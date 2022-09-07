FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lone Nicks, Jr.
Lone Nicks, Jr., age 90, of Cumberland Furnace, TN passed away, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Grays Chapel Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Mike Proctor and Rev. Ken Andrews officiating. Burial will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
James Oscar Barker
Mr. James “Sunny” Barker was born December 20, 1951 in Clarksville, Tennessee, to the proud parents Mandy and Robin Whitfield. Sunny departed this life on August 30, 2022. Sunny was married to Rose Satter-Barker, who preceded him in death. He was retired from Austin Peay State University. After...
Janet Wade
Janet Wade, age 74, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022. Janet was born August 9, 1948 in Richlands, VA, to the late Wilbur and Ruth Busch. She is survived by three sons, Brett (Amanda) Wade, Jeffrey (Melissa) Wade, Matthew (Brooke) Wade; and nine grandchildren; Gracie, Sarah, Max, Olivia, Micah, Christian, Jay, Lily and Tyler.
Daniel Joseph Nutz
Daniel Joseph Nutz, age 65, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare. He was born on March 18, 1957 in Uniontown, PA to the late Daniel and Mary Faris Nutz. Daniel retired after several years of working as an Electrician for Two Rivers Electric Company. He attended Grace Church of the Nazarene.
James Tuck
James Robert Tuck, age 66, of Springfield, TN passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Waters of Springfield. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Robert was born February 21, 1956 in Fulton, KY son of the late, James A. and Beauton Guill Tuck. He was a truck driver, former Deputy Sherriff and a Veteran of the US Army for 10 years.
A.C. ‘Big Sarge’ Lopez announces candidacy for mayor of Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez has announced his candidacy for mayor of Clarksville. Lopez is a 100% combat disabled USMC/Army veteran who was medically retired from Fort Campbell in 2017. He served almost 22 years of active duty service with multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Lopez served as an Equal Opportunity adviser in the Army from 2009-2017.
Frolic on Franklin returns to downtown Clarksville this month
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Downtown Clarksville is gearing up for the 16th annual Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, this free event will showcase the works of over two dozen artists, staged entertainment and art demonstrations – all along the 100 block of Franklin Street.
Sarah Elizabeth Skelton Watkins
Sarah Elizabeth (Skelton) Watkins, age 77, of Clarksville, TN passed away at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, TN after a long battle with heart disease. Her final days were spent surrounded by family that she had touched in a special way throughout her memorable life. Sarah was born in Chicago,...
How a local family farm became The Ruby Cora, a wedding location favorite | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Marcia and Nathan Clark live on a farm that has been in her family since 1886. They decided after some encouragement from friends to open an event venue on the property, calling it The Ruby Cora. This week, the Clarks joins Katie Gambill and...
Austin Peay Constitution Day event to examine civic responsibility to each other
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This year’s upcoming Constitution Day event at Austin Peay State University will strive to remind us about a main tenet of our civic responsibility to the country – that we are in this together. The event – themed “Forming a More Perfect Union: Civic...
Clarksville Fire Rescue to host annual 9/11 ceremony
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery Jr. and Clarksville Fire Rescue will conduct an annual 9/11 Ceremony, honoring those lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony will begin at 8:59 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Fire Station 1, located at 802 Main St. This...
Riverfest this weekend with live music, Regatta, shopping and more
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Join the City of Clarksville along the banks of the Cumberland River on Sept. 9 and 10 to celebrate the cultural diversity of our city through music, local eats, drinks, shopping, and recreational activities for the entire family at the 33rd annual Riverfest. Riverfest is Clarksville’s...
Axe Throwing, Dream Wingz, Gladiator Brewing: Several businesses closing in Clarksville, citing inflation, pandemic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several businesses have announced they are closing their doors in Clarksville over the last few weeks, with most of them citing economic conditions for throwing in the towel. Local shops and restaurants, including some larger companies such as Dairy Queen, and smaller operations like...
What’s at Riverfest: Free Family Zone, performer lineup, Regatta schedule
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Riverfest Family Zone will be free to the public this year thanks to a sponsorship by Hankook Tire. Traditionally, a small fee and wristband are required to enter the Family Zone, but not this year. The Riverfest Family Zone will be available Friday, Sept. 9,...
Clarksville-Montgomery County IDB and Sheriff’s Office partner on training program for at-risk population
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) is pleased to partner with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee College of Applied Technology Clarksville, to launch a Smart Start training program to address critical workforce needs. The program is designed to provide skills and training...
52-year-old gets 70 years in prison for Clarksville nightclub triple shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Eric L. Hoosier, 52, also known as “Pancake,” was sentenced this week to 70 years in prison for shooting people outside a nightclub on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Witnesses said the incident started with an argument in the early morning hours between...
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Police seek public’s help locating 15-year-old runaway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 15-year-old Angelina Batista, who has run away from home. She was last seen on Sept. 5 around 11:40 p.m. leaving her residence on Needmore Road. Angelina was wearing a gray Adidas shirt with a white logo, black shorts and black crocks.
Police search for vehicle burglar in Clarksville who used stolen credit card in Goodlettsville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The search is on for the person or persons who broke into several vehicles in Clarksville last month. Two of the vehicle burglaries are under investigation by Clarksville Police detectives. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, an unknown individual(s) broke...
What’s your favorite new local restaurant? Here are the nominees – vote now in Clarksville’s Best
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Lots of new restaurants have opened over the last year, from sushi shops to sit-down restaurants. Which one is the best? Now is your chance to weigh in!. Here are the nominees in this year’s big annual Clarksville’s Best contest:. Rock N...
UPDATE: Ashland City Road back open after multi-vehicle crash
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is working a multiple vehicle crash with injuries on Ashland City Road at Glenstone Drive. The crash happened around 8:57 a.m. and involved three vehicles, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Ashland City Road (Highway 12) is currently shut down...
