Mary C. Hershberger
Mary C. Hershberger, 83, of Hesston, Kansas passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Newton Presbyterian Manor. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Hesston United Methodist Church. Cremation will follow with a private inurnment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 16, at Miller-Ott Funeral Home, with family present from 6 to 8 p.m.
Patricia “Pat” Geis
Patricia Joan “Pat” Geis, 90, of Hutchinson, died September 7, 2022, at Brookdale of McPherson. She was born June 24, 1932, in Hutchinson, to Eddie L. and Leota G. (Housh) Brace. Pat attended Hutchinson schools and graduated from Adela Hale Business College. She worked as a bookkeeper for...
Ines M. Weigel
Ines Maria Weigel, 86, died September 3, 2022, at Hospice House in Hutchinson, Kansas. She was born May 24, 1936, in Benghazi, Libya to Agostino and Elda (Pavoni) Filippi. Ines worked at the 4th street Dillon’s in the produce and meat department for many years. She enjoyed golf outings with her lady’s group, traveling, and volunteering at the Soup Kitchen. Ines was ornery, fun to be around, and always shared what was on her mind; she had a great sense of humor. Ines was an extraordinary wife, mother, and grandmother, and consistently supporting her grandchildren in their school activities and sports. She was a member of Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson. She was a woman of good faith and took pride in that.
Letha Johnson
Letha “Ione” (Akers) Johnson, 98, of Lindsborg, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Bethany Home, Lindsborg. Besides being a farm wife, Ione worked at Bethany College for a few years, and then in the dietary department at Bethany Home, Lindsborg for over 20 years.
RuthAnn Sidebottom
RuthAnn Sidebottom, 78, arrived at her destination on life’s journey to be in paradise with her Jesus, August 31, 2022. She was born March 24, 1944, in Hutchinson, KS, to George E. Mitchell and Hazel (Troop) Mitchell. RuthAnn was a 1962 graduate of Hutchinson High School, Hutchinson, KS. She...
Glennis Lee Schropp
Glennis Lee Schropp, 91, of McPherson, KS Passed away at 6:05 a.m. on Tuesday September 6th, surrounded by her son Monte, and daughter in-law Tami, at her residence as she had requested. Glennis was born in Burlington, KS on August 22, 1931, the daughter of Inez Lee (Wentworth) and Selden...
David Allen Stevens
On September 4, 2022, David Allen Stevens, fondly known as “Pastor Dave”, of Sedgwick, Kansas was called to his heavenly home. Born on December 6, 1957 in Camden, New Jersey, David has always had an adventurous soul and heart of a scholar. After earning his undergraduate degree at Rutgers University, David pursued his love of Jesus and service to the community through obtaining his Masters of Divinity at Eastern Baptist Seminary, before spending time studying Biblical Interpretation at Iliff School of Theology.
Walk with Ease Program Now Offered in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Arthritis Foundation’s Walk With Ease Program will be offered starting September 19 at Delos V. Smith Senior Center. Walk With Ease is a structured walking program that teaches participants how to safely make physical activity part of their everyday life. The program is designed to help people living with arthritis better manage their pain and is also ideal for people without arthritis who want to make walking a daily habit.
Kansas 4-H Wheat Expo Marks Record Attendance
STAFFORD, Kan. (Kansas Farmer) – A record number of 4-H’ers and their families drove to Stafford, Kan., for the 2022 Kansas 4-H Wheat Expo on Aug. 4 to show off exhibits, test their judging skills and learn more about the local agricultural industry. The one-day was sponsored by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Wheat Alliance, Kansas State University Department of Grain Science and Industry and many other partners from across the state.
Kansas State Fair First Weekend Highlights
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – First weekend highlights – check out these events and more during the opening weekend of the Kansas State Fair. 1 PM: Pedal Pull Championships (Sponsored by Cellular Sales of KS) Peoples Bank and Trust Arena. Nex-Tech grandstand acts this weekend include Rock the Fair –...
Second Quarter Propels Pups to 2-0 Record, Defeating Augusta 42-7
McPHERSON, Kan. – The Bullpup Football team was able to move to 2-0, following a stellar 42-7, win against the Augusta Orioles to open AVCTL Div. III play, at McPherson Stadium Friday night. MHS was able to score on their first possession of the game, with a 1-yard touchdown...
MMS Girls Tennis Team Dominates Home Duel on Tuesday
McPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Middle School Girls Tennis team was dominant in their performances on Tuesday, as they hosted a triangular that included Valley Center and Newton. In the first set of matches, The Pups would play Valley Center, winning 21-2. “Tonight, I thought the girls played really...
SW Bricktown Neighborhood to Host Annual Fiesta Sept. 24th
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Mark your calendars. The 2nd annual SW Bricktown Fiesta is set for Sept. 24th in Hutchinson’s SW Bricktown Neighborhood. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with live music, food trucks, a beer garden, inflatables for the kids and more. View the official SW Bricktown Fiesta map below....
Buhler Golf Eyes Improvement on the Greens, Finishes 4th at Andover Central Invite
WICHITA, Kan. – Buhler golf competed against a loaded field in the Andover Central Invitational Tuesday played at Sierra Hills in Wichita. The Crusaders shot a 319 to finish 4th – Wellington won the tournament with a 285. “The common theme throughout the day was the short game,”...
Bullpups Open Div. III Friday hosting Augusta
McPHERSON, Kan. – After a 44-27, Week 1 win against Great Bend, the McPherson High Football (1-0) team prepares for league action on Friday Night, as they’re set to host the Augusta Orioles (0-1) at McPherson Stadium. Coach Pavlovich put an emphasis on making a dramatic improvement from...
Buhler Freshman Volleyball, JV Cross Country Results from Thursday
BUHLER, Kan. – Buhler’s Freshman volleyball hosted a home quad on Thursday, going 1-2 against fellow AVCTL teams, Mulvane, Rose Hill, and Winfield. “The girls are working hard,” head coach Deedra Emel said. “We are playing teams close; we just need to work on finishing.”. Emel...
KDA to Host 16th Annual Kansas Grape Stomp at Kansas State Fair
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Feel the squish of the grapes in the time-honored tradition of grape stomping as you help celebrate the grape and farm winery industries in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host the 16th annual Kansas Grape Stomp on Saturday, September 10, at 1:00 p.m. on the Lake Talbott Stage at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.
It’s Kansas State Fair Time, Opening Day is Here!
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Friday is the opening day of the 2022 Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. Opening ceremonies take place at 11 a.m. at the Peoples Bank & Trust Arena. Save a screenshot of Friday’s schedule below so you’re in the know about all the great events happening at the Kansas State Fair.
Bullpup Soccer Falls 2-0 to Salina South Thursday, in Maize South Tournament
WICHITA, Kan. – The Bullpup Boys Soccer team took on Salina South on Tuesday afternoon, in the second round of the Maize South Invitational Tournament. “This team has caught the injury bug at the moment and today played without 4 varsity players but still managed to play right with Salina South all game.” said Head Coach Chris Adrian.
Area Organizations Receive Fund for Buhler Grants
BUHLER, Kan. –More than $30,000 in grants were awarded recently from Buhler Community Foundation. Grants ranging from $1,200 to $9,060 went to seven local nonprofit organizations paid from the Fund for Buhler, an unrestricted grantmaking fund that allows the foundation to address the ever-changing needs of the community, and from the Buhler Public Health Endowment Fund.
