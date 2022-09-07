Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Women speak out about safety while running; "Gender or race shouldn't matter"
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of local runners honored a mother and teacher who was kidnapped and murdered during her morning jog in Tennessee. It was a memorial run for Eliza Fletcher, a young mother and wife who was abducted and killed last week while on her morning jog in Memphis.
WSYX ABC6
'It's pretty devastating,' Columbus runner reacts to death of Memphis runner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus runner feels no person should be concerned about their safety while running. "You shouldn’t have to worry about our entire life being in danger," Jayne Goodrich said. Goodrich is an avid runner, mother, and employee at Fleet Feet. She said it's tragic...
WSYX ABC6
Youth-to-Youth Program Helps Teens Manage Mental Health and Stay Drug Free
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WSYX) - It's not your typical after school program. It's about connecting and making long lasting friendships. "I met some great people, and this whole thing has been life changing for me honestly," commented Zion Randall, a student at Fort Hayes High School. Randall is a part of a community based drug prevention and youth leadership program called Youth-to-Youth.
WSYX ABC6
Honor Flight Columbus takes flight: 84 veterans headed to Washington DC
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the sun gleamed over John Glenn Columbus International Airport, inside the stars and stripes shined brightly too. Korean War veteran Jerry Roberts, 90, was among the 84 veterans headed to Washington DC. It's all a part of Honor Flight Columbus. "What it means to...
WSYX ABC6
Health leaders urge Ohioans to keep up with vaccinations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference Thursday regarding COVID-19 vaccines. On Wednesday, Columbus Public Health announced that a limited amount of bivalent COVID-19 booster shots were available. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Director of the Ohio Department of Health, was joined by Dr....
WSYX ABC6
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are several things to do in Central Ohio this weekend. The Columbus Oktoberfest will be back in action all weekend and the Buckeyes will be back at The Shoe on Saturday. Whatever you plan on doing, be sure to check out the list below...
WSYX ABC6
Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State men's basketball schedule 2022-23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State men's basketball team has long known its non-conference opponents for this season, but just Thursday learned its Big Ten schedule. The conference released dates and locations for every league team. Below is Ohio State's full schedule. Most tip times are TBD:. (All...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus churches among downtown buildings being targeted by suspected vandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three Columbus churches near downtown are cleaning up pieces of broken stained glass after a suspected vandal is captured on camera targeting the houses of worship. "Someone threw a paver, through the window," said Reverend Stephen Applegate, interim Priest in Charge at Trinity...
WSYX ABC6
Intel launch dominates discussions around Johnstown community
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — — Small-town America was on a big national stage Friday. A lot of attention was focused on the quaint community of Johnstown in Licking County, as people across the area watched history in the making from the Intel groundbreaking site, their home TVs or local restaurants.
WSYX ABC6
Limited amount of bivalent COVID-19 booster shots available at Columbus Public Health
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health announced Wednesday its department has a limited amount of updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots available. The booster shot is recommended by the CDC for people 12 years of age and older, the health department stated in a social media post. The bivalent...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools addresses massive amount of transportation concerns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School leaders have addressed the massive amount of transportation complaints they have received this year. During a school board meeting Tuesday CCS said that its new routing software wouldn't add new students who needed a bus to the system, and roughly 18% of bus drivers are not showing up for work each day.
WSYX ABC6
Mayor Ginther asks for patience during process of Donovan Lewis investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther sat down with ABC 6/FOX 28 as the community continues to search for answers during the Donovan Lewis investigation. As emotions remain heavy with some community members, Ginther says there has been progress within Central Ohio. "We have made more reforms in the last few years than any time in our city's history," Ginther said.
WSYX ABC6
Behind-the-scenes with the Red Pandas at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomes a new member to the family, a male Masai Giraffe calf. While the new addition is meeting the herd, families can meet the rest of the animals at the park!. Emily Yunker from the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium introduced...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo hosting Community Days for for Franklin County residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As a thank you to the community for its support, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting a series of Franklin County Community Days. On Sept. 11-13 and Oct. 2-3, the zoo will offer half-priced admission to all Franklin County residents. Community Days also will celebrate local community partners and their service to Franklin County.
WSYX ABC6
Best game ever; 7 year old greets Buckeye players before game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A seven-year-old California boy still can't find the words or believe his Buckeye luck. Just before his first Ohio State Football game last Saturday, when the Buckeyes took on Notre Dame, he got to high-five all the players. "So we got out of the car...
WSYX ABC6
2 teens arrested in deadly shooting of 2 teens in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two teenage suspects have been arrested in the June 2022 murders of two other teens on the northeast side. Terrell Hicks-Feeman, 15, and Baron Anderson, 16, have been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Layton Ridgedell, 18, and Makhy Andrews, 15, police said.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State women's basketball begins season Nov. 8, Big Ten home opener Dec. 11
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State women's basketball team and the Big Ten announced its 2022-23 schedule Wednesday. The Buckeyes open conference play Sunday, December 4 at Rutgers. Ohio State's non-conference schedule features a season-opener at home against Tennessee on November 8, the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Louisville,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Metropolitan Library to host job & resource fair September 15
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) is hosting a job and resource fair next week. The event will connect job seekers with more than 40 employers and community organizations. The job and resource fair will take place Thursday, September 15 at the Main Library located on South...
WSYX ABC6
Sports betting approved for Columbus Crew, Muirfield Village, Cincinnati Reds and more
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Casino Control Commission released a list Wednesday of casinos and sports venues that have received conditional approval to allow sports betting on Jan. 1, 2023. The Columbus Crew, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds have all received conditional approval from...
