kpq.com
Open Houses Being Held For Improvements At Wenatchee Park
The Chelan PUD and the City of Wenatchee are holding an open house at Pybus Public Market Tuesday and Wednesday over enhancements planned for the Wenatchee Riverfront Park. Design of the first phase is underway, and the two open houses at the Pybus Board Room will help refine the project and work on detailed plans for features such as a splash pad, playground, picnic pavilion and trail improvements.
kpq.com
Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington
Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
Chronicle
Washington Utilities Proactively Turn Off Power as Wildfires Come West
The Bolt Creek Fire had been growing for less than three hours Saturday morning when homes along Highway 2 from Baring to Grotto lost power. A tree fell onto a power line operated by Puget Sound Energy, darkening 343 homes, and acting as a harbinger for the weekend ahead. A...
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
ncwlife.com
Air quality is hazardous in Leavenworth; very unhealthy in Wenatchee and Cashmere
Much of the state is under smoky skies this morning, but none worse than the Wenatchee Valley, where Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth are experiencing very unhealthy and hazardous conditions. Leavenworth’s air quality reached hazardous levels at 7 this morning and conditions continue to worsen. Wenatchee and Cashmere are being...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Sees Great Potential for Property Adjacent to Pybus
The City of Wenatchee will soon own more waterfront property along the Columbia River. Last month, the city struck a deal with the owners of the Pybus Public Market to procure a parcel of land located on the market’s south side that is currently being used for parking. Wenatchee...
Multiple tribal fishery disasters declared in Washington, West Coast tribes awarded $17 million
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced nearly $17.5 million will be used to address fishery disasters that occurred in multiple tribal salmon fisheries on the West Coast from 2014 to 2019, including Washington. “Sustainable and resilient fisheries play a vital role in helping tribal communities put food on the...
KUOW
Go now (we’re serious), Snohomish County tells smoked-out residents near Bolt Creek fire
Residents near the Bolt Creek fire of Snohomish County were told to leave their homes, but just half have left. “We ask that they reconsider,” a county notice said on Sunday morning. “We need everybody’s help protecting lives today.”. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Saturday for...
kpq.com
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Handled Two Weekend Hiker Rescues
A hiker from Western Washington is safe after being rescued by other hikers and Chelan County Sheriff's Office volunteer searchers. Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld says a group of hikers came upon an exhausted, unresponsive 32-year-old man toward the end of a Loop Hike through the Enchantments area. "They were...
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2
DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes when...
thestand.org
Join WFSE statewide rallies on Tuesday
As state threatens public services, rallies 9/13 in Olympia, Tacoma, Spokane, Tri-Cities, Seattle, Bellingham. The following is from the Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE), AFSCME Council 28:. Public sector workers — the very people who risked their lives to get us through the pandemic — are negotiating their 2023-25...
KOMO News
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
kpq.com
Wenatchee School District Using Pandemic Safeguards to Improve Air Quality in Classrooms
The Wenatchee School District is keeping an eye on the region’s air quality in an effort to protect the health of its students and staff. Spokesperson, Diana Haglund, says the district has been able to use some of its safeguarding implements from the COVID pandemic to help keep the air clean during the region’s recent smoke-filled days.
ifiberone.com
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July
On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
Yakima Herald Republic
Highway 2 over Stevens Pass is closed because of Bolt Creek Fire with evacuations ordered
Highway 2 over Stevens Pass is closed Saturday, from Galena Road to Beckler Road, because of a growing wildfire in the area. The Bolt Creek fire, as it’s been named, was first reported early Saturday at 20 acres, but has rapidly grown to over 2,000 acres, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Spokesperson Ryan Rodruck said it is burning through timber in mountainous terrain.
travelawaits.com
11 Amazing Experiences For Non-Hikers In Washington State’s National Parks
The state of Washington has a trifecta of national parks. North Cascades is near the Canadian border on Washington Highway 20. Mount Rainier is east of Seattle/Tacoma with entrances on either the west or east side of the mountain. Olympic is on the Olympic Peninsula and is the largest of the three parks.
Pacific Power announces estimated shutoff times in 6 Oregon counties
As people prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs throughout the state due to heavy wind conditions, Pacific Power released estimates of when residents in certain areas should expect their power to be temporarily turned off.
KIMA TV
Gov. Inslee, local leaders break ground on I-90/SR18 interchange improvements project
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee along with tribal and local leaders broke ground Thursday on a project to improve the Interstate 90/State Route 18 interchange. The Washington Department of Transportation says it will be building a diverging diamond interchange and widening SR 18 to four lanes between the interchange and Deep Creek.
Chronicle
Washington Wildlife Officials Mistakenly Kill Wolf Pup
Washington wildlife officials mistakenly killed a wolf pup Thursday believing the animal was an adult member of the Smackout pack. "It was unintentional to remove a wolf pup rather than an adult," said Julia Smith, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife statewide wolf coordinator. "Biologists who saw the wolf evaluated it and based on their professional opinion thought it was an adult from a distance. Following removal, they saw it was a pup."
