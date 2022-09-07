Read full article on original website
Related
theavtimes.com
Op-ed: Open letter to Castaic community members regarding traffic congestion and Interstate 5 highway repairs
I am very aware of the traffic issues and burdens you are experiencing due to last week’s Route Fire, which significantly damaged an embankment and retaining structure along the Interstate 5 (I-5) freeway. My staff is working hard alongside the state agency responsible for I-5 repairs – the California...
theavtimes.com
Palmdale road construction updates [Sept. 12 – Sept. 18]
ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE IN THE CITY OF PALMDALE FOR THE WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 12 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 18, 2022. The City of Palmdale has contracted with Manhole Adjusting Inc. to implement the local road cape seal program which is currently under construction in various neighborhoods across the City. This is the third phase of a multiphase project and impacted residents will get a notice explaining the work phase and further notice of any street closures and/or parking restrictions. During the upcoming phase (chip seal placement), there will be brief daytime street closures and restricted parking that may require you park a short walking distance away while the chip seal is placed and allowed to cool prior to driving on it. Roads will be open to traffic at the end of the workday, but in-street parking restrictions remain in effect per the dates shown on the temporary no-parking signs. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience while this important work is completed.
theavtimes.com
Repairs on 5 Freeway in Castaic to continue next week; traffic delays ahead
CASTAIC – The northbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Castaic area reopened Friday. Sept. 9, after a 12-hour closure that caused traffic headaches for motorists struggling to traverse the area, but additional closures are on tap next week. The closures are being imposed by Caltrans to allow crews...
theavtimes.com
Sheriff to host “Community Conversation” in Palmdale Sept. 15
PALMDALE – Local residents are invited to join Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Captain Ronald Shaffer for an evening of dialogue on public safety. It’s happening from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Chimbole Cultural Center (second floor). located at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theavtimes.com
California High-Speed Rail releases draft environmental document for Palmdale to Burbank section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have...
theavtimes.com
Invasive Aedes mosquito detected in a new areas of east Palmdale
PALMDALE– The Aedes aegypti mosquito — known for spreading viruses like chikungunya, dengue, Zika, and yellow fever — has been found in new areas of east Palmdale, according to the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District. AVMVCD officials said the Aedes aegypti mosquito was recently found...
theavtimes.com
LA County Homeless Count results show decrease in the AV from 2020
ANTELOPE VALLEY – The number of unhoused people in the Antelope Valley has decreased slightly since 2020, according to the latest point-in-time tally released Thursday, Sept. 8, by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. [View it here.]. The results of the point-in-time count, conducted over three nights in February,...
theavtimes.com
Homes 4 Families Rainbow Build in Palmdale on Sept. 17
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale invites the community to join in the building of veteran homes while building the spirit of community, understanding and friendships, by participating in the 4th annual Rainbow Build. It’s happening on Saturday, Sept. 17, starting at 9 a.m., in the Palmdale Veteran Enriched...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theavtimes.com
Man found dead in Lancaster, investigation underway
LANCASTER – A man was found dead in Lancaster early Wednesday morning and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to the 44500 block of Valley Central Way where they found the victim, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
theavtimes.com
LA County logs 15 more COVID-related deaths, 2,228 new infections
Los Angeles County reported 15 more COVID-19- related deaths Friday, Sept. 9, along with 2,228 new cases. The new fatalities lifted the county’s virus-related death toll from throughout the pandemic to 33,348, while the overall number of infections rose to 3,425,863. Health officials have noted that official case numbers...
theavtimes.com
New COVID vaccine booster shots now available in LA County
A newly approved COVID-19 vaccine booster shot targeting the Omicron variant started being offered Wednesday in Los Angeles County. The booster shots are designed to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron strain of the virus, and they are available at providers throughout the county. Details on where the vaccines are available can be found at vaccinatelacounty.com, or in Spanish, vacunatelosangeles.com.
theavtimes.com
Free AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival tickets
LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster, in partnership with Lancaster Auto Mall, is giving away 3,600 concert tickets with general admission for the opening days of the Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival. Themed “What A Ride,” the eight-day fair — featuring concerts, food, rides, games, Figure 8 races,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theavtimes.com
Lancaster MOAH to host Antelope Valley Walls Fest on Sept. 17
LANCASTER – The Lancaster Museum of Art and History (MOAH) is gearing up for Antelope Valley Walls Festival 2022, a family-oriented event that celebrates the addition of 15 new murals in the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale. The free general admission festival will be held from 4 to 9...
theavtimes.com
Judge OKs former Whittier College professor’s retaliation suit for trial
A former Whittier College professor can move forward with most of her claims that she was wrongfully terminated before the 2017-18 school year for speaking out in favor of students who alleged they were sexually harassed by a longtime professor who headed her department, a judge has ruled. Los Angeles...
theavtimes.com
California officials mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
Los Angeles County and California officials joined leaders worldwide Thursday in mourning the death — and celebrating the life — of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96 after serving on the throne for seven decades. “She was an icon of grace and...
Comments / 0