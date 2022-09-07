Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
City officials unveil plan to provide shelter for homeless
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — City officials unveiled a new plan to help people who are experiencing homelessness. A new village will be built at 191 Calhoun Street just off of Huger Street. The community will contain pods, or small cabins, built by a company called “Pallet shelters.”. Each...
coladaily.com
9/11 remembrance events planned for Midlands starts today
Midlands area residents can show their support for first responders and military service members at several upcoming events commemorating the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Tunnel to Towers 5K — Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will host a 5K run/walk on Friday,...
WIS-TV
$100 million approved for Columbia Canal repairs: ‘2015 was a significant crisis.’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three major projects are maturing on Columbia Canal seven years after a catastrophic flood breached it. More than 20 inches of rainfall over a 5-day period destroyed thousands of homes across the Midlands in October of 2015. The seismic event killed 19 people and threatened the tap water of 200,000 residents.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Dutch Plaza building sold to Midlands Housing Alliance
A new affordable housing option for seniors is in the future for the St. Andrews submarket after Midlands Housing Alliance purchased Dutch Plaza, a 76,000-square-foot building, from D&P Beach Properties LLC. Crawford Prezioso, a brokerage associate with Colliers South Carolina, represented both the seller and the buyer. Prezioso represents owners,...
Providing jobs to formerly incarcerated men: how Turn90 works as a business and nonprofit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Turn90 gives a second chance to formerly incarcerated men by hiring them out of prison. It also provides daily cognitive behavioral classes, case management and future job placement. It's a social enterprise, meaning a business with a social mission. The screen printing company sells merchandise. All...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia to host event providing financial and professional assistance for businesses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia will be hosting an All Access event for professional assistance on Sept. 15 from 5 pm to 8 pm. The two-part session will focus on providing financial and professional guidance for small business owners, and grant-funding opportunities for non-profit organizations. The City...
coladaily.com
Photo Gallery: Hundreds honor first responders in Tunnel to Towers 5K
Hundreds of people of all ages gathered Friday evening to honor the heroes of 9/11 by participating in the annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk. The event happens in cities across the country each year and was created to honor the memory and legacy of New York City Firefighter Stephen Siller.
Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities. The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.
The Post and Courier
Richland County opens applications for groups seeking federal funding
COLUMBIA — Nonprofits, small businesses and other organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for federal funding from Richland County until the end of the month. Richland County received $16 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to distribute to local groups that need it. The county is...
Company selected for Railroad Corner redevelopment project in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has selected the Orangeburg University District Partners as the developer for its Railroad Corner redevelopment project. “We look forward of working with all of you as well as the citizens of the city of Orangeburg, the business community of the city of Orangeburg, and the two HBCU’s to yield a fantastic, great project," said partner Bob Jenkins.
WIS-TV
Richland County makes funds available to groups affected by COVID-19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials are now accepting applications for federal funding for groups affected by COVID-19. Richland County received $16 million in emergency federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Officials are accepting applications and say the county will distribute the funds to help small...
abccolumbia.com
Weekly claims for unemployment benefits fall again
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The latest numbers from the Labor Department show first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell by six thousand last week. That is the lowest it’s been in more than three months and lower than economists expected. Even with recent layoffs in technology and retail– there are still...
coladaily.com
Joan Fanning Beamer
Joan Fanning Beamer, 88, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Born on November 3, 1933, in Pulaski, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Robert Shelor Fanning and Inez Smith Fanning. Joan was a dedicated, long-time member of Washington Street United Methodist Church in Columbia, where she was active in their music ministry, directing children’s choirs, singing in the Sanctuary Choir and playing the piano.
50 mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area school districts plagued by altercations, allegations, lack of transparency
COLUMBIA — Parents across Richland County have spent the better part of 2022 asking their school district officials where their money is going, why a sitting school board member was arrested and why they've struggled to retain teachers and administrators, but have received little to no answers. Alleged financial...
The Post and Courier
SC health care provider reports data breach
COLUMBIA — Genesis Health Care patients' personal information was compromised in an early April data breach. An internal investigation that concluded July 13 found some of the Columbia-based nonprofit health care provider's files were accessed or removed without authorization between January and April, according to a company statement. The...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“P” is for Peachtree Rock
“P” is for Peachtree Rock (Lexington County). Peachtree Rock is the namesake of a 305-acre South Carolina Nature Conservancy preserve located on the Sandhills of Lexington County, sixteen miles west of Columbia. The rock (an inverted triangle) was a highly eroded remnant of sandstone that was perched on a small, tapered base. Peachtree Rock and the surrounding sandstones were formed in a marine environment during the Middle Eocene epoch. The nature of the fossils found in the area give evidence that they were formed in shallow water near shore. By the Pleistocene epoch the sea levels had fallen, and the Peachtree Rock area was above water. In 2013 a hiker observed that Peachtree Rock had tumbled off its base and the decision was made to leave it lying on its side where it had fallen.
abccolumbia.com
U.S. Dept. of Labor: Nine Burger King locations in Columbia violated child labor laws
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A US Department of Labor investigation found child labor violations at nine burger king franchise locations in Columbia. Investigators say the company allowed 26 minor-aged employees, ages 14 and 15 to work more than 3 hours on a school day and past 7 pm while school was in session. The franchise was forced to pay more than $17,000 in penalties.
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Jazz on the River, plus Jubilee Festival
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, get ready for some Jazz on the river. It kicks off Thursday at the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater. The ‘Jazz on the River’ series runs each Thursday through November 10th. this Thursday it all kicks off at 6pm....
FOX Carolina
DHEC: West Nile Virus outbreak in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia reported Friday afternoon that human transmission of West Nile Virus had been detected in the city. Earlier in the summer, the city said the virus had been detected but this is the first instance of human infection so far. The Department of...
