‘Bob♥Abishola’: Gina Yashere & Matt Ross Upped To Co-Showrunners On CBS Comedy Series
EXCLUSIVE: Bob♥Abishola co-creator/co-executive Gina Yashere and co-executive producer Matt Ross have been promoted to executive producers and co-showrunners alongside co-creators Al Higgins, who has been running the hit Warner Bros TV comedy, and Chuck Lorre, who serves as showrunner on all of his series. This marks the latest promotion for Yashere, who co-created Bob♥Abishola with Lorre, Higgins and Eddie Gorodetsky. After a scene-stealing guest-starring turn in the pilot as Kemi, Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) best friend, she was upped to a series regular and has been a cast member ever since, in addition to her duties as a writer-producer. Ross also has...
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
‘Ally McBeal’ Sequel With New Lead In Works At ABC From Karin Gist; Calista Flockhart Eyed To Return
EXCLUSIVE: Exactly two decades since David E. Kelley’s Ally McBeal ended its five-season run on Fox, the Emmy-winning legal dramedy starring Calista Flockhart is plotting a comeback with a sequel series, which is in early development at ABC, I have learned. Written and executive produced by Karin Gist (Mike), I hear the new show will follow a young Black woman who joins the law firm from the original series (or its current incarnation) straight out of law school. The young woman is believed to be the daughter of Ally McBeal’s (Flockhart) D.A. roommate Renée Raddick, who was played by Lisa Nicole...
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 set photo confirms two original characters returning for Netflix sequel
Beverly Hills Cop is the latest classic franchise to hop aboard the revival bandwagon, with a fourth film titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley currently in production for Netflix. And with production underway, that means that photos from the set have started to appear online. And set photos mean casting...
‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Addresses Series Exit: ‘I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning’
Michael Fishman has released a statement regarding his departure from ABC’s “The Conners” ahead of the show’s fifth season. “It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner,” Fishman said in a statement to People. “It’s every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics.” “While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career,” he continued. “While I was told I would not be returning for season 5,...
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
Collider
Stephen King Calls Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Adaptation "Nothing Short of Brilliant"
With an adaptation of one of Stephen King's more recent stories coming soon to Netflix, the author himself recently revealed that he has seen a cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, praising the film which is due for release later this year on the streaming service — high praise for the streamer and director John Lee Hancock.
Anne Heche, 'Wag the Dog' and 'Donnie Brasco' star, has died at 53
Anne Heche, an entrancing actor whose versatility powered an admirable career in television and film spanning four decades, has died at 53.
Collider
‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Produce Brad Fuller's Adaptation of ‘The Registration’
Euphoria breakout star Sydney Sweeney is continuing to dominate the spotlight as she signs on for her next project. Deadline reports that Sweeney will star in the feature adaptation of the upcoming novel The Registration. The book is set to release on September 27 and will be Madison Lawson's debut novel. Sony Pictures acquired the rights.
Claire Danes to Star in HBO Max Miniseries ‘Full Circle’ From Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon
Claire Danes has been cast in HBO Max’s miniseries “Full Circle” from director Steven Soderbergh (“Kimi”) and writer Ed Solomon (“Men in Black”), TheWrap has learned. She will join previously announced star Zazie Beetz. The series logline is as follows: “An investigation into...
‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Gets Title; Zach Gilford To Recur In Paramount+ Series
Paramount+’s upcoming Criminal Minds revival now has an official title. Criminal Minds: Evolution, from ABC Signature and CBS Studios, is set to premiere this fall exclusively on Paramount+. Zach Gilford also has been tapped to recur in a season-long arc. Criminal Minds: Evolution will continue and expand the franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series’ format. CBS’ original “Criminal Minds” series, which ran from 2005-2020, followed the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, the best of the best who profiled the worst of the worst. In Criminal Minds: Evoluation, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest...
The Cast of ‘Cobra Kai’ Is Making Bank on Instagram — But Which Star Pulls in the Most?
Increasing fan interest has been great for the cast of ‘Cobra Kai’ who have been making bank on Instagram with sponsored posts.
Ellen Pompeo Talks About Reduced ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Presence, Reveals When She Will Return & Says “I’ll Never Truly Be Gone”
Ellen Pompeo on Friday made her first public comments about her reduced on-screen presence on Grey’s Anatomy next season. As Deadline exclusively reported last month, Pompeo will appear in only eight episodes of ABC’s top scripted series for the upcoming 19th season. She is using the time to star in and executive produce an eight-episode Untitled Orphan limited series for Hulu. “[Grey’s is] still gonna be just fine without me — I’m still gonna do the voiceover,” Pompeo told Deadline today on the red carpet for the Disney Legends ceremony at the D23 Expo, confirming that she will still do the series’...
The 10 best new TV shows to watch this fall, from 'American Gigolo' to 'Andor'
Jon Bernthal is the new "American Gigolo," Blockbuster Video is on Netflix and a new "Star Wars" hero arrives in the 10 best TV shows of fall 2022.
‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji to Premiere Comedy Special ‘A Whole Me’ on HBO in October (EXCLUSIVE)
Yvonne Orji has set a new comedy special at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. “Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me” will premiere Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. on HBO before streaming on HBO Max. Written and performed by Orji and shot in downtown Los Angeles, the special focuses on her evolving thoughts on friendship, dating, adulting and why guys need better friends — all of which she discusses in therapy. With a mix of stand-up and scripted vignettes, she offers her point of view on issues such as the pandemic and estate planning, as well as being the child of Nigerian immigrants...
‘Straight Man’: Olivia Scott Welch Joins Bob Odenkirk & Mireille Enos In AMC Series
EXCLUSIVE: Panic star Olivia Scott Welch has been tapped as a lead opposite Bob Odenkirk and Mireille Enos in Straight Man, AMC’s series adaptation of Richard Russo’s novel, from former The Killing writer-producer Aaron Zelman and The Office alum Paul Lieberstein. In the dramedy, from TriStar TV, William Henry Devereaux Jr. (Odenkirk) is the unlikely and reluctant chairman of the English department in an underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. His discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans. Welch will...
From the Archives | Rising to the challenging test of 'Time'
His first album of new material in seven years finds Dylan exploring mortality, heartbreak and isolation with blunt sincerity.
CNET
Emmys 2022: All the Nominated TV Shows, With 'Succession' Topping Them All
Attention, TV lovers everywhere -- the 2022 Emmys are just days away. So it's time to comb the list of nominations for your favorites. HBO's Succession leads the pack, earning 25 Emmy nominations, including for best drama. Cast members Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook are all nominated in acting categories.
Collider
Beanie Feldstein Joins the Cast of Ethan Coen's Solo Directorial Debut
It has been announced that Beanie Feldstein will join the cast of the upcoming untitled film from Ethan Coen. Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan will also star in the film. This will be the first movie that Coen will helm without his brother, Joel Coen, who just experienced a solo directing outing of his own with last year's The Tragedy of Macbeth. Together the Coen brothers have directed many classics including Fargo and No Country for Old Men.
ComicBook
Pinocchio Producer Teases Sequel Films for Live-Action Remake
Walt Disney Animation's Pinocchio represents one of the most beloved classics of the studio's library, still widely loved more than 80 years after its release. The 1940 version of Pinocchio never had a sequel, but that doesn't mean the new live-action remake can't add to the story and legacy. Disney's live-action Pinocchio, directed by Robert Zemeckis, could set the stage for sequels, according to one of its executive producers.
