTAND Drug Development Tools pilot program

Read full article on original website
Related
Pfizer Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For GBS Vaccine Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Pfizer’s PFE lead drug GBS6 or PF-06760805 for the prevention of invasive GBS disease due to the vaccine serotypes in newborns and young infants by active immunization of their mothers during pregnancy. The regulatory grant is...
Spectrum Gets FDA Nod For Febrile Neutropenia Candidate, Sees Commercial Launch In Q4 2022
ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection is a long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) with a novel formulation. The company has received an indication to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. The...
Revance Announces FDA Approval of DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for Injection, the First and Only Peptide-Formulated Neuromodulator With Long-Lasting Results
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the temporary improvement of moderate to severe frown lines (glabellar lines) in adults. 1 DAXXIFY™ is the first and only neuromodulator stabilized with Peptide Exchange Technology™ (PXT) and is free of both human serum albumin and animal-based components. 1-2,7-11 Most importantly, DAXXIFY™ has the ability to address duration of treatment effect, which we believe is the greatest unmet need with existing neuromodulators for both consumers and injectors. 12 The FDA approval, Revance’s first, augments the company’s innovative aesthetics portfolio and expands the company’s access to the growing $3.2 billion U.S. facial injectables market, further establishing Revance as an innovation leader in the industry and laying the groundwork for potential future therapeutic indications. 13 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005320/en/ Vials of DAXXIFY (Photo: Business Wire)
investing.com
Amylyx's ALS drug gets U.S. FDA panel's backing in rare turnaround
(Reuters) -Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) on Wednesday secured the support of external advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, months after the panel rejected it over issues with trial data. In a rare second meeting, the FDA panel voted 7 to 2 in favor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
technologynetworks.com
Study Reveals Starring Role for Shape-Shifting Mitochondria in Stem Cell Function
Mitochondria are remarkable shape-shifting organelles that have long been understood as the powerhouses inside our cells. But relatively little is known about how the constant fission and fusion of these tiny energy generators impacts stem cell function and tissue regeneration. Now, compelling new research from Dr. Mireille Khacho’s lab at...
bioengineer.org
Promising anti-cancer drug also may function as Covid-19 antiviral therapy
Based on findings from a new study by a Johns Hopkins Medicine-led research team, an effective means of fighting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may be possible that circumvents the problem of waning immunity often observed when current vaccines deal with emerging COVID variants. The method uses a small molecule inhibitor (a molecule approximately 1 nanometer in size that inhibits specific interactions between proteins) called RK-33 to block the virus’s ability to take over a host cell’s “genetic manufacturing plant” and make copies of itself.
bioengineer.org
ECOG-ACRIN completes the first randomized phase 3 clinical trial of neoadjuvant immunotherapy in patients with kidney cancer
Philadelphia, September 8 – The ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN) will present data from PROSPER RCC (EA8143), the first randomized phase 3 trial of neoadjuvant immunotherapy in patients with kidney cancer. Patients with high-risk renal cell carcinoma (RCC) were randomized in an open label design to surgery alone versus priming the immune system with nivolumab prior to full or partial removal of the kidney followed by additional nivolumab, an approach strongly supported by patient advocates. At a planned interim analysis, the trial showed no difference in recurrence-free survival (RFS) between arms in a population of patients that included both clear cell and non-clear cell subtypes, and was stopped early.
bioengineer.org
High-volume surgeons no better at reducing postoperative incontinence
In men who have had prostate cancer surgery, urinary incontinence is a common side effect. Its frequency varies from one surgeon to the next. In a major University of Gothenburg study, the number of surgeries performed by the urology surgeon made no difference to the patients’ incontinence risk. This surprised researchers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bioengineer.org
New study in JNCCN suggests way to predict outcomes with high accuracy prior to surgery for pancreatic cancer patients
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA [September 8, 2022] — New research in the September 2022 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network finds the use of positron emission tomography (PET) with 18-fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) tracer adds significant prognostic benefit in objectively assessing neoadjuvant chemotherapy response in borderline resectable/locally advanced pancreatic cancer patients prior to surgery.
bioengineer.org
New study provides insights into each US state’s COVID-19 vaccination rate
Ann Arbor, September 8, 2022 – In the first year of its availability, 84.2% of US adults received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Progress in COVID-19 vaccination slowed after April 2021, and millions of Americans remain unvaccinated. New research in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier, finds wide geographic variance in vaccine uptake and identifies the underlying behavioral and social drivers that factor into the decision to remain unvaccinated. The findings suggest that improving COVID-19 vaccine confidence may not be solved by a “one-size-fits-all solution.”
bioengineer.org
Suffocating cancer cells
Treatment of cancer is a long-term process because remnants of living cancer cells often evolve into aggressive forms and become untreatable. Hence, treatment plans often involve multiple drug combinations and/or radiation therapy in order to prevent cancer relapse. To combat the variety of cancer cell types, modern drugs have been developed to target specific biochemical processes that are unique within each cell type.
bioengineer.org
New antiviral therapy may block COVID-19 transmission
SAN FRANCISCO, CA—By the time you test positive for COVID-19, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has already taken up residence in your respiratory system. With each breath, you expel invisible viral particles into the air—a process known as viral shedding. Existing drugs aimed at treating COVID-19, even when they address symptoms of the virus, do little to quell viral shedding.
bioengineer.org
COVID-19 drugs persist in wastewater, may pose risk to aquatic organisms
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Certain drugs used to treat COVID-19 patients — including remdesivir, dexamethasone and antibiotics for associated bacterial infections — persist through wastewater treatment and may occur in waterways at levels high enough to negatively affect aquatic organisms, according to a new study led by researchers at Penn State. The findings highlight the broad utility of wastewater surveillance as a tool for monitoring the effects of human health on water quality and ecosystem health.
bioengineer.org
Patients may have and transmit COVID-19 viruses with diverse genetic sequences simultaneously, with possible implications for evolution of new variants
Patients may have and transmit COVID-19 viruses with diverse genetic sequences simultaneously, with possible implications for evolution of new variants. Patients may have and transmit COVID-19 viruses with diverse genetic sequences simultaneously, with possible implications for evolution of new variants. Article URL: http://journals.plos.org/plosgenetics/article?id=10.1371/journal.pgen.1010200. Article Title: COVID-19 infection and transmission includes...
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastim for Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia
The FDA has approved eflapegrastim-xnst injection for adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs linked with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. The FDA approved eflapegrastim-xnst (Rolvedon) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer...
massdevice.com
FDA warns of clip lock issue on some Abbott MitraClip heart valves
The FDA alerted healthcare providers about potential malfunctions with the Abbott (NYSE:ABT) MitraClip clip delivery systems. On Sept. 8, Abbott issued an urgent medical device correction. It informed providers of an increased rate of reports of clip lock malfunctions. Users observed malfunctions both before and after clip deployment. The FDA...
labpulse.com
Foundation to present on genomic profiling at ESMO 2022
September 7, 2022 -- Foundation Medicine said it will present 14 abstracts at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress that show how genomic profiling can advance cancer care. At the congress, which is being held in Paris September 9-13, Foundation Medicine will highlight the following:. Two studies...
Nature.com
The interferon-Î³ receptor pathway: a new way to regulate CAR T cell-solid tumor cell adhesion
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 315 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Nature by the Maus group represents a great discovery that the IFNÎ³R pathway in solid tumors affected interactions with CAR T cells by affecting cell-binding duration and avidity.1.
Silence Therapeutics Gets FDA Fast Track Status For Blood Cancer Candidate
Silence Therapeutics SLN announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to its lead candidate SLN124 for the treatment of polycythemia vera (PV). SLN124 is designed to address a range of hematological diseases by targeting TMPRSS6 to increase endogenous hepcidin, the body's master regulator...
getnews.info
Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Sees Expansion Owing to Key Players, Key Therapies and Research & Programmes
“Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Insight report offers deep insights into emerging Diabetic Macular Edema pipeline therapies with an analysis of 60+key players and 65+key therapies”. DelveInsight’s ‘Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Insights’ report provides a holistic view of the Diabetic Macular Edema pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as...
Comments / 0