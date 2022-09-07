ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

People

Famed Dog Sled Racer Lance Mackey Dead After 'Long Battle with Cancer'

“Lance embodied the Spirit of the Race, the tenacity of an Alaskan musher, displayed the ultimate show of perseverance and was loved by his fans,” said officials for sled dog race run The Iditarod Four-time Iditarod winner Lance Mackey has died. He was 52. Mackey's kennel announced the news of his death in a Facebook post on Wednesday, sharing, "Lance passed away this evening after a long battle with cancer." Officials for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race mourned the loss of Mackey on Instagram alongside a collage of...
People

17-Year-Old High School Senior Dies in Florida Boating Crash: She 'Was a Joy to All Who Knew Her'

Lucy Fernandez, a student at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Florida, died after a boat she was in crashed on Sunday night A Florida community is mourning a 17-year-old high school senior who died over the weekend after the boat she was traveling in capsized near Boca Chita Key. Lucy Fernandez, a student at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Miami, died after sustaining injuries in a boating accident, the school announced in a message on their Facebook page. "Known for her smile, larger than life personality and signature laugh,...
BBC

Boy's stag photo scoops Wildlife Photographer of the Year accolade

An eight-year-old boy who snapped a stunning shot of a deer in the snow in a London park has scooped a top photography award. Joshua Cox was just six years old when he captured the majestic animal in Richmond Park last January with a camera he had received for Christmas.
Georgia State
ohmymag.co.uk

The family’s anguish as their dog dies after the sitter left it to 'boil' in a scorching heat

The family left their beloved bulldog Teddie with a ‘highly recommended’ dog sitter to prepare him for a holiday later that year. The owner can’t hold back her tears as she describes her heartbreak after the sitter’s early morning call, simply stating their dog was dead. The animalwas left in a glass conservatory in extreme heat. The family is confident the death was avoidable.
The US Sun

msn.com

Sheep Patiently Waits for Livestock Guardian Puppy to Give Her Kisses in Sweet Video

TikTok user @blueheronfarms has a 5-month-old Livestock Guard Dog who is in training. Based on a recent clip, we'd say the dog seems comfortable enough being in the barn with the sheep and lambs but she still seems a little distracted. We wouldn't say she's fully embraced all the animals yet. It takes time! On the plus side, some of the animals are already loving on her!
Indy100

Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows

The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
BBC

Sport-mad teen left in wheelchair after football game

A 14-year-old boy has been left needing a wheelchair after experiencing excruciating Achilles pain. Conrad from Stroud, Gloucestershire, used to be captain of the football team but has been a wheelchair user for a year after experiencing pain in his Achilles tendons. Doctors have diagnosed him with complex regional pain...
BBC

Ashford family's life changed by diabetes sniffer dog

A charity that trains dogs to smell blood sugar levels has saved the life of a boy diagnosed with diabetes at five years old, his mum has said. Evan, now eight, has type 1 diabetes and often does not know if his blood sugar is lethally high or low. The...
pethelpful.com

Woman Rescues Sweet Domesticated Bird at the Beach and We're So Here for It

TikTok user @mermaidjacy has a little PSA for all of us after she and her sister saved an animal. She told users that all her life she and her family rescued animals. She grew up on a farm outside the city and they would always find abandoned animals off the side of the road. So when her sister found an animal all alone at the beach, they knew they needed to step in, just like they'd done dozens of times before.
ANIMALS

