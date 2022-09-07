ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I Am So Disappointed In You': Jennette McCurdy Reveals Horrifying Email From Her Late Mom

Jennette McCurdy is providing major evidence to back up her immense hatred toward her abusive mother.In a preview of Facebook Watch's show Red Table Talk, the former Nickelodeon star — who published her book, I’m Glad My Mom Died, last month — revealed an aggressive email from her mother, Debbie McCurdy, who died from cancer back in 2013.In a minute-long clip of McCurdy’s upcoming conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield, the 30-year-old read aloud a disturbing email her mother once sent her. “I am so disappointed in you,” the message began. “You used to be my...
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Molestation Allegations: 'I Know People Have a Bunch of Questions'

Tiffany Haddish's lawyer called the accusations "bogus claims" and said the actress "would not be shaken down" Tiffany Haddish is speaking out after being accused of molestation. Last Tuesday, a 22-year-old woman identified as Jane Doe sued Haddish, 42, and comedian Aries Spears, 47, in California's Superior Court for Los Angeles County on behalf of herself and a minor identified as John Doe, her younger brother. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jane alleged that Haddish "groomed" the plaintiffs, leaving them "traumatized for life." The plaintiff claimed that Haddish was a "longtime family friend"...
Page Six

‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra shows off 24-pound weight loss

Tyler Baltierra is “pumped” about his body transformation. The husband of “Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell shared before-and-after photos on Instagram Thursday to show the results of his diet. “OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut,” he captioned the post. “I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!” Baltierra, 30, noted that he took the first shirtless snap at the end of March when he was “203lbs at the end of my bulk,” while the second photo showed him weighing in at “179lbs at the end of my cut.” “I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even...
Page Six

Zac Efron finally addresses what caused his 2021 face transformation

Zac Efron finally set the record straight on his face transformation one year after sparking plastic surgery rumors. The actor told Men’s Health in his October 2022 cover story, published Wednesday, that he shattered his jaw while running in his house with socks on. Efron, 34, said he slipped, hit the corner of a fountain, passed out and woke up to his “chin bone … hanging off” his face. Amid the “High School Musical” star’s recovery, his facial muscles got “really, really big” to compensate for the injury, so he worked with a physical therapist to counteract their growth. When Efron took a break...
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
The Hollywood Gossip

Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Celebrate Engagement, Tease Pregnancy Reveal on Instagram!

In case you haven’t heard the big news, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are officially engaged!. It’s an exciting time for the couple, and their fans couldn’t be happier. Engagement rumors have been circulating since pretty much the moment these two went public with their relationship, and the announcement that Jaylan put a ring on it was met with ecstatic congratulations from Leah’s massive fanbase.
hotnewhiphop.com

Irv Gotti Catches Heat For Reaching Out To Bow Wow's Daughter Shai, Addresses Critics

He'll do whatever it takes to make sure his projects are executed with perfection, and that includes reaching out to potential talent online. Irv Gotti has been much quieter ever since his Ashanti-related comments have ceased, as the Murder Inc boss couldn't stop talking about his purported former flame for months. From one interview to the next, Irv was dishing on his intimate life with the singer, but after facing a wave of backlash, he has now opted to answer any Ashanti inquiries with "no comment."
