Newnan Times-Herald
Peter Joseph Sciame
Peter ("Pete") Joseph Sciame, 72, of Newnan, formerly of Tallahassee, FL, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at his home. He was born July 25, 1950, in Greenville, SC to the late Joseph Peter Sciame and Jeanne Poe Sciame. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by...
Newnan Times-Herald
Nita Williamson Eason
Nita Williamson Eason, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on February 13, 1954, to the late William Dean Williamson and Corrie Mae Bishop Williamson. Along with her parents, Nita is preceded in death by her...
Newnan Times-Herald
Residents caught in the middle of LOST fight
While local governments posture over the one-percent local option sales tax, area residents are caught in the middle and told they must lobby one side or the other to give in or their property taxes will increase dramatically. In Coweta County, the LOST proceeds equal a little more than 2.5...
Newnan Times-Herald
Elbert Ray Yeager, Sr.
Elbert Ray Yeager, Sr., 92, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his home in Newnan. Ray was born March 24, 1930, in Newnan to the late Marvin L. Yeager and Annie Lou Boswell Yeager. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Emma Frances Helton Yeager, five brothers, and one sister.
Newnan Times-Herald
Wreaths Across America ceremony to be held Dec. 17
The General Daniel Newnan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a wreath laying ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. According to a press release, the DAR chapter would like to place a wreath on each veteran's grave in the cemetery. In...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta approves Dunaway rezoning, renovation
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the rezoning of around 108.531 acres of land at Dunaway Gardens, located at 3218 Roscoe Road in Newnan at their meeting Tuesday. The land will be rezoned from Rural Conservation (RC) to Limited Use Historic (LUH) to expand the venue. According to...
Newnan Times-Herald
Clothes Less Traveled announces new scholarships
A volunteer with Clothes Less Traveled is now contributing his own money to help fund the scholarship program. The thrift store organization in Peachtree City uses proceeds from the sale of donated items to award grants to local nonprofits and to award college scholarships. Twenty-year veteran volunteer Dick Allis has...
Newnan Times-Herald
West Virginia man to face rape charges in Coweta
Coweta County is executing warrants for a West Virginia man accused of raping a Georgia teen at B.T. Brown Reservoir on Monday, local law enforcement said. After meeting a 17-year-old Harris County girl online, Dalton Ramsey, 28, allegedly lured her to meet with him with an offer to take her to Pennsylvania to meet her boyfriend, according to a statement released by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Newnan Times-Herald
East Coweta volleyball takes control of region
It was a successful midweek business trip to Carrollton for Head Coach Paul Collins and the East Coweta Lady Indians volleyball team. They defeated two region foes, Westlake and Carrollton, in straight sets. The two wins improved the Lady Indians' season record to 14-8; they are undefeated in region 2-7A.
Newnan Times-Herald
Addressing the Springwater Plantation HOA, Del Webb letter
As the attorney for the Del Webb Newnan development applicants, as well as a longtime resident, employer, property owner, taxpayer, and voter in Coweta County, I am writing to respond to the letter you recently published from Ernest Garrett, which he claims is written on behalf of the Springwater Plantation Homeowners’ Association.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta’s tallest okra plant originates from a garden of love
Gene and Joan Lester have been married for 62 years and have lived in their home on Camellia Drive for almost as long. For years, the Lesters ensured a garden was part of their annual routine on their land. Joan grew up on a 200-acre farm in Alabama before moving to Newnan with Gene.
Newnan Times-Herald
32 Coweta schools assessed for safety by GEMA/HS official
All 32 schools in the Coweta County School System received comprehensive on-site safety assessments from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency over a nine-day period at the end of August. GEMA/HS Region 6 Coordinator Kevin Stanfield conducted the site assessments. He had offered to conduct the onsite assessments...
Newnan Times-Herald
Too far gone
I don’t write about work very much anymore. Though the faces and minor details may change, the calls remain largely the same. And there are only so many ways you can tell the same story. But I was talking to a friend not long ago and told her I...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan to consider fire alerting system to streamline emergency response
The Newnan City Council will consider an intergovernmental agreement with Coweta County to purchase a fire station alerting system. The system, the WestNet First-In Fire Station Alerting System, would cost $80,999.36 if fitted to each of Newnan’s fire stations. That cost would be reimbursed by Coweta County within 30 days.
Newnan Times-Herald
NJSL benefit aims to support Christmas outreach programs
Once again, the Newnan Junior Service League is giving local sportsmen a shot at helping raise Christmas hope for local children in need this holiday season. On Oct. 21, the NJSL will host its 10th Annual Sporting Clay Shoot at the picturesque Blalock Lakes Hunt Club in Newnan. Registration begins...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan High students arrested for terroristic threats
Two Newnan High School students have been arrested for making terroristic threats after another student overheard them talking about setting the school on fire Wednesday morning. According to a letter sent to NHS families by Principal Chase Puckett Wednesday afternoon, a the student notified an administrator around 11 a.m. that...
Newnan Times-Herald
Ermine Furs among acts set to play at Vinylyte Sept. 16
Local music fans will have an opportunity to catch a set by young rockers Ermine Furs in Newnan this month. On Friday, Sept. 16, Vinylyte Records and Skate Shop will host its monthly open mic night, and Ermine Furs will be one of the featured up-and-coming local acts. Inspired by...
Newnan Times-Herald
Lady Cougars continue winning streak
The Newnan Lady Cougars volleyball team continued their unbeaten streak for September. They swept Central Carrollton and Starr's Mill on Thursday, both in straight sets. During the winning streak, the Lady Cougars have only lost one set. They had no problems on Thursday. They defeated Central Carrollton 25-12 and 25-16...
Newnan Times-Herald
Northgate regroups for an impressive team win
You learn a little about yourself when you are in a losing stretch and then must travel to face one of the top pitchers in the state. The Northgate Lady Vikings learned Wednesday night they have a lot of fight left. Northgate scratched a run across in the fourth and...
Newnan Times-Herald
East Coweta back on track after shutout of Ola
East Coweta and Ola Softball took the softball diamond on Tuesday night, the first game after Labor Day weekend. After a disappointing loss last Thursday, the Lady Indians got back on track with a 9-0 victory. East Coweta charged to an early lead. Madison Duffel scored their initial run on...
