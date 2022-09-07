ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

A Fox's Tale owners open store dedicated to books in downtown Aiken

By Dede Biles
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago
Jeffrey Rovenpor and Holly Segar recently opened a second store in downtown Aiken.

The shop at 127 Laurens St. S.W. is the new home of Caroliniana Rare Books.

That business venture used to be part of A Fox’s Tale at 145 Laurens St. S.W.

Rovenpor and Segar are continuing to sell seasonal gifts and farmhouse-style home décor at A Fox’s Tale.

“We thought it would be a nice thing to bring to the community, which was lacking an independent bookstore,” said Rovenpor of the decision to find a separate location for Caroliniana. “We wanted a place that was dedicated solely to books. This way people can focus on books and books alone.”

Shelves line the store’s walls, and some of the books are displayed on tables.

“We have a strong focus on rare, antique, vintage and used books,” Rovenpor said. “We have first editions of popular books and old editions of popular books.”

Among the offerings are a first edition of “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” by Ernest Hemingway, and vintage copies of “Catcher in the Rye,” by J.D. Salinger, and “Gone With the Wind,” by Margaret Mitchell.

“We also have first editions of Roald Dahl books like ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’” Rovenpor said.

A section in the shop is devoted to reading material about Aiken and the surrounding area.

In addition, browsers will find a wide variety of horse books, cookbooks and Civil War books.

Also available for purchase are some new books that are New York Times bestsellers, book-related gifts, old diaries and old letters.

“We can order any book in print for members of the public,” Rovenpor said. “We hope to do author signings in the future.”

The store’s operating hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Appointments can be made to visit the shop at other times, Rovenpor said, and it also will be open “by chance” on occasion.

