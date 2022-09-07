Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys FansFlurrySportsDallas, TX
Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording StudioLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Deep Ellum plans to create a community center to commemorate its 150th anniversaryJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
O’Rourke Said Texas is Not a Red State but a Non-voting StateTom HandyDenton, TX
Frisco’s Kolache Factory to offer 40-cent kolaches Sept. 13
Kolache Factory will offer 40-cent fruit and cream cheese kolaches Sept. 13 in celebration of its 40th anniversary. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) The Kolache Factory in Frisco, located at 5995 Preston Road, will serve 40-cent fruit and cream cheese kolaches on Sept. 13. The special is limited to six kolaches per customer. The deal celebrates the franchise’s 40th anniversary, according to a news release. Kolache Factory first opened in Houston, Texas in 1982 and now features 60 locations across nine states. 214-387-0001. www.kolachefactory.com.
Life Time plans fall opening for McKinney’s Craig Ranch
The location will feature an olympic-sized outdoor pool. (Rendering courtesy Life Time) Life Time plans to open its new McKinney location in Craig Ranch sometime this fall, according to a news release. The news of the projected opening comes nearly one year after the announcement that Life Time had purchased...
Postino WineCafe planning to open Southlake location
Postino WineCafe is based in Arizona. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Arizona-based restaurant chain Postino WineCafe is planning to open a Southlake location next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The restaurant will be at 1440 Main St., Southlake, the listing stated. Postino features wine from Italy, Germany, France, California and other regions. It also offers charcuterie boards, bruschetta, paninis, desserts and more. www.postinowinecafe.com.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas there is a winner amongst you, now they probably don't play for the Dallas Cowboys, because unfortunately, they lost to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday night.
Plano boutique Griffin & Grace specializes in women’s clothing, gifts, decor
Throughout Griffin & Grace, customers will find color-coordinated displays. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) Griffin & Grace owner Jamie Rohlich said she makes purchasing decisions for the boutique based on personal preferences. “My clientele come into my store because they like my style,” she said. “If I’m not going to wear...
Texas Oncology-Keller moves location to Alliance area of Fort Worth
A new location for Texas Oncology-Keller opened this summer in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Courtesy Texas Oncology) Texas Oncology-Keller will hold a grand opening on Sept. 15 for a new 22,330-square-foot cancer care center that opened in the Alliance area of Fort Worth this summer. A groundbreaking was...
These are the best BBQ joints in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022, report says
There's more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it's football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the Celebrity Chef Kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you’ve visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?. Boy, oh boy, do we have a list for you. Bon Appetit has recently released a report of the 50 best new restaurants in 2022, “Nigerian fine dining in Brooklyn, Asian American pastries in Cincinnati, West Texas cuisine in Lubbock, unrivaled bagels in Philly, and so many more exciting meals.”
Report: Top 10 Texas BBQ restaurants in 2022
Go ahead and tie a bib around your neck, make sure you have a near-empty stomach and an appetite for some dog-gone good Texas BBQ.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Wild fight ends high school football game between Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Dallas Roosevelt
FORT WORTH, Texas - The UIL is investigating a brawl that broke out at the end of a high school football game between Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday night. Eastern Hills led Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out...
fwtx.com
This Fort Worth Restaurant Just Got National Attention
The esteemed folks at Bon Appetit Magazine just announced its annual 50 Best New Restaurants in America, and, by golly, La Onda right here in Cowtown is on it. La Onda, opened by owner and chef Victor Villarreal in June 2021, has already won local hearts, one testimonial from their website calling it “easily the best food I've had in Fort Worth.” The name comes from an avant-garde art movement in Mexico.
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria to open location at The Shops at Legacy in Plano
Grimaldi's Pizzeria serves traditional coal brick oven pizza. (Courtesy Grimaldi's Pizzeria) Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is expected to open a new location next year at The Shops at Legacy in Plano. According to a listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, is scheduled to complete $750,000 in renovations at 5717 Legacy Drive, Ste. 100, Plano. Work is slated to take place from September to early January. The pizzeria originates from Brooklyn and has expanded into a chain that has locations throughout the U.S., including one in Allen. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria serves pizza, starters and desserts and has a seasonal menu option. 214-383-9703 (Allen location). www.grimaldispizzeria.com.
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Relax, the weekend is on its way. Take a look at all the things you can find in Collin County and beyond. From dinosaurs to concerts to art exhibits, there’s something for everyone around here. Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!. Dinosaurs Live!. When:...
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
townandtourist.com
25 BEST Things To Do in Dallas, TX With Kids (You’ll Have Fun Too!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Dallas is a wonderful suburban city in the great state of Texas and is a wonderful place to raise your kids. Rich with culture and history, Dallas has a variety of incredible experiences that are fun for the entire family.
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
Reality TV star bringing Gas Monkey restaurant, venue to Lewisville
Richard Rawlings, made famous on the Discovery Channel series “Fast N’ Loud,” recently announced plans to bring a new restaurant, live music venue and more to one site in Lewisville. Rawlings, the celebrity owner of Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, had previously announced a new Gas Monkey...
Urban Value Corner Store to bring two new locations to Frisco
The convenience store will offer fresh and frozen foods, snack and household items. (Courtesy Urban Value Corner Store) Urban Value Corner Stores plans to open two new locations in Frisco before the end of the year. The first location is coming to Frisco Square at 8819 Coleman Blvd., and is expected to open the first week in October, according to CEO and Founder Steve McKinley. The second location will be at 9779 Gaylord Parkway, near the intersection of Gaylord Parkway and Ohio Drive, and is expected to open in December, McKinley said. The convenience store is an “innovative shopping solutions retailer” and offers snacks, groceries, fresh and frozen foods, beer and wine, household items and locally-made Texas products, according to the website. www.urbanvaluestore.com.
Courtyard Theater celebrates 20th anniversary in Plano
In honor of the 20th anniversary of the Plano Courtyard Theatre, the Plano Arts Coalition put on an event that included art exhibits and music as well as choral, dance and theater performances. (Courtesy Erica Salas) Courtyard Theater, located at 1509 H Ave., Plano, celebrated its 20th anniversary in August...
