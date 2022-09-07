Read full article on original website
Related
Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas’ portraits and why was the decision so controversial?
Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
Michelle Obama Appears To Throw Shade At Trump: 'Once Our Time's Up, We Move On'
The former first lady said that after a peaceful transition to the next president, "all that remains in this hallowed place are our good efforts and these portraits.”
Biden Restarts Tradition Abandoned During Trump's Tenure: Why Obamas Are Arriving At White House On Wednesday
Former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama will return to the White House for the unveiling of their official White House portraits, the Associated Press reported. U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will host the couple on Wednesday. This would restart a tradition that was discontinued during...
Why Obama is just now getting his portrait officially unveiled in the White House, two presidents later
After Trump and Obama snubbed each other — and pandemic delays — Biden will host his former boss to officially unveil the first Black US president's portrait at the White House.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stunning! The Obamas’ Vibrant Official Portraits Welcomed to the White House
The first Black president and first lady have officially been added to the White House Portrait Collection. On Wednesday, the White House welcomed former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for the installation of their official portraits. Their addition to the White House Collection marks the return of a tradition that has not been celebrated since 2012 when Obama held an unveiling ceremony for George W. Bush and Laura Bush.
Former US presidents Carter, Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Trump react to Queen Elizabeth's death: 'She meant a great deal to us'
"In sunshine or storm, she was a source of stability, serenity, and strength," former President Bill Clinton said of Queen Elizabeth II.
Hillary Clinton throws shade at Ted Cruz branding him ‘the eternal blowhard’
Hillary Clinton threw some shade at Ted Cruz during a talk show appearance on Thursday night and branded him “the eternal blowhard”.The former secretary of state appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside her daughter Chelsea Clinton to discuss their new Apple TV show Gutsy.In the lighthearted segment, host Andy Cohen asked the 2016 presidential candidate to name the “biggest blowhard” who had served in the US Senate throughout history.“You served as a Senator from 2001 to 2009. What US Senator is, or was the biggest blowhard?” he asked.The late-night talk show host had previously reassured...
Hillary Clinton’s stinging response when offered chance to ask one question of Melania Trump
Hillary Clinton gave a stinging response when asked on a TV show what one question would she like to ask Melania Trump.“How’s your summer going?” she bluntly told host Andy Cohen she would ask the former first lady in the wake of the FBI’s raid of her and Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and the seizure of top secret documents.The former secretary of state appeared on Cohen’s Bravo show Watch What Happens Live with her daughter Chelsea Clinton to promote their Apple TV show Gutsy.The former presidential candidate was also asked what question she would ask Supreme Court Justice Clarence...
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Michelle Obama swipes at Trump about 'peaceful transition' in White House speech
Former first lady Michelle Obama took a not-so-subtle jab at former President Donald Trump during a portrait ceremony in the White House Wednesday.
Obamas and Bidens arrive at the presidential portrait ceremony
Barack and Michelle Obama joined Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, at a ceremony to unveil their official portraits in the White House.The former president and First Lady were depicted in two paintings, with Mr Obama pictured in a black suit, and Ms Obama wearing blue dress, created by artists Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung respectively.In keeping with tradition, it is likely that the former president’s portrait will hang in the Grand Foyer of the White House, close to portraits of Bill Clinton and George W Bush.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Roberts pushes back against critics questioning Supreme Court’s legitimacy
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts defended the court’s legitimacy on Friday in his first public comments since the end of its last term, during which it issued controversial rulings including the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Roberts said at a judicial...
Takeaways from the Trump and DOJ Mar-a-Lago special master court filing
The Justice Department and former President Donald Trump's lawyers faced off yet again in the Mar-a-Lago investigation, this time in a court filing late Friday where they offered vastly different proposals for how the critical special master review of seized documents should work.
Comments / 0