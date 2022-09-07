Read full article on original website
WCNC
QC Happenings: 10 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're heading out to weekend events, don't forget your umbrella as we can expect rain for the better part of the weekend. Still, there are plenty of ways you can enjoy your weekend in Charlotte. See what's happening!. Friday, Sept. 9. Food Truck Friday. Start...
WCNC
Horse Lovers Day returns September 17th
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday we were joined by some very special guests on Charlotte Today - to announce the return of Horse Lovers Day. The folks at Leatherman Lane Farm, making the event a Breast Cancer awareness and fundraising event, benefitting the Go Jen Go foundation of Charlotte. They also have an online auction, and will have raffles at the event.
kiss951.com
SCarowinds to Debut All-New Paranormal Inc in North Carolina
A familiar chill will be descending upon Carowinds, when SCarowinds returns this fall with all-new scares that will bring guests’ worst nightmares and unimaginable horrors to life. This year, guests will come face to face with their fears – and up to 300 monsters nightly – as they brave the park’s 16 tantalizing experiences, including seven spine-chilling scare zones, five mazes, and four ominous shows.
WCNC
Science and magic are taking over the Schiele Museum this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Schiele Museum plans to host an enchanted evening discovering the Magic of Science! The event is filled with potions, mystical creatures, treasures and treats! No matter what house visitors are sorted into, wizards of all ages are welcome. The Magic of Science event is September 10 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
WCNC
Top picks for any tailgate
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article contains commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Football is back! Today our good friend Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joined us on Charlotte Today - to share some of her favorite football and tailgating season essentials. Get...
WCNC
Enjoy and Experience "Spa-tober" and more in Florida
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. While summer may be winding down, many people may be looking for a getaway to relax and rejuvenate between the back-to-school hustle and bustle and before the busy holiday season begins.
Carolina Renaissance Festival holding job fair Sept. 10
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Hear ye, hear ye: if you love the Carolina Renaissance Festival and want to earn some extra money, you've got a chance to do so. Festival organizers are holding a job fair at the festival fairgrounds in Huntersville on Saturday, Sept. 10 from noon until 2 p.m. for those interested in a medieval side hustle. They are looking for 350 seasonal employees to sell turkey legs and ale, greet guests and handle other key duties for the festival's duration. Hourly pay ranges from $14-16 per hour, and it includes free admission to share with friends and family.
WCNC
Sweet Apple & Bacon Breakfast Bake
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we invited Pastry Chef Antwine Love to make one of her favorite desserts, Sweet Apple and Bacon Breakfast Bake. Here is how to make it:. 8 Slices of bread (toasted) 1 Cup of whole milk. 1.5 Cups of Brown sugar. 2 Eggs. 1 Large Apple...
WCNC
Have your hair refreshed and ready for Fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you want to make your hair look great for the Fall Season, get extensions from Her Imports Charlotte. They offer a wide variety of premium hair extensions to leave you feeling amazing! They help you find the perfect color and length to match your hair color and what you are looking for.
STK Steakhouse to open fine-dining restaurant in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — STK Steakhouse is bringing its high-energy, upscale vibes to Charlotte Plaza. The fine-dining venture has signed a lease for a 7,000-square-foot restaurant at 201 S. College St. — formerly home to Carolina Ale House. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is behind that steakhouse concept, which has...
Your guide to the Yiasou Greek Festival
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Yiasou Greek Festival returns this year for in-person events after the pandemic forced last year's event to be held as a drive-thru. The Yiasou Greek Festival began in 1978 and since then has become one of Charlotte’s largest cultural events. Here's your guide to...
WCNC
Luke Combs to perform at Bank of America Stadium in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music superstar Luke Combs will bring his 2023 World Tour to the Queen City in 2023. The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year will perform at Bank of America Stadium on July 15, 2023, as part of a new, massive world tour that will span three continents and 16 countries and include 35 concerts.
power98fm.com
New Jack City Live Coming To Charlotte
New Jack City live is coming to a city near you. New Jack City is coming to the stage and it’s coming to Charlotte. I am really excited about this. Starring in this play is Flex Alexander, Allen Payne, Big Daddy Kane, and Treach. Tons of celebrities were in the comments speaking about their excitement for this stage play. Treach will play the role of Nino Brown. Y’all! This is going to be epic. New Jack City Live will be in Charlotte on November 25th. They will also be in Atlanta November 26-27.
WCNC
Next level pet care at Passionate Paws Animal Hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to our fur babies, animal care is a top priority. This morning. Doctor Susan Bonilla joined us from Passionate Paws Animal Hospital. While many pet owners...
focusnewspaper.com
Morganton Festival Is Back This Weekend, Sept. 9 & 10
Morganton, NC – Come play in the streets at the 40th annual Morganton Festival in downtown Morganton, North Carolina. The festival features free music each evening, Kid Zone fun with rides and games, food for all ages, plus arts and crafts vendors!. This year’s event is more compact with...
‘A dream come true’: Country star Luke Combs brings World Tour to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Country music star and North Carolina native Luke Combs is bringing his World Tour to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in 2023, the singer announced Thursday. Combs’ music tour will make its stop in the Queen City on Saturday, July 15. The concert will feature special guests Riley […]
One-of-a-kind Kannapolis dog park fighting to stay alive
They believe the only way to stay open is to buy the property.
WBTV
Salisbury’s Cheerwine in the running as “Coolest Thing Made In NC”
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The NC Chamber announced 31 semifinalists for the Coolest Thing Made in NC, and Cheerwine is one of 15 honorees in the medium-to-large business category. Semifinal voting is available by clicking here. Voting closes Sept. 16. Founded in Salisbury in 1917, Cheerwine is the oldest continuing...
Mary J. Blige Bringing Tour to Charlotte This Month
Mary J. Blige is bringing her Good Morning Gorgeous tour to Charlotte this month.
Statesville Record & Landmark
6th annual classic car show scheduled at Rocky Mount Church
Rocky Mount Church is hosting its Sixth Annual Cruise-In on Sept. 24, at 1739 Perth Road, 5 miles south of Troutman. The fun and free family-friendly event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is Oct. 1. Last...
