MLB world reacts to league vote on significant rule changes

A huge vote took place on Friday for the MLB regarding a number of significant rules for the 2023 MLB season that could have a huge effect on the sport of baseball for years to come. The rules up for vote were a potential pitch clock that we have seen...
Yankees host the Rays to start 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (77-58, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (83-55, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0); Yankees: Frankie Montas (5-11, 3.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -182, Yankees +143. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a...
10 pitchers with the slowest tempos who could be most affected by the MLB's new pitch clock in 2023

After years of speculation, the MLB will officially begin to implement a pitch clock beginning next season. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, pitchers will only be allowed 15 seconds between pitches when the bases are empty (the MLB average is currently at 18.2 seconds) and 20 seconds when runners are on base (the current average is 23.8 seconds).
Ranking the top five MLB free-agent relievers

A quality bullpen often separates the World Series contenders from the pretenders. It's tremendously difficult for teams to navigate October baseball without reliable relief pitching. With that in mind, all 30 MLB teams will be in the market for relievers this winter. The Boston Red Sox should be among the...
Kapler explains how 'exciting' new MLB rules will impact Giants

CHICAGO -- Gabe Kapler has repeated the mantra so many times in three years that he paused and smiled as he was about to say it again Friday at Wrigley Field. "One more time," he cracked, before going into the staff's three core pitching philosophies. "They are 'pound the zone',...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB World Reacts To Major Changes For 2023 Season

Major League Baseball will implement a couple of major changes for the 2023 season. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the MLB has voted to implement a pitch clock and ban defensive shifts starting next year. The pitch clock will be 15 seconds with the bases empty, and 20...
Giants Select Luis Ortiz

The Giants have selected the contract of right-hander Luis Ortiz today. The club already had a vacancy on their 40-man roster after catcher Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment yesterday. Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle mentioned that Ortiz appeared to be about to join the club with Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area relaying that Ortiz had a locker for today’s game. Slusser also relays that outfielder Bryce Johnson has been optioned in a corresponding move to get Ortiz onto the active roster. Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News relays that the moves are official.
