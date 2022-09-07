We want to celebrate you! Come out to the library on Saturday, September 10 from 1:00 -3:00 PM for a Patron Appreciation Party. Enjoy some light refreshments and games. Everyone who attends will get an introduction to the library's new app, myLIBRO, which will allow patrons to manage their accounts, read e-books, browse the collection, and more all from their phones.

2 DAYS AGO