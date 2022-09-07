Read full article on original website
Jennette McCurdy Felt "Self-Righteous" When She Allegedly Turned Down "Hush Money" From Nickelodeon
Watch: Jennette McCurdy Says She Was "Exploited" on iCarly. Jennette McCurdy is standing her ground. The former child star touched on her difficult decision to turn down what she described as "hush money" from Nickelodeon following harassment she says she endured from a male boss. "I approach it from my...
Jennette McCurdy Revealed Why She And Miranda Cosgrove Grew Apart
"There's kind of complicated feelings around it."
Jennette McCurdy recalls her mom saying she was 'all used up': 'What happened to my good little girl?'
Jennette McCurdy continues to share the abuse she endured from her mother while growing up. McCurdy, who is promoting her book "I'm Glad My Mom Died," recently appeared on "Red Table Talk" alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Norris. In a clip shared with People magazine, McCurdy can...
'I Am So Disappointed In You': Jennette McCurdy Reveals Horrifying Email From Her Late Mom
Jennette McCurdy is providing major evidence to back up her immense hatred toward her abusive mother.In a preview of Facebook Watch's show Red Table Talk, the former Nickelodeon star — who published her book, I’m Glad My Mom Died, last month — revealed an aggressive email from her mother, Debbie McCurdy, who died from cancer back in 2013.In a minute-long clip of McCurdy’s upcoming conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield, the 30-year-old read aloud a disturbing email her mother once sent her. “I am so disappointed in you,” the message began. “You used to be my...
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Molestation Allegations: 'I Know People Have a Bunch of Questions'
Tiffany Haddish's lawyer called the accusations "bogus claims" and said the actress "would not be shaken down" Tiffany Haddish is speaking out after being accused of molestation. Last Tuesday, a 22-year-old woman identified as Jane Doe sued Haddish, 42, and comedian Aries Spears, 47, in California's Superior Court for Los Angeles County on behalf of herself and a minor identified as John Doe, her younger brother. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jane alleged that Haddish "groomed" the plaintiffs, leaving them "traumatized for life." The plaintiff claimed that Haddish was a "longtime family friend"...
Ariana Grande Fans Are ‘Disgusted’ by Her ‘Sexualization’ on Teen Nickelodeon Show
Ariana Grande acted for Nickelodeon, with some fans noting some 'uncomfortable' 'Victorious' and 'Sam & Cat' scenes featuring the 'No Tears Left to Cry' artist.
Teen Mom star Cory Wharton shares heartbreaking update on 3-month-old daughter Maya after baby’s health crisis
TEEN Mom star Cory Wharton has shared a heartbreaking update on his three-month-old daughter Maya's health as she has been struggling with a serious heart condition. In a post on Instagram, Cory, 31, opened up about Maya's battle with CHD - coronary heart disease - and revealed his baby girl will have to undergo two more heart surgeries.
‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra shows off 24-pound weight loss
Tyler Baltierra is “pumped” about his body transformation. The husband of “Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell shared before-and-after photos on Instagram Thursday to show the results of his diet. “OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut,” he captioned the post. “I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!” Baltierra, 30, noted that he took the first shirtless snap at the end of March when he was “203lbs at the end of my bulk,” while the second photo showed him weighing in at “179lbs at the end of my cut.” “I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even...
Zac Efron finally addresses what caused his 2021 face transformation
Zac Efron finally set the record straight on his face transformation one year after sparking plastic surgery rumors. The actor told Men’s Health in his October 2022 cover story, published Wednesday, that he shattered his jaw while running in his house with socks on. Efron, 34, said he slipped, hit the corner of a fountain, passed out and woke up to his “chin bone … hanging off” his face. Amid the “High School Musical” star’s recovery, his facial muscles got “really, really big” to compensate for the injury, so he worked with a physical therapist to counteract their growth. When Efron took a break...
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Celebrate Engagement, Tease Pregnancy Reveal on Instagram!
In case you haven’t heard the big news, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are officially engaged!. It’s an exciting time for the couple, and their fans couldn’t be happier. Engagement rumors have been circulating since pretty much the moment these two went public with their relationship, and the announcement that Jaylan put a ring on it was met with ecstatic congratulations from Leah’s massive fanbase.
Christine Brown Is a 'Sobbing Mess' as Youngest Child Truely Starts Middle School
Christine Brown is seeing her youngest child off to middle school. In an Instagram post, the Sister Wives mom admitted she got emotional watching her 12-year-old Truely Brown embark on her first day of junior high. "It's Truely's first day of middle school. She's so excited to make friends!" Christine,...
Catelynn Lowell Is Emotional About Daughter Rya Being Her Last Baby Ahead of First Birthday
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's last little girl is growing up. In a post celebrating daughter Rya Rose, 11 months, and her recent milestones, the Teen Mom OG star admitted that these moments with the infant are bittersweet as Rya is their last baby. "Our happy girl ❤️ crawling a...
Miley Cyrus Reportedly Has Falling Out With Billy Ray Cyrus After Divorce From Her Mom
Miley Cyrus is no longer speaking to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, because of how he’s handling his ongoing divorce from Miley’s mother, Tish. The Country music star and Tish announced their separation in April. And, according to The Sun, the former Hannah Montana duo has since begun feuding to the point of unfollowing each other on social media.
Michael Jackson’s Ex-Wife Debbie Rowe Accuses Doctor Of Trading Drugs For Party Invites
Since Michael Jackson died in 2009, all of the blame has been placed on Dr. Conrad Murray, who reportedly gave him a fatal dose of the drug propofol. Now, years later, there have been more investigations into his cause of death and who else may be to blame. A TMZ...
Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Takes ‘Big Step’ in Relationship With Estranged Daughter Leah
One step at a time. Amber Portwood and her estranged daughter, Leah, are putting in the effort to improve their strained relationship. “We’re working on our relationship and I’m being patient,” the 32-year-old MTV personality said during the Tuesday, September 6, series premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “Last year, my daughter asked for […]
Irv Gotti Catches Heat For Reaching Out To Bow Wow's Daughter Shai, Addresses Critics
He'll do whatever it takes to make sure his projects are executed with perfection, and that includes reaching out to potential talent online. Irv Gotti has been much quieter ever since his Ashanti-related comments have ceased, as the Murder Inc boss couldn't stop talking about his purported former flame for months. From one interview to the next, Irv was dishing on his intimate life with the singer, but after facing a wave of backlash, he has now opted to answer any Ashanti inquiries with "no comment."
Sister Wives’ Kody Brown makes sneaky financial move with ‘favorite’ Robyn as Meri & Janelle are ousted from new company
SISTER Wives star Kody Brown has made a sneaky financial move with his “favorite” wife Robyn as Meri and Janelle are ousted from a new business venture. Kody, 53, is legally married to Robyn, 43, and spiritually married to Meri, 51, and Janelle, 53. The patriarch’s third wife...
Chelsea Houska Gets Trashed for Bragging About ANOTHER Home Purchase
There are a LOT of people who really, really love Chelsea Houska. And there are also plenty of people who don’t think she deserves all the adoration. For the first group of people, her latest Instagram post is no big deal, just another cute photo. But for the second...
