Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
It’s a time-honored tradition for former presidents and first ladies to commission an artist to paint their portraits to reside in the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. In 2018, the paintings of Barack and Michelle Obama were unveiled, and now, it’s time to get started on Donald and Melania Trump’s portraits.
The Obamas returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official White House portraits. Former President Obama’s portrait was painted by Robert McCurdy, while former first lady Michelle Obama’s was by Sharon Sprung. The Obama Foundation released a video about the artists’ processes.
Former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama will return to the White House for the unveiling of their official White House portraits, the Associated Press reported. U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will host the couple on Wednesday. This would restart a tradition that was discontinued during...
After Trump and Obama snubbed each other — and pandemic delays — Biden will host his former boss to officially unveil the first Black US president's portrait at the White House.
Former first lady Michelle Obama took a not-so-subtle jab at former President Donald Trump during a portrait ceremony in the White House Wednesday.
"I think it's fair to say that every president is acutely aware that we are just temporary residents — we're renters here. We're charged with the upkeep until our lease runs out. But we also leave a piece of ourselves in this place," Barack Obama said to George W. Bush, Laura Bush, and all the other dignitaries gathered at the White House in May 2012. President Obama made his remarks during the unveiling of the Bushes' official White House portraits, when he also thanked his predecessors "for their extraordinary service to our country."
Barack and Michelle Obama joined Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, at a ceremony to unveil their official portraits in the White House.The former president and First Lady were depicted in two paintings, with Mr Obama pictured in a black suit, and Ms Obama wearing blue dress, created by artists Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung respectively.In keeping with tradition, it is likely that the former president’s portrait will hang in the Grand Foyer of the White House, close to portraits of Bill Clinton and George W Bush.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Spoiler alert: our forever first lady Michelle Obama stole the show at the unveiling ceremony of the Obamas' official White House portraits. ESSENCE was on site for the unveiling of the official White House portraits of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday. Unlike the widely...
