Lone Nicks, Jr., age 90, of Cumberland Furnace, TN passed away, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Grays Chapel Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Mike Proctor and Rev. Ken Andrews officiating. Burial will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.

CUMBERLAND FURNACE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO