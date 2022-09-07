ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe City Council Approves 2023 Budget

 4 days ago

At the Sept. 6 Olathe City Council meeting, the 2023 budget, the 2023-27 Capital Improvements Plan (CIP), and Fee Schedule were approved with a 4-3 vote by the Governing Body. The approved budget does include a quarter mill property tax rate decrease. The adopted budget exceeds revenue neutral because the City’s assessed valuation increased with new commercial and residential construction and growth in individual property values.

The City of Olathe remains dedicated to serving its growing residents with unparalleled service and maintaining focus on resident priorities.

“The budget approved tonight, under the fiscally-strong leadership of the City Council, allows our organization to continue to meet the needs of our vibrant community and the priorities of our citizens in the areas of public safety and transportation while advancing the important path laid forward by the 2040 Future Ready strategic plan,” Olathe City Manager Michael Wilkes said.

The 2023 budget focuses on citizen priorities with 71% of the budget allocated to Public Safety and Transportation while maintaining an AA+ bond rating allowing for financial flexibility. Of the new 13 full-time employees (FTE) added in the General Fund, eight are in the Police or Fire Departments to aid in peak call time response.

Continuing to invest in citizen priorities, a focus on traffic congestion with key CIP projects include 119th Street, Woodland to Northgate; Santa Fe, Ridgeview to Mur-Len Preliminary Engineering and a new Police Headquarters building. Olathe residents value recreational opportunities and as such, the CIP includes connecting Lake Olathe to Cedar Lake with 4.9 miles of trail enhancing the quality of life for Olathe residents.

Olathe is a full-service city. Annual assets maintained include 1,362 lane miles streets, 1,650 acres of parks, 71 miles of trails, 11,862 streetlights, 142 signals and 18 roundabouts. The 2023 budget ensures adequate funding to support City of Olathe infrastructure and assets.

Additional budget information, documents and timelines can be found at OlatheKS.org/Budget.

