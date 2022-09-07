ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco’s Kolache Factory to offer 40-cent kolaches Sept. 13

Kolache Factory will offer 40-cent fruit and cream cheese kolaches Sept. 13 in celebration of its 40th anniversary. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) The Kolache Factory in Frisco, located at 5995 Preston Road, will serve 40-cent fruit and cream cheese kolaches on Sept. 13. The special is limited to six kolaches per customer. The deal celebrates the franchise’s 40th anniversary, according to a news release. Kolache Factory first opened in Houston, Texas in 1982 and now features 60 locations across nine states. 214-387-0001. www.kolachefactory.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Postino WineCafe planning to open Southlake location

Postino WineCafe is based in Arizona. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Arizona-based restaurant chain Postino WineCafe is planning to open a Southlake location next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The restaurant will be at 1440 Main St., Southlake, the listing stated. Postino features wine from Italy, Germany, France, California and other regions. It also offers charcuterie boards, bruschetta, paninis, desserts and more. www.postinowinecafe.com.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Addison, TX
City
Richardson, TX
City
Plano, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Richardson, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Richardson, TX
Business
Richardson, TX
Lifestyle
Kristina Rowe - Just Me in Big D

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the Celebrity Chef Kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Stall Info#Bakery#Cookie Crew#Food Drink#The University Of Texas#Dallas College#Richland Campus
CW33

Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you’ve visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?. Boy, oh boy, do we have a list for you. Bon Appetit has recently released a report of the 50 best new restaurants in 2022, “Nigerian fine dining in Brooklyn, Asian American pastries in Cincinnati, West Texas cuisine in Lubbock, unrivaled bagels in Philly, and so many more exciting meals.”
TEXAS STATE
fwtx.com

This Fort Worth Restaurant Just Got National Attention

The esteemed folks at Bon Appetit Magazine just announced its annual 50 Best New Restaurants in America, and, by golly, La Onda right here in Cowtown is on it. La Onda, opened by owner and chef Victor Villarreal in June 2021, has already won local hearts, one testimonial from their website calling it “easily the best food I've had in Fort Worth.” The name comes from an avant-garde art movement in Mexico.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria to open location at The Shops at Legacy in Plano

Grimaldi's Pizzeria serves traditional coal brick oven pizza. (Courtesy Grimaldi's Pizzeria) Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is expected to open a new location next year at The Shops at Legacy in Plano. According to a listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, is scheduled to complete $750,000 in renovations at 5717 Legacy Drive, Ste. 100, Plano. Work is slated to take place from September to early January. The pizzeria originates from Brooklyn and has expanded into a chain that has locations throughout the U.S., including one in Allen. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria serves pizza, starters and desserts and has a seasonal menu option. 214-383-9703 (Allen location). www.grimaldispizzeria.com.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
townandtourist.com

25 BEST Things To Do in Dallas, TX With Kids (You’ll Have Fun Too!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Dallas is a wonderful suburban city in the great state of Texas and is a wonderful place to raise your kids. Rich with culture and history, Dallas has a variety of incredible experiences that are fun for the entire family.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Urban Value Corner Store to bring two new locations to Frisco

The convenience store will offer fresh and frozen foods, snack and household items. (Courtesy Urban Value Corner Store) Urban Value Corner Stores plans to open two new locations in Frisco before the end of the year. The first location is coming to Frisco Square at 8819 Coleman Blvd., and is expected to open the first week in October, according to CEO and Founder Steve McKinley. The second location will be at 9779 Gaylord Parkway, near the intersection of Gaylord Parkway and Ohio Drive, and is expected to open in December, McKinley said. The convenience store is an “innovative shopping solutions retailer” and offers snacks, groceries, fresh and frozen foods, beer and wine, household items and locally-made Texas products, according to the website. www.urbanvaluestore.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy