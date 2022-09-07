30 Horrific Roommate Stories That Would Only Happen Living In NYC

Roommate horror stories are practically a right of passage in NYC. So we asked our lovely following to share with us their craziest roommate stories and we’ve compiled and categorized them into some of the most horrific tales we’ve ever heard. If you weren’t already, these might have you sleeping with one eye open…

The roommates that didn’t know boundaries…

1. “Noticed my throw blanket was in a different position from when I had left for work in the morning. Set up a web cam and found out my roommate liked to lay on my bed naked while I was at work. I started yelling through the camera before I found out anything else.”

2. “She seduced my boyfriend on Valentine’s Day while I was at work”

3. “My roommate was boiling his underwear in a pot that we used”

4. “When I was at home for the holidays, she let her drug dealer sleep in my bed”

5. “My roommate ate all my food until I found out she didn’t like okras. Okra started going in every meal and I even made okra juice!

6. “She shit with the bathroom door open”

The roommate you don’t keep in contact with anymore…

7. “I had a roommate who ended up on America’s Most Wanted.”

8. “When I got there, he came to the door and wouldn’t let me in. He said he read my “astrology charts” and decided that we wouldn’t be compatible as roommates. I was turned away with nowhere to go.”

9. “Had a roommate who died. But I did not discover her for six days.”

10. “Came home one night and the top lock was on. After banging on the door for 10 minutes or so, a very scared unknown couple opened the door asking who I was. They were Airbnb guests to whom my roommate had rented out her room. They also were not made aware that other people actually lived in the apartment.”

11. ” I had a roommate that was upset bc she thought that I played my music too loud. Rather than talking to me about it, she called my work and bitched to my colleagues and boss about me. I moved out that month.”

The roommates you never invited to live with you…

12. “After a while the cockroaches took over and we had to leave.”

13. “Had a roommate that tied crickets to people’s door knobs with a piece of string… for fun”

14. “Had a roommate who bought a puppy without telling us”

15. “Didn’t find out until after I moved in that his elderly mother lived in the living room.”

The roommates who always partied a little too hard…

16. “drunk roommate peeing on the kitchen floor in the middle of the night, & left her shorts by my room”

17. “One night I was walking down the hall to the bathroom and all of a sudden I just see him, shitfaced leaning against the wall taking a piss, practically falling asleep standing up”

18. “My drunk roomate burned a plastic bowl on the stove thinking it was a pot with noodles. The house almost went on fire”

The roommates we’d like to forget existed…

19. “Found poop on my kitchen floor… 😖 (human 💩 )”

20. “He didn’t pay the last months rent and keyed the walls when he left”

21. “I once walked in on a roommate with my Calvin Klein briefs on his face. He apparently enjoyed sniffing them”

22. “He ate my fish”

23 . “He left a piece of raw meat on the fridge without any plate”

24. “I once had a roommate who didn’t wash his towel for the entire 18 months we lived together. We Febreeze-d it every time he left. 🤢”

25. “Came home to a burning scent in the apartment and asked if she was cooking something and to check on it only to find in the oven my bathing suit top!! She had worn it to the beach and wanted to dry it before I came home; she dried it alright!!! She burned it, making it unusable!”

26 . “I had a roommate that peed in my cat litter, and was planning on not telling me and leaving it for me to scoop”

The roommates with happy endings…

27. “I dammed married her. The End! Seriously.”

28. “My roommate of 30 years. My hubby.”

29. “my crazy story is that I actually…. Got along with them ….. AND I MISS THEM plz COME BACK”

30. “I married my first NY roommate”