We want to celebrate you! Come out to the library on Saturday, September 10 from 1:00 -3:00 PM for a Patron Appreciation Party. Enjoy some light refreshments and games. Everyone who attends will get an introduction to the library's new app, myLIBRO, which will allow patrons to manage their accounts, read e-books, browse the collection, and more all from their phones.
Calling writers and illustrators: Are you interested in creating fiction, nonfiction, poetry, or comics? Come to the Sunday Afternoon Writing Group. Connect with other writers and artists, chat about your craft, and get feedback about your work. All levels are welcome. September 11 at 3:00 PM. For more information, email lholden@sppl.net.
