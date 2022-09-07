ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Youth-to-Youth Program Helps Teens Manage Mental Health and Stay Drug Free

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WSYX) - It's not your typical after school program. It's about connecting and making long lasting friendships. "I met some great people, and this whole thing has been life changing for me honestly," commented Zion Randall, a student at Fort Hayes High School. Randall is a part of a community based drug prevention and youth leadership program called Youth-to-Youth.
