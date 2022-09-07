Read full article on original website
Joc Pederson’s blunt, 3-word reaction to MLB shift ban in 2023
There will be many new rules coming to MLB in the 2023 season. A pitch clock, banning of the shift and bigger bases will be introduced to help improve the game. San Francisco Giants star Joc Pederson is one of the many players happy to hear about the MLB shift ban.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to league vote on significant rule changes
A huge vote took place on Friday for the MLB regarding a number of significant rules for the 2023 MLB season that could have a huge effect on the sport of baseball for years to come. The rules up for vote were a potential pitch clock that we have seen...
FOX Sports
Yankees host the Rays to start 3-game series
Tampa Bay Rays (77-58, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (83-55, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0); Yankees: Frankie Montas (5-11, 3.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -182, Yankees +143. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a...
Dodgers News: Dodgers Insider Gives Update on Tony Gonsolin Injury
Hold your breath Dodgers fans.
10 pitchers with the slowest tempos who could be most affected by the MLB's new pitch clock in 2023
After years of speculation, the MLB will officially begin to implement a pitch clock beginning next season. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, pitchers will only be allowed 15 seconds between pitches when the bases are empty (the MLB average is currently at 18.2 seconds) and 20 seconds when runners are on base (the current average is 23.8 seconds).
San Francisco Giants may have a new Dodger-killer on the rise
The San Francisco Giants are always looking for ways to find an edge on their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Could a new face provide just such an edge in the years to come?. During the just-completed series against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine, San Francisco Giants rookie David Villar...
NBC Sports
Ranking the top five MLB free-agent relievers
A quality bullpen often separates the World Series contenders from the pretenders. It's tremendously difficult for teams to navigate October baseball without reliable relief pitching. With that in mind, all 30 MLB teams will be in the market for relievers this winter. The Boston Red Sox should be among the...
NBC Sports
Kapler explains how 'exciting' new MLB rules will impact Giants
CHICAGO -- Gabe Kapler has repeated the mantra so many times in three years that he paused and smiled as he was about to say it again Friday at Wrigley Field. "One more time," he cracked, before going into the staff's three core pitching philosophies. "They are 'pound the zone',...
This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive
Some call the man "Foo-dini" for his magic moves at Dodger Stadium.
MLB World Reacts To Major Changes For 2023 Season
Major League Baseball will implement a couple of major changes for the 2023 season. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the MLB has voted to implement a pitch clock and ban defensive shifts starting next year. The pitch clock will be 15 seconds with the bases empty, and 20...
MLB Odds: Rays vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022
The Tampa Bay Rays will begin a three-game series with the New York Yankees as the AL East division race is tighter than ever. It is time to look at our MLB odds series to deliver a Rays-Yankees prediction and pick. Tampa Bay trailed New York by 13 games at...
Report: MLB Votes to Implement Shocking New Rules
Major League Baseball has voted to implement new rules for the 2023 season.
Dodgers News: Eddy Alvarez Released by LA
The journeyman infielder becomes a free agent after being released by the Dodgers
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Admits Tough Conversations Are Ahead for Injured Pitchers
With several injured pitchers getting closer to being done with their minor league rehab assignments, the Dodgers have some tough questions ahead.
Giants Select Luis Ortiz
The Giants have selected the contract of right-hander Luis Ortiz today. The club already had a vacancy on their 40-man roster after catcher Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment yesterday. Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle mentioned that Ortiz appeared to be about to join the club with Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area relaying that Ortiz had a locker for today’s game. Slusser also relays that outfielder Bryce Johnson has been optioned in a corresponding move to get Ortiz onto the active roster. Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News relays that the moves are official.
