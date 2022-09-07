Read full article on original website
Related
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
Former flight attendant reveals the five things she’d never do on a plane
A former flight attendant has revealed a list of five things that she would never do on a plane.On TikTok, Kat Kamalani frequently shares travelling tips. In a recent video, she shared a range of things that she would ultimately avoid doing anytime she’s on a flight. For example, she said that she would “never get on an airplane without bringing snacks” since “you never know what could happen”.Her second rule is that she “would never drink the hot water” on a plane, which ultimately eliminates coffee and tea as beverage options. She also noted that she posted a...
American Airlines stopped a family from boarding a flight after they said their daughter had special needs
The couple and their 13-year-old daughter were traveling from Orlando to Richmond via Charlotte and were not grouped together on a connecting flight.
I flew on United's aging Boeing 767-300ER from Boston to London in economy and the updated cabin made the plane feel like new
United Airlines has held onto its Boeing 767 aircraft and is retrofitting them with an upgraded cabin. The fleet is primarily used on international routes, though it is also flies some domestic routes, like to Hawaii. I flew on United's 767-300ER in economy and loved the cabin, which made the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to
An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
See inside the flying taxis American Airlines and Virgin want to use to carry 4 passengers on 30-minute flights between airports and across cities
Vertical Aerospace's VX4 flying taxi is set to launch by 2025 and aims to turn what was once the stuff of science fiction into a reality.
Meals, hotels, upgrades: Here's what each airline should give you if your flight is delayed this weekend
The DOT launched a new "airline customer service dashboard" to help passengers navigate the complex delay policies of various US airlines.
msn.com
Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A New Budget Airline Is Promising Us $99 Flights to Europe
While companies making supersonic jets are promising four-hour flights between London and New York, the numbers show that most people are more concerned with ticket price than speed. Jet fuel is, according to the IATA, up by almost 150% from last year while the latest numbers from Adobe Analytics (ADBE)...
Families who want to sit together on flights might be getting a break
Almost every time you make an airline reservation, once you settle on a fare you agree to pay, comes the real challenge: choosing a seat.Twenty years ago, the choices were relatively simple and uncomplicated. If you were flying economy, you could choose window or aisle, or if you booked early enough, an exit row seat. If families wanted to fly together, they could choose a whole row in the center of a wide-body aircraft.But then, as airlines added more seats to their airplanes, they also looked to maximize additional revenue, and most airlines then assigned additional prices to those coach...
Narcity
I Booked A Trip With Flair Airlines & Here’s What It Was Like
Flying is a big part of who I am. I literally exist thanks to the Pearson International Airport, where my parents met; my dad was a baggage handler and my mom a supervisor at a now-defunct airline. Since then, we’ve lived all over the world — and today I reside in beautiful B.C. — but our home base has always been Toronto.
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
Complex
Baggage Handler Dies After Getting Hair Stuck in Airport Machinery
Jermani Thompson, a 26-year-old baggage handler, died after her hair get stuck in machinery as she offloaded an aircraft at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. As reported by CBS affiliate WWL-TV, Thompson was working as a supervisor and was unloading baggage from a Frontier Airlines flight on Wednesday....
Thrillist
United Airlines Is Planning to Launch Air Taxis Costing $100 Per Ride
United Airlines made a gamble earlier this week by investing $15 million in a startup that manufactures electric-powered air taxis. According to Fox 11, the airline made a conditional agreement with Eve Air Mobility to purchase 200 of the air taxis and the possibility of purchasing 200 more. The taxis...
Food & Wine
Are You Being Rude to Your Server Without Realizing It?
Most people go through life trying not to offend others. There are surely some who have ill intent, like those who play slot machine games on their cell phone while on public transportation with the volume turned up, but the majority of us try not to be rude. It's generally pretty easy to not be an abhorrent person, but there are a few things customers might do at a restaurant that could make the server perceive them as just a teensy bit disrespectful.
The best toasters of 2022
Slot toasters (you might call them pop-up toasters) have been a staple on kitchen counters for more than a century, and we've tested nine leading models to find the best ones to make perfectly browned toast and bagels with crisp edges — and to make sure you don't buy one that requires repeated passes just to warm up your bread.
Comments / 1