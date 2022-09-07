ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Open Houses Being Held For Improvements At Wenatchee Park

The Chelan PUD and the City of Wenatchee are holding an open house at Pybus Public Market Tuesday and Wednesday over enhancements planned for the Wenatchee Riverfront Park. Design of the first phase is underway, and the two open houses at the Pybus Board Room will help refine the project and work on detailed plans for features such as a splash pad, playground, picnic pavilion and trail improvements.
Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington

Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Handled Two Weekend Hiker Rescues

A hiker from Western Washington is safe after being rescued by other hikers and Chelan County Sheriff's Office volunteer searchers. Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld says a group of hikers came upon an exhausted, unresponsive 32-year-old man toward the end of a Loop Hike through the Enchantments area. "They were...
WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2

DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes when...
Join WFSE statewide rallies on Tuesday

As state threatens public services, rallies 9/13 in Olympia, Tacoma, Spokane, Tri-Cities, Seattle, Bellingham. The following is from the Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE), AFSCME Council 28:. Public sector workers — the very people who risked their lives to get us through the pandemic — are negotiating their 2023-25...
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July

On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
Highway 2 over Stevens Pass is closed because of Bolt Creek Fire with evacuations ordered

Highway 2 over Stevens Pass is closed Saturday, from Galena Road to Beckler Road, because of a growing wildfire in the area. The Bolt Creek fire, as it’s been named, was first reported early Saturday at 20 acres, but has rapidly grown to over 2,000 acres, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Spokesperson Ryan Rodruck said it is burning through timber in mountainous terrain.
Washington Wildlife Officials Mistakenly Kill Wolf Pup

Washington wildlife officials mistakenly killed a wolf pup Thursday believing the animal was an adult member of the Smackout pack. "It was unintentional to remove a wolf pup rather than an adult," said Julia Smith, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife statewide wolf coordinator. "Biologists who saw the wolf evaluated it and based on their professional opinion thought it was an adult from a distance. Following removal, they saw it was a pup."
